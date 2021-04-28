One of the many bathrooms (five full and two half) in 4027 University Boulevard. (Photo courtesy of Compass Real Estate)

Completed in 2021, this Hamptons-inspired home in University Park proves new construction can have plenty of character. (Photo courtesy of Compass Real Estate)

You know that impossibly beautiful person who always photographs perfectly, no matter the angle? They’re well dressed. Their hair has no flyaways. They exude an intangible warmth. You might assume there’s no real substance behind the sheen — surely no person is blessed with both. But of course, those people do come around every once in a Super Pink Moon, as does the real estate version of that enigma, as exhibited by the listing for 4027 University Boulevard.

Completed just this year, the Park Cities home features a wrap-around porch and a gracious front entry. There’s a balcony with a flower box and a charming white picket fence with a sweet little gate. The whole thing is topped off with a weathervane (a weathervane!). It’s a Hamptons-inspired dream that puts the Summer House mansion to absolute shame.

But anyone could garner all that from the curbside of University Boulevard. What passersby might not get to witness is the full scope of the home’s timeless interiors — a thoughtful blend of modern and traditional design that manages to imbue character into every corner. Sure, the hardwoods shine as bright as the high-end appliances, but cozy touches like coffered ceilings and rounded Dutch doors offer thoughtful, classic moments. You’ll also find a reading nook to end all reading nooks.

A spacious living area with coffered ceilings leads to the glass-enclosed back patio. (Photo courtesy of Compass Real Estate) (Photo by Courtesy of Compass Real Estate)

The University Park home truly has it all. It’s new but not soulless. Layered but never over the top. If it were a person, it would be the envy of all around it. Perhaps the buyer who eventually calls it home (for the price of $6,250,000) will absorb some of its monumental power.

For more information, visit compass.com, where 4027 University Boulevard is listed with Jonathan Rosen.