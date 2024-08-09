Stunning Houston Mansions With Olympic Game-Worthy Perks — When Your House Is a Sports Wonderland

The inviting lap pool at 324 Buckingham Drive is certainly Olympic worthy.
3 Briarwood Court
53_Briarwood 3 IMG 111_1_1
55_Briarwood 3 IMG 113_1_1
57_Briarwood 3 IMG 119_1_1
3 Briarwood Court, Houston
324 Buckingham drive, houston
Buckingham 324 IMG 075_1_1
Buckingham 324 IMG 125_1_1
5318 Holly St. Bellaire
5318 Holly St. Bellaire
5318 Holly St. Bellaire
6650 Whitehill, Richmond, TX
6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas
6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas
6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas
01-San Miguel 2403 IMG 29 (1)
2403 San Miguel Street in Friendswood
2403 San Miguel in Friendswood
Sandringham 9030 IMG 091_1_1
Indoor Basketball Court (Photo by TK Images)
Ouitman 102_405 IMG 50_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Ouitman 102_405 IMG 47_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Post Oak 1409_2801 IMG 24_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
01
24

The inviting lap pool at 324 Buckingham Drive is certainly Olympic worthy.

02
24

3 Briarwood Court has every amenity that any would-be Olympian athlete could ask for. (Photos by TK Images for Compass)

03
24

The expansive workout room at 3 Briarwood Court is one of several amenities that would appeal to Olympians. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

04
24

The massage room, a must for all Olympic dreamers, at 3 Briarwood Court (Photo by TK Images)

05
24

In addition to the Trackman golf room, 3 Briarwood Court features a putting green, vast exercise room, lap pool and massage room. (Photo by TK Images)

06
24

The media room at 3 Briarwood Court is ideal for couch potatoes watching the Olympics. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

07
24

The 14,400 sq.ft. home at 324 Buckingham Drive boasts a to-die-for lap pool and a serious workout room. (Photo by TK Images for Compass.

08
24

The workout room at 324 Buckingham Drive. (Photo by TK Images for olmpass)

09
24

The lap pool and elevated spa make for a would-be Olympian's dream. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

10
24

The home at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire features an indoor racketball court. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

11
24

The indoor racketball court at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

12
24

The soaking tub at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire is perfect for that post -Olympic class workout soak. Don't forget the ice. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

13
24

6650 Whitehill in Richmond features an outdoor basketball court and batting cage.(Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

14
24

The workout room at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

15
24

The outdoor basketball court at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas, is supplemented by baseball batting cages. (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

16
24

The media room at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas, is a great place for viewing the Olympics. (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

17
24

A spread of almost four acres at 2403 San Miguel in Friendswood is large enough for a double stall horse barn and room for riding. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

18
24

A spread of almost four acres at 2403 San Miguel in Friendswood is large enough for a double stall horse barn and room for riding. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

19
24

A spread of almost four acres at 2403 San Miguel in Friendswood is large enough for a double stall horse barn and room for riding. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

20
24

The half-size basketball court is a special feature of the home at 9030 Sandringham. (. (Photo by TK Images)

21
24

Another example of an indoor half basketball court in a Houston home. (Photo by TK Images)

22
24

Ping pong and exercise in the penthouse at 102 Quitman. (Photo by TK Images)

23
24

(Photo by TK Images)

24
24

The golf simulator in the 9,500 sq.ft. penthouse at The Astoria. (Photo by TK Images)

The inviting lap pool at 324 Buckingham Drive is certainly Olympic worthy.
3 Briarwood Court
53_Briarwood 3 IMG 111_1_1
55_Briarwood 3 IMG 113_1_1
57_Briarwood 3 IMG 119_1_1
3 Briarwood Court, Houston
324 Buckingham drive, houston
Buckingham 324 IMG 075_1_1
Buckingham 324 IMG 125_1_1
5318 Holly St. Bellaire
5318 Holly St. Bellaire
5318 Holly St. Bellaire
6650 Whitehill, Richmond, TX
6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas
6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas
6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas
01-San Miguel 2403 IMG 29 (1)
2403 San Miguel Street in Friendswood
2403 San Miguel in Friendswood
Sandringham 9030 IMG 091_1_1
Indoor Basketball Court (Photo by TK Images)
Ouitman 102_405 IMG 50_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Ouitman 102_405 IMG 47_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Post Oak 1409_2801 IMG 24_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Real Estate / Mansions

