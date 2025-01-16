Fort Worth Real Estate Trends to Know for 2025 — The Inside Scoop on Residential and Commercial Property

Bluejack Ranch will be the second collaboration by Tiger Woods and Andy and Kristin Mitchell. (Courtesy)

Ashton Theiss is seeing an uptick in demand for new homes, townhomes, and out-of-county ranch properties. (Photo by Brian Hutson)

Sarah LanCarte says the "sweet spot" for office rental spaces is office space is in the 3,000 to 8,000-square-foot range. (Courtesy)

Ashton Theiss says homeowners are slowly moving away from “white-out” interiors in favor of Hill Country Modern aesthetics (shown here). (Courtesy Ashton Agency)

A booming population has given the Fort Worth real estate market strong tailwinds even as inflation, high interest rates, and other challenges to the local housing market remain. Recent data from the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors found that 10,717 homes were sold locally in 2024 — a slight increase from the year before.

To dig into the Fort Worth real estate trends shaping property sales, we caught up with Ashton Theiss, founder of The Ashton Agency, Susan Miller, co-founder of M2G Ventures, and Sarah LanCarte, founder of LanCarte Commercial, to learn more about what factors are driving development and where locals can expect to see the most growth in the years ahead.

Ashton Theiss on Residential Real Estate Trends

Ashton Theiss, who works closely with builders and developers, says there is a “lot of optimism” going into 2025.

“Our outlook is for a much more stabilized and consistent market,” she tells PaperCity. “The last five years have been a roller coaster with the pandemic and how haywire everything went from 2020 to 2022. We had a difficult market in 2023 and 2024 because we’re coming off inflation. There was sticker shock. Going into 2025, we’re seeing a lot of optimism from developers and builders.”

She sees Fort Worth’s 76107 as a safe bet for anyone looking to buy a new home in a community that holds its value.

“Being on the west side of Fort Worth and near attractions like Dickies Arena, Crescent Hotel, Bowie House, and upcoming Goldenrod developments, it’s an easy sell for us — a no-lose location because of everything that is happening. When you look at real estate, you look at what your boundaries are, what protects you, and what creates a draw. None of that is going anywhere. That makes 76107 a strong market.”

The agency owner sees homeowners slowly moving away from “white-out” interiors in favor of Hill Country Modern aesthetics — a design that blends the rustic charm of Texas Hill Country with clean, contemporary lines and modern functionality.

“We’re seeing a shift to more warm palettes and natural elements,” she says. “The old-world style is not nearly as prevalent as it used to be. Fort Worth and our surrounding areas have been great about embracing Texas-native landscaping as well.”

Theiss says three trends are shaping the local real estate market: a rise in demand for townhomes, new builds, and small ranch getaways. Local families are seeking 100-plus acre parcels within two hours of Fort Worth in counties like Palo Pinto, Jack, Wise, and Hood. New homes are attracting buyers with energy-efficient designs, warranties, and lower insurance costs, particularly as builders offer financing incentives to offset rising interest rates. Townhome communities in areas like Walsh Ranch, Aledo, and Lake Granbury’s Lakeview Landing are also gaining traction for those seeking a low-maintenance, “lock-and-leave” lifestyle.

Parker County and 377 Corridor — a Looming Boomtown for Luxury Real Estate

Theiss says luxury developments underway along U.S. 377 and west of Fort Worth are key factors positioning Cowtown to become a premier destination for the ultra-wealthy.

Tiger Woods and the team behind Bluejack National are bringing Bluejack Ranch, a luxurious 900-acre master-planned golf community with championship courses, gourmet dining, spa amenities, and family-friendly activities, to Aledo in early 2026. Kelly Ranch, a 2,500-acre master-planned community in South Aledo, offers upscale living with diverse home options. Discovery Land Company and PMB Capital Investments are currently developing Maverick Golf and Ranch Club, a 500-home luxury golf community on 1,100 acres near Benbrook, featuring courses by Tom Fazio, hiking trails, a sports complex, and an organic farm.

Two Real Estate Insiders Remain “Bullish” on Commercial Real Estate

Sarah LanCarte says her company tracks office, retail, and industrial sales and leases in Fort Worth. The city is still seeing the “trailing effects of COVID” on offices as companies look to consolidate their spaces to accommodate the higher number of remote workers.

Business owners “will reduce their footprint, but they may not be reducing their rent because they are looking for quality office spaces,” she says. “In general, I think we’ll see an uptick in office [use this year] that will be driven by new businesses coming to Fort Worth. Our sweet spot for office space is in that 3,000 to 8,000-square-foot range. People are looking for move-in ready spaces as well as shorter lease terms.”

Susan Miller says the office landscape continues to “be challenging.”

“Most CEOs are pushing for a full work-from-office schedule,” she says. “We predict that trend continues as well as an uptick in office demand, albeit slow. Industrial continues to have strong fundamentals as e-commerce, near-shoring, and on-shoring trends push for more industrial demand.”

Both real estate agency owners say Sundance Square, the Cultural District, The Stockyards, and West Fort Worth will continue to see high demand for new developments and real estate transactions. To better service new developments in West Fort Worth, LanCarte says there will need to be “growth in retail, office, and medical spaces.” She singles out the neighborhoods around the intersection of Camp Bowie Boulevard and I-30 as a potential new hotspot for development this year, thanks to the opening of a new office tower, fire station, and Fort Worth’s first La La Land Kind Cafe.

Miller says the local real estate market faces two major problems: underperformance of the Fort Worth school district, which may make families reluctant to move here, and market volatility.

“For the most part, the general mood is positive,” she says. “With that said, we are still seeing a lot of volatility in the markets with the 10-year Treasury rate at an all-time high since 2023.”

With the rapid growth of the city and the need for both residential and commercial construction, both real estate agency owners say they remain confidently “bullish” for prospects in 2025.