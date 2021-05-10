Houston’s Own Little Slice of Paris in the Museum District — Inside an Estee Lauder Exec’s Dreamy $249,000 Space

The jewel box of a condo at 1400 Hermann was designed by an Estēe Lauder exit as a Houston pied-à-terre.

The stackable washer/dryer is hidden behind an upholstered door in the 16th floor condo at 1400 Hermann Drive.

The shower in the 16th floor condo at 1400 Hermann is clad in Milas lilac honed marble.

The custom vanity is covered in high-gloss lavender lacquer in the 16th floor condo at 1400 Hermann.

The bedroom ceiling is finished in Moroccan-inspired custom millwork in the 16th floor condo at 1400 Hermann.

The entry and dining area are defined by metallic textured wall covering in the 16th floor condo at 1400 Hermann.

Calacatta marble on the kitchen floor is one of many design upgrades in this 16th floor condo at 1400 Hermann.

The downtown Houston skyline view from the 16th floor condo at 1400 Hermann is a positive selling point.

Antique-mirrored backsplashes, cabinetry in navy high-gloss lacquer, and countertops in Pietra gray marble add up to a unique kitchen in this condo at 1400 Hermann.

When an Estēe Lauder exec began planning the interiors for her pied-à-terre in hometown Houston, she was just back from an adventure in Paris. Romantic City of Lights