Stunning Houston Mansions With Olympic Game-Worthy Perks — When Your House Is a Sports Wonderland

Taking Recreation to Another Plane

BY // 08.08.24
The inviting lap pool at 324 Buckingham Drive is certainly Olympic worthy.
3 Briarwood Court has every amenity that any would-be Olympian athlete could ask for. (Photos by TK Images for Compass)
The expansive workout room at 3 Briarwood Court is one of several amenities that would appeal to Olympians. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The massage room, a must for all Olympic dreamers, at 3 Briarwood Court (Photo by TK Images)
In addition to the Trackman golf room, 3 Briarwood Court features a putting green, vast exercise room, lap pool and massage room. (Photo by TK Images)
The media room at 3 Briarwood Court is ideal for couch potatoes watching the Olympics. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The 14,400 sq.ft. home at 324 Buckingham Drive boasts a to-die-for lap pool and a serious workout room. (Photo by TK Images for Compass.
The workout room at 324 Buckingham Drive. (Photo by TK Images for olmpass)
The lap pool and elevated spa make for a would-be Olympian's dream. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The home at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire features an indoor racketball court. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The indoor racketball court at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The soaking tub at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire is perfect for that post -Olympic class workout soak. Don't forget the ice. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
6650 Whitehill in Richmond features an outdoor basketball court and batting cage.(Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)
The workout room at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)
The outdoor basketball court at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas, is supplemented by baseball batting cages. (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)
The media room at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas, is a great place for viewing the Olympics. (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)
A spread of almost four acres at 2403 San Miguel in Friendswood is large enough for a double stall horse barn and room for riding. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
A spread of almost four acres at 2403 San Miguel in Friendswood is large enough for a double stall horse barn and room for riding. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
A spread of almost four acres at 2403 San Miguel in Friendswood is large enough for a double stall horse barn and room for riding. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)
The half-size basketball court is a special feature of the home at 9030 Sandringham. (Photo by TK Images)
Another example of an indoor half basketball court in a Houston home. (Photo by TK Images)
Ping pong and exercise in the penthouse at 102 Quitman. (Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
The golf simulator in the 9,500 sq.ft. penthouse at The Astoria. (Photo by TK Images)
1
24

The inviting lap pool at 324 Buckingham Drive is certainly Olympic worthy.

2
24

3 Briarwood Court has every amenity that any would-be Olympian athlete could ask for. (Photos by TK Images for Compass)

3
24

The expansive workout room at 3 Briarwood Court is one of several amenities that would appeal to Olympians. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

4
24

The massage room, a must for all Olympic dreamers, at 3 Briarwood Court (Photo by TK Images)

5
24

In addition to the Trackman golf room, 3 Briarwood Court features a putting green, vast exercise room, lap pool and massage room. (Photo by TK Images)

6
24

The media room at 3 Briarwood Court is ideal for couch potatoes watching the Olympics. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

7
24

The 14,400 sq.ft. home at 324 Buckingham Drive boasts a to-die-for lap pool and a serious workout room. (Photo by TK Images for Compass.

8
24

The workout room at 324 Buckingham Drive. (Photo by TK Images for olmpass)

9
24

The lap pool and elevated spa make for a would-be Olympian's dream. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

10
24

The home at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire features an indoor racketball court. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

11
24

The indoor racketball court at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

12
24

The soaking tub at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire is perfect for that post -Olympic class workout soak. Don't forget the ice. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

13
24

6650 Whitehill in Richmond features an outdoor basketball court and batting cage.(Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

14
24

The workout room at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

15
24

The outdoor basketball court at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas, is supplemented by baseball batting cages. (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

16
24

The media room at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas, is a great place for viewing the Olympics. (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

17
24

A spread of almost four acres at 2403 San Miguel in Friendswood is large enough for a double stall horse barn and room for riding. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

18
24

A spread of almost four acres at 2403 San Miguel in Friendswood is large enough for a double stall horse barn and room for riding. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

19
24

A spread of almost four acres at 2403 San Miguel in Friendswood is large enough for a double stall horse barn and room for riding. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

