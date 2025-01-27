Houston’s Own Nantucket Mansion Is a $7.2 Million Stunner Hidden In a Forest of Pines With Its Own Lighted Clay Tennis Court

8899 Sandringham in Houston's Bayou Woods subdivision is a charming residence with 6,500 sq.ft. of living space (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

One of six bedrooms at 8899 Sandringham in Houston's Bayou Woods subdivision (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

Vaulted ceiling in this bedroom at 8899 Sandringham in Houston's Bayou Woods subdivision (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

A second view of the game room at 8899 Sandringham in Houston's Bayou Woods subdivision (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

The den at 8899 Sandringham in Houston's Bayou Woods subdivision has its own fireplace (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

The charming breakfast room just off the kitchen at 8899 Sandringham in Houston's Bayou Woods subdivision (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

Upstairs view of the spacious great room at 8899 Sandringham in Houston's Bayou Woods subdivision (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

The wet bar just off the great room at 8899 Sandringham in Houston's Bayou Woods subdivision (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

Entry to the great room at 8899 Sandringham in Houston's Bayou Woods subdivision (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

Entry to the residence is via shaded driveway that leads to a circular motor court (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

8899 Sandringham, tucked into a wooded 2.5 acres, is a private sale in the hands of DeeDee Guggenheim Howes with Compass (Photo by TK Images/Compass)

Houston’s aptly named Bayou Woods neighborhood perfectly describes the 2.5 acres of wooded terrain where a charming — if 6,500 square feet can be labeled charming — home is nestled amid a veritable forest of towering pines in the 77024 zip code. The Nantucket-influenced dwelling at 8899 Sandringham Drive is a private sale in the hands of Compass’ Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes. The listing price? $7.2 million.

8899 Sandringham Drive is unique in that it has a full-sized clay tennis court which is lighted for night play, a fishing pond and walking trails winding across the acreage.

The cozy feel of the home belies the large square footage. Even the great room with its soaring cathedral-beamed ceiling enjoys a special warmth due in part to the impressive carved stone fireplace and carved stone walls, pristine white paneling and the ample number of mullioned windows.

And then there are the mullioned bay windows in the breakfast room and other rooms in the house. The exterior windows with white trim throughout punctuate the exterior design of the romantic shake shingle siding.

Entry to the property comes down a long tree-shrouded drive, the canopy of pines providing a welcome sense of privacy, tranquility and a closeness to nature seldom found in this bustling city of six million.

The timeless elegance of the home at 8899 Sandringham Drive, built in 1986, belies the modern livability including the up-to-date kitchen with breakfast area surrounded by bay windows. The kitchen opens to the den which a second fireplace. The first floor guest room with its own bay window seating area is one of six bedrooms each with a private bath. The primary suite is on the second floor boasting a spa-like bath, an expansive dressing room and views to the treescape.

SHOP Swipe













Next

Elements of this prized residence include a three-car garage, a second floor game room, formal dining room, a wet bar aside the great room and a backyard pergola with covered seating, perfect for outdoor relaxation and recreation.

This truly is a mansion unlike any other in Houston.