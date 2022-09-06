This Houston Dwelling Is a Contemporary Dream in Hyde Park — The Latest NextGen Listing From Julia Wang

For more casual and daily dining affairs, the open concept kitchen showcases an island with space for four to dine.

The home reflects an open-concept layout, providing space for its new owners to flow comfortably and easily from room to room.

If it seems like you’re seeing Houston realtor and NextGen Broker Julia Wang’s name everywhere around town, it’s because you are. The entrepreneur and real estate icon has been keeping busy with several luxury listings lately including the NextGen’s latest — 1517 Hazard Street in the heart of Hyde Park.

Listed at $1.59 million, the contemporary 4,121-square-foot home designed by William Anderson has immense curb appeal along a quiet, tree-lined street in a neighborhood renowned for luxury living. A rectangular entrance meets a curved facade, creating an inviting and intriguing space. Upon entering the home, visitors continue to be greeted with extraordinary modern finishes to reveal a sleek aesthetic. With three bedrooms and four bathrooms across multiple mezzanines, there is plenty of room to spread out.

The home brings an open-concept layout, providing space to flow comfortably and easily from room to room. The formal sitting room merges effortlessly with an open dining room that’s ready to host a dinner party or two that’ll likely extend into the wee hours of the morning. For more casual and daily dining affairs, the open-concept kitchen showcases an island with space for four to dine while basking in a plethora of natural light provided by the home’s eye-catching windows, including sweeping bay windows and multi-aperture accent walls.

1517 Hazard Street’s bedrooms and bathrooms look more like a luxury hotel suite than one’s home. With bright hues and exposed overhead beams, hardwoods extend through the bedrooms and merge with gorgeous tile in the bathrooms. Bathrooms are sleek and elegant, with large showers encompassing multiple shower heads perfect for a lavish shower after a night out on the town. And speaking of flooring, the marble floors in the laundry room are not to be missed.

“This home is for someone who loves to entertain,” Wangs says. “If you consider both the indoor and outdoor spaces, there are about five living and entertaining areas. This is a one-of-a-kind home, and there is nothing cookie-cutter about it. Not only is it a home, but it’s a work of art.”

In addition to a plethora of space and beautifully placed accents, the home has a large array of storage options. The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet that boasts beautiful built-in cabinets, and the laundry room features multiple closets and hidden-hinge cabinets.

1517 Hazard is more than a stunning home — it’s a smart home. Merging function with form, the home has an elevator (a must given the dream home’s defining multiple mezzanines), a wine room and numerous automation systems including sound, lighting and security.

Let’s not forget to talk about the house’s stunning outdoor living situation. 1517 Hazard actually boasts outdoor spaces on every level — certainly an anomaly when it comes to homes in Houston. The rooftop offers seclusion while providing the perfect vantage point of the neighborhood. And speaking of the neighborhood, the home couldn’t have a better location. While located on a quiet street, it’s only two blocks from the River Oaks Shopping Center.

If 1517 Hazard Street looks like your dream home, you may want to act quickly. This one doesn’t figure to last long on the market.

For a closer look at 1517 Hazard’s contemporary wonders, click thru the photo gallery below. To learn much more about NextGen Real Estate and its very different approach, click here.