Fort Worth’s 6 Most Lavish Penthouses and Condos For Sale (or Rent)

This 3,590-square-foot unit, one of 12 new Vista Buena Trail condos, offers a perfect blend of urban convenience and natural beauty, with easy access to downtown Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth recently unseated Austin to become the fourth-largest city in the state. At the heart of Cowtown’s bustling growth lies coveted real estate, nestled within vibrant districts like downtown, the Stockyards, and the Cultural District. Several penthouses and condos reveal Fort Worthians’ drive to combine elegant living with proximity to the city’s most sought-after areas. These are the 6 Most Lavish Penthouses and Condos For Sale (or Rent) in Fort Worth.

2600 W 7th Street

Listing Price: $893,500

This condo at Montgomery Plaza offers great downtown views from the 7th and 8th floors of the East Tower and short walks to some of Fort Worth’s best dining options. The private elevator offers access to deeded, climate-controlled parking. Rounding out the refined offers are engineered hardwood floors, brick accent walls, and something we can all appreciate this time of year — a 76-inch electric fireplace.

Looking for more perks? Montgomery Plaza residents’ benefits include a rooftop pool, private gym, movie theater, dog park, and 24-hour concierge service.

Listing agent: Ashton Theiss, The Ashton Agency

1301 Throckmorton Street

Listing Price: $3,250,000

This condo at the Omni Residences offers breathtaking views from the 25th floor. The panoramic windows flood the space with natural light. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the living areas, and the engineered wood-look tile flows throughout the condo and onto the balconies. The kitchen features handcrafted cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, and luxury appliances. The primary suite boasts a spa-like bathroom with a sauna and a large walk-in closet with custom cabinetry for organized storage.

Listing agent: Adrianne Holland, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

411 W 7th Street

Listing Price: $3,950,000

This penthouse at the Neil P. Residence offers a truly unique living experience in the heart of Fort Worth. With over 4,100 square feet of expertly restored space and a 6,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, this property combines modern luxury with breathtaking views. Featuring three generously sized bedroom suites, a dedicated office, an entertainment-friendly game room, and custom wine storage, the layout caters to both relaxation and hosting. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed, from the indoor water feature to the smart home technology, electric shades, and a dedicated elevator.

Listing agent: Joseph McCarthy Berkes, Williams Trew

969 Commerce Street

Monthly Rent: $4,000 to $14,000

This luxury high-rise opened its doors in mid-2024, offering an elevated living experience in the heart of Sundance Square. With dozens of residences still available, including five stunning units on the 27th floor, Deco 969 provides a range of options to suit diverse lifestyles. Monthly rents range from $4,000 to $14,000. Residents enjoy an impressive selection of amenities, including a resort-style rooftop pool, fitness studio, pet grooming spa, and spacious work-from-home areas.

501 Samuels Avenue Apt 630

Listing Price: $1,250,000

This penthouse condo offers panoramic views of the Trinity River and downtown Fort Worth from every room. Featuring three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, the open-concept design includes high-end finishes, a chef’s kitchen with double ovens and a gas cooktop, and a spacious living area perfect for entertaining. The oversized primary suite boasts a remodeled bath and custom walk-in closet.

Listing agent: Corrine Quast, Williams Trew

412 Vista Buena Trail

Listing Price: $1,777,050

This collection of townhomes on Vista Buena Trail offers the perfect balance of urban convenience and natural beauty. Located on the east side of the Trinity River, residents enjoy easy access to downtown Fort Worth. The Trinity River Trail System is right at residents’ doorsteps, providing miles of scenic walking and biking trails along the river. With amenities like Topgolf nearby and major highways just a short drive away, this location truly has it all.

Listing Agent: Bill Ladwig, JPAR Arlington