20
24

The half-size basketball court is a special feature of the home at 9030 Sandringham. (. (Photo by TK Images)

21
24

Another example of an indoor half basketball court in a Houston home. (Photo by TK Images)

22
24

Ping pong and exercise in the penthouse at 102 Quitman. (Photo by TK Images)

23
24

(Photo by TK Images)

24
24

The golf simulator in the 9,500 sq.ft. penthouse at The Astoria. (Photo by TK Images)

Having been glued to the Olympics on TV for more than two weeks, the thought of homes with Paris Games-worthy amenities come to mind. For armchair Olympians, wouldn’t a sprawling mansion with a full-size basketball court, equestrian facilities, a lengthy lap pool, a ping pong room and, of course, generous workout facilities be the ticket?

These Houston homes come with Olympic-worthy perks:

3 Briarwood Court

53_Briarwood 3 IMG 111_1_1
The expansive workout room at 3 Briarwood Court is one of several amenities that would appeal to Olympians. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

This 16,000-square-foot mansion in River Oaks, listed at $27,500,000 with Compass’ Robert Bland, is a golfer’s dream with not only a backyard putting green but also an indoor Trackman golf simulator. For the serious athlete, add an expansive workout room, a dedicated massage room and a comfy media room just right for watching the Olympics and major golf tournaments.

Extras in the four bedroom home include a lengthy swimming pool and billiards room.

324 Buckingham Drive

Buckingham 324 Houston
The inviting lap pool at 324 Buckingham Drive.

With swimming a big part of the Olympics excitement, how divine it would be to train (or merely float) in this stunning lap pool? Couch potato Olympians can set their own goals by counting laps as they butterfly, freestyle, backstroke or breaststroke through the pristine pool waters.

An extensive workout room adds to the fitness profile. The 14,000-square-foot house is listed with Compass’ Laura Sweeney for $8,750,000.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024

5318 Holly Street, Bellaire

5318 Holly St. Bellaire
The soaking tub in the primary bath at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire is perfect for that post-Olympic class workout soak. Don’t forget the ice. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

An indoor racquetball court and home gym add appeal to this 8,500-square-foot house in Braeburn Country Club Estates. The home is listed with Lisa Kornhauser of Compass, carrying an asking price of $2,495,000.

6650 Whitehill

6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas
The outdoor basketball court at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas, is supplemented by baseball batting cages. (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

The 1.79-acre lot in Richmond is large enough for an outdoor basketball court with room to spare. Watching Olympic competition is recommended in the private theater room. And the fire pit could inspire Olympic flame memories. The home is listed with Alicia Jammer of Compass for $3.4 million.

2403 San Miguel, Friendswood

2403 San Miguel Street in Friendswood
A spread of almost four acres at 2403 San Miguel in Friendswood is large enough for a double-stall horse barn and room for riding. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

With 3.7 gated acres on this lot in the San Joaquin Estates, an equestrian interest is entertained with a double-stall horse barn and plenty of room for riding. Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes has the listing for the property with a 5,300-square-foot home. The list price is $1,459,000.

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
1207 Nantucket Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1207 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,825,000 Learn More about this property
Kiki Wilson
This property is listed by: Kiki Wilson (713) 443-7056 Email Realtor
1207 Nantucket Drive
5349 Lynbrook Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5349 Lynbrook Drive
Houston, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Ruthie Newberry Porterfield
This property is listed by: Ruthie Newberry Porterfield (713) 558-3247 Email Realtor
5349 Lynbrook Drive
2505 Truxillo Street
Washington Terrace
FOR SALE

2505 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX

$337,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
2505 Truxillo Street
1006 Prescott Drive
Open House
Stewart's Forest
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/10 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

1006 Prescott Drive
Conroe, TX

$859,000 Learn More about this property
Charlotte Blocker
This property is listed by: Charlotte Blocker (713) 252-6380 Email Realtor
1006 Prescott Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #1702
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1702
Houston, TX

$2,997,500 Learn More about this property
Susan Boss
This property is listed by: Susan Boss (713) 823-6992 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1702
8702 Stable Crest Boulevard
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8702 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,300,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Arnoldy Paisley
This property is listed by: Susan Arnoldy Paisley (713) 320-1862 Email Realtor
8702 Stable Crest Boulevard
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X