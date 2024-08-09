Stunning Houston Mansions With Olympic Game-Worthy Perks — When Your House Is a Sports Wonderland

The golf simulator in the 9,500 sq.ft. penthouse at The Astoria. (Photo by TK Images)

Ping pong and exercise in the penthouse at 102 Quitman. (Photo by TK Images)

Another example of an indoor half basketball court in a Houston home. (Photo by TK Images)

The half-size basketball court is a special feature of the home at 9030 Sandringham. (. (Photo by TK Images)

A spread of almost four acres at 2403 San Miguel in Friendswood is large enough for a double stall horse barn and room for riding. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

The media room at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas, is a great place for viewing the Olympics. (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

The outdoor basketball court at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas, is supplemented by baseball batting cages. (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

The workout room at 6650 Whitehill in Richmond, Texas (Photo by HDR Photography for Compass)

The soaking tub at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire is perfect for that post -Olympic class workout soak. Don't forget the ice. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

The indoor racketball court at 5318 Holly Street in Bellaire (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

The lap pool and elevated spa make for a would-be Olympian's dream. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

The media room at 3 Briarwood Court is ideal for couch potatoes watching the Olympics. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

In addition to the Trackman golf room, 3 Briarwood Court features a putting green, vast exercise room, lap pool and massage room. (Photo by TK Images)

The massage room, a must for all Olympic dreamers, at 3 Briarwood Court (Photo by TK Images)

The expansive workout room at 3 Briarwood Court is one of several amenities that would appeal to Olympians. (Photo by TK Images for Compass)

Having been glued to the Olympics on TV for more than two weeks, the thought of homes with Paris Games-worthy amenities come to mind. For armchair Olympians, wouldn’t a sprawling mansion with a full-size basketball court, equestrian facilities, a lengthy lap pool, a ping pong room and, of course, generous workout facilities be the ticket?

These Houston homes come with Olympic-worthy perks:

This 16,000-square-foot mansion in River Oaks, listed at $27,500,000 with Compass’ Robert Bland, is a golfer’s dream with not only a backyard putting green but also an indoor Trackman golf simulator. For the serious athlete, add an expansive workout room, a dedicated massage room and a comfy media room just right for watching the Olympics and major golf tournaments.

Extras in the four bedroom home include a lengthy swimming pool and billiards room.

With swimming a big part of the Olympics excitement, how divine it would be to train (or merely float) in this stunning lap pool? Couch potato Olympians can set their own goals by counting laps as they butterfly, freestyle, backstroke or breaststroke through the pristine pool waters.

An extensive workout room adds to the fitness profile. The 14,000-square-foot house is listed with Compass’ Laura Sweeney for $8,750,000.

An indoor racquetball court and home gym add appeal to this 8,500-square-foot house in Braeburn Country Club Estates. The home is listed with Lisa Kornhauser of Compass, carrying an asking price of $2,495,000.

The 1.79-acre lot in Richmond is large enough for an outdoor basketball court with room to spare. Watching Olympic competition is recommended in the private theater room. And the fire pit could inspire Olympic flame memories. The home is listed with Alicia Jammer of Compass for $3.4 million.

With 3.7 gated acres on this lot in the San Joaquin Estates, an equestrian interest is entertained with a double-stall horse barn and plenty of room for riding. Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes has the listing for the property with a 5,300-square-foot home. The list price is $1,459,000.