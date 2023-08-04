The mansion at 3996 Inverness in Houston's River Oaks with a list price of $26.5 million was one of the priciest listings in Houston.(Photo by Julie Soefer)
950 Meadowbrook, Dallas, helped the local luxe real estate market more than double its sales of the same period in 2022.
120 Carnarvon Drive, Houston
3900 Potomac Ave, Dallas
Laura and Mike Sweeney
01
05

The mansion at 3996 Inverness in River Oaks with a list price of $26.5 million was one of the priciest listings in Houston.(Photo by Julie Soefer)

02
05

950 Meadowbrook, Dallas, helped the local luxe real estate market more than double its sales of the same period in 2022.

03
05

120 Carnarvon Drive, Houston | Price: $19.5 Million

04
05

The home at 3900 Potomac Avenue in Dallas helped the local luxe real estate market more than double its sales of the same period in 2022.

05
05

Laura & Dr. Mike Sweeney at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The mansion at 3996 Inverness in Houston's River Oaks with a list price of $26.5 million was one of the priciest listings in Houston.(Photo by Julie Soefer)
950 Meadowbrook, Dallas, helped the local luxe real estate market more than double its sales of the same period in 2022.
120 Carnarvon Drive, Houston
3900 Potomac Ave, Dallas
Laura and Mike Sweeney
Real Estate

Sales of $10 Million (and More) Mansions Skyrocket in Houston & Dallas — A 200 Percent Increase Shows Texas’ Ultra Luxury Power

The Lone Star State Continues to Think Big

BY // 08.03.23
The mansion at 3996 Inverness in Houston's River Oaks with a list price of $26.5 million was one of the priciest listings in Houston.(Photo by Julie Soefer)
950 Meadowbrook, Dallas, helped the local luxe real estate market more than double its sales of the same period in 2022.
120 Carnarvon Drive, Houston was among properties selling for far above $10 million in the first half of 2023.
The home at 3900 Potomac Avenue in Dallas helped the local luxe real estate market more than double its sales of the same period in 2022.
Houston top residential real estate agent Laura Sweeney & Dr. Mike Sweeney at the 2022Houston Museum of Natural Science gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)
1
5

The mansion at 3996 Inverness in River Oaks with a list price of $26.5 million was one of the priciest listings in Houston.(Photo by Julie Soefer)

2
5

950 Meadowbrook, Dallas, helped the local luxe real estate market more than double its sales of the same period in 2022.

3
5

120 Carnarvon Drive, Houston | Price: $19.5 Million

4
5

The home at 3900 Potomac Avenue in Dallas helped the local luxe real estate market more than double its sales of the same period in 2022.

5
5

Laura & Dr. Mike Sweeney at the HMNS gala (Photo by Jenny Antill)

With release of its inaugural Mid-Year Ultra-Luxury Report, Compass reveals that sales of homes of $10 million or more in both Houston and Dallas have climbed a stratospheric 200 percent over the same period from last year.

Of the 76 markets that Compass — noted for its technology-enabled sales abilities — examined, Houston and Dallas were among a mere 13 that had more $10 million and higher home sales in this time period over the same time period last year.

“Moreover, high-net-worth buyers are increasingly choosing low-tax and vacation destinations like Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston,” the report notes adding that those two markets were far above the others with record transaction increases.

950 Meadowbrook, Dallas, helped the local luxe real estate market more than double its sales of the same period in 2022.
950 Meadowbrook, Dallas, helped the local luxe real estate market more than double its sales of the same period in 2022.

PaperCity checked in with a top agent in both cities to get their take on the explosive number of sales in the top, top end of the luxury market.

“Our team is seeing ultra-luxury (Dallas) markets like Preston Hollow and the Park Cities continue to attract out-of-state buyers who are willing to pay higher prices for turnkey finishes and oversized lots,” notes Michelle Wood of the Detwiler + Wood Group with Compass.

“We’re seeing home prices in the Park Cities in the $10 million-plus market continue to increase, contrary to trends in other markets. The local ultra-luxury buyers that we represent often have a better understanding of the relative value available in Dallas, as compared with other urban markets across the country.”

Reflecting on the Houston market, Laura Sweeney, who is consistently the Bayou City’s top sales agent, noted that Houston is enjoying a “resilient and thriving ultra-luxury home market that continues to create multiple offer situations for the finest properties in exclusive neighborhoods such as River Oaks. We expect that the local ultra-luxury market will continue to be strong through the second half of 2023.”

Houston and Dallas ranked at the top of increased ultra-luxury $10 million and higher home sales coming ahead of Boulder, Colorado at a 100 percent increase; Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 60 percent; greater Seattle, Washington at 55.5 percent; Martha’s Vineyard and Westchester County, both at 50 percent; Greater Boston at 42.8 percent; the city of Boston at 40 percent; California wine country at 25 percent; and the Scottsdale, Paradise and Phoenix area at 18.7 percent.

Yes, $10 million and more mansions are a big thing in Houston and Dallas.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
623 W. 16th #A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

623 W. 16th #A
Houston, TX

$819,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
623 W. 16th #A
2 Lake Drive
Conroe
FOR SALE

2 Lake Drive
Conroe, TX

$2,475,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
2 Lake Drive
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
1819 Southmore Blvd.
Rice/Medical
FOR SALE

1819 Southmore Blvd.
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1819 Southmore Blvd.
6134 Valley Forge Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6134 Valley Forge Drive
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6134 Valley Forge Drive
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
506 Heights
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

506 Heights
Houston, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
506 Heights
2000 Bagby #13428
RISE Lofts
FOR SALE

2000 Bagby #13428
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2000 Bagby #13428
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X