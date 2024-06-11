$49.9 Million Castle Mansion In Houston Stands Out as the Most Expensive Home in Texas, But It’s Much More Than That

The gravel drive leading to the main house at 107 Timberwilde Lane (Photo by Berlyn Media for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

107 Timberwilde Lane is the most expensive home in Texas. (Photo by Berlyn Media for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

Colleen Romanov is anticipating that changing real estate agencies will help move her rare nine acre estate in the heart of Houston’s Memorial Villages, which listed at $49,985,000 is the priciest piece of residential terra firma in the state of Texas. The owner has now tapped Walter Bering and Mary Elizabeth Hahnfield of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty to represent what is known as The Lodge at Hunters Creek.

The owner placed the estate, which boasts a 22,000 square foot castle-like mansion and a smaller home, up for private sale last summer with a $65 million price tag. On the market, off the market. Romanov brought in a Dallas-based real estate firm and in late 2023 reduced the price to a smidge under $50 million.

Just recently, however, the Martha Turner Sotheby‘s duo was handed the listing. Walter Bering is one of Houston’s top luxury real estate agents, recognized for selling scores of multi-million dollar homes. Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld is also known for her expertise in luxury homes. This transaction would break Houston’s previous record for most expensive home sale of some $20 million.

According to the Houston Association of Realtors‘ most recent report, a residence in Dallas’ Highland Park neighborhood was the next highest listing at $27,995,000. That report seems to have overlooked the on again, off again property at 100 Carnarvon, which is currently listed at $36 million.

Romanov is hoping that the $15 million price reduction will indicate to potential buyers that she is motivated to sell.

The Memorial Villages estate at 107 Timberwilde Lane is beyond dreamy. Wrapped in a verdant cloak of oaks and pines, it sits on a peninsula encased in a lazy curve of Buffalo Bayou. Across the brown waters is Houston Country Club’s golf course.

Central to the property is the 22,000-square-foot mansion designed to recall an English manor house. But with its strong limestone exterior, a castle comes to mind. The limestone comes from the same quarry that supplied the Biltmore House, the Empire State Building and the Pentagon.

Romanov worked with architect Kevin Newberry to design the lavish residence that boasts beautiful coffered ceilings, European fireplaces, elaborate woodworking, a Parisian spiral staircase in the two-story library, six ensuite bedrooms, a five-car showcase garage, a sport court, pool, spa and elegant pool house with a full kitchen and bar.

The guest house, where Romanov lived with her children while the main house was under construction, has more of a country vibe. The two-bedroom dwelling, cozy by comparison, features a pool and spa, and a view through the woodlands.

As with any estate of this magnitude, there is a guard house at the drive entry.