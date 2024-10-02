Houston’s Own Slice of New England Near Memorial Park — This Federal-Style Glen Cove Marvel of a Home Channels the Historic Derby House

The stone patio overlooks a ravine filled with greenery to the side of the house.

A luxurious library fit for a founding father that could be transformed into a secondary bedroom at 6024 Memorial Drive.

The primary bedroom comes complete with a reading alcove in the house at 6024 Memorial Drive in Glen Cove.

The grand living room on the second floor receives ample lighting and features ornate paneling in the house at 6024 Memorial Drive in Glen Cove.

The marble floors in the grand reception and dining room of the Federal-style home at 6024 Memorial Drive in Glen Cove glisten

Consider it a piece of New England nestled amongst the greenery of Houston’s Memorial Park. A Federal-style home that elegantly combines an 18th-century-style reimagined exterior with contemporary comforts. New York-based architecture firm Ike Kligerman Barkley drew inspiration for the posh intricately designed abode from the historic Derby Summer House in Massachusetts. Defined by its full-length Palladian windows and opulent moldings, 6024 Memorial Drive is now on the market with an asking price of $3.45 million.

The idyllic residence in Glen Cove subdivision is a mere five minute stroll from the paradisal Memorial Park. Built in 2011, the home features chic walnut basket weave and marble flooring. Coming complete with antique marble fireplaces and a first floor reception hall filled with traditional columns and smoked mirrors panels, the Houston house emits the feel of a grand historic residence.

At 5,107 square feet, this fantasy home boasts three bedrooms, three full baths and two half baths. The primary bedroom features two full marble bathtubs as well as an elegant reading nook. A gorgeous garden sides the home. Complete with a side-patio perfect for enjoying a quiet cup of coffee, the grounds are simply stunning.

Escaping In Glen Cove

The grand living room on the second floor at 6024 Memorial Drive boasts gilded pilasters and ornamented moldings, all designed by Michael Siller. Of special interest is the bespoke Hokanson carpet. With ceilings soaring as high as 15 feet and an elliptical library wrapped in full-length bookshelves, design luxuries abound in this New England-inspired home. The kitchen is designed for cooking up (or having it cooked up for you) delectable feasts for family, friends and neighbors alike. From the spacious marble island to a Welsh-style dresser perfect for displaying fine dinnerware, this kitchen offers ample storage and entertaining space.

Must-have features in such a grand residence include an elevator, generator and water filtration systems. Of course, this Glen Cove stunner brings all those amenities and much more.

6024 Memorial Drive is listed with Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.