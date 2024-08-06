Houston’s Grownup Treehouse — The Truly Unique House In the Air Is Built Around a 200-Year-Old Pecan Tree

'House in the Air' at 1002 Edwards in the First Ward Arts District (Photo by Scott Strasser)

The word unique is bandied about far too often in residential real estate. But the House in the Air, as the Houston house that sits at 1002 Edwards is known, stands truly alone in its exaltation of a 200-year-old pecan tree. Designed and built in 2023 by Scott Strasser, the home earns an honest treehouse designation as it is perched 13 feet above the ground and winds its 2,300 square feet around the aged trunk of that 200-year-old tree.

When it was completed, the home located in Houston’s First Ward Arts District was listed for $1.75 million. Today, Douglas Elliman has the listing with a price drop to $1.6 million. A price point perhaps worthy of a house like no other.

“The tree was the guiding force for my design,” Strasser tells PaperCity. “Every window was placed to offer a view into the tree from a different vantage point. The tree in turn filters the light through the windows creating shadows that animate the walls and change constantly depending on the time of day and the season.

“1002 Edwards gave me a rare opportunity to build a treehouse in the middle of a city.”

Construction features a steel rain screen that creates a high-energy efficient, weather resistant envelope for the home designed with two bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath. The house is wrapped with a commercial vapor barrier which is fully integrated with the windows and roof membrane to create a sealed envelope.

The interiors feature custom millwork crafted of exotic veneers, imported porcelain flooring and book-matched Carrera marble countertops.

Light is at play throughout the house with its ample windows and skylights. A balcony between the living and bedroom wings allows an up-close-and-personal encounter with the tree.

“This is a unique site — part urban, part rural, surrounded by iconic Houston landmarks,” Strasser says. “In one direction, you see the statues of American Statesmanship Park and the Be Someone bridge. In the other direction, you look across a park to the downtown skyline. In the middle of the site is this amazing old giant pecan tree.”

Douglas Elliman agents Christina Rodriguez and Laura Mudd have this highly unique listing.