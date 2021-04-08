Neighborhood on the Shoulder of River Oaks Carries an Aura — and This Modern Oasis of a Home Only Adds to It

An outdoor terrace with fireplace on the second floor of the home at 2521 Westgate. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

With five bedrooms in the home at 2521 Westgate, there is ample room for his and her offices. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The home office in the Mirador Group designed home at 2521 Westgate in Glendower Court is a must for 21st century living. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The pool courtyard at 2521 Westgate in Glendower Court received a 2017 ASID Ruby Award for Best Outdoor Living Space. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The high-gloss cobalt blue library delivers a distinctive touch to the residence at 2521 Westgate in Glendower Court. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The dramatic kitchen at 2521 Westgate earned Mirador Group the 2015-16 Sub-Zero Wolf KDC Kitchen of the Year Award. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

Every viewpoint in the home at 2521 Westgate in Glendower Court speaks drama and sophistication. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The view from the living room to the interior courtyard at 2521 Westgate in Glendower Court. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

Light flows through the Mirador Group residence in Glendower Court as the plan wraps around the interior courtyard. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

Designed by Mirador Group in 2016, this contemporary neoclassical residence in Glendower Court presents an open plan with plenty of wall space for artwork. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

Entry to the home in Glendower Court is via an arched gateway with a direct line of sight and striking views through the door, past the courtyard and entry foyer into a secluded pool courtyard. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

Curb appeal is just the initial draw to the award-winning Glendower Court dwelling which measures in at 6,300 sq.ft. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

Designed by Mirador Group in 2016, this contemporary neoclassical residence at 2521 Westgate in Glendower Court just went on the market for a cool $3,990,000 million. Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

As early as 1925 when Glendower Court was first platted on the shoulder of River Oaks, the 141 homesites have held a certain prestige well beyond the coveted 77019 zip code. Today, it is one of Houston’s most sophisticated and charming neighborhoods, thanks in no small part to thoughtful changes in deed restrictions and the owners association bylaws in 2004. This week, one of the hamlet’s award-winning residences hits the market.

The contemporary neoclassical beauty at 2521 Westgate, designed in 2016 by Mirador Group, was awarded the 2015-16 Sub-Zero Wolf KDC Kitchen of the Year Award and two 2017 ASID Ruby Awards: Best Outdoor Living Space and Best Primary Bath. In short, this residence is a contemporary knockout.

This 6,300 square dwelling carries a $3,990,000 asking price. Patricia Reed of Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the listing agent.

The arched gateway entry provides a direct sight line through the front door, past the courtyard and entry foyer into a secluded pool courtyard that boasts a stunning two-story outdoor fireplace as a dramatic centerpiece. The summer kitchen and the first and second floor loggias add to the outdoor living space elegantly designed for entertaining and relaxing.

“Aesthetically, we designed this home to be a striking modern oasis in the city with highly contrasted black, white and brass finishes in classic silhouettes,” says Jerry Hooker, principal of Mirador Group. “A playful conceal and reveal layout allows one to discover the unique features of the home as they explore around every corner.”

The high-gloss cobalt blue library delivers a distinctive touch to the residence at 2521 Westgate in Glendower Court. (Photo by Sonya Bertolino)

The floor plan includes five bedrooms each with a full bath, one half bath, elevator, a library/home office, climatized wine room, spacious second floor family room, and beaucoup light as the townhouse wraps around the private pool courtyard.

“Extreme attention to detail can be seen throughout the property,” Reed says. “This home is designed for art and design lovers, Mirador Group created an expansive gallery-like setting to display your favorite pieces while still maintaining the perfect balance of a comfortable home.”

Our only question is, because this residence is so divine, will there be a bidding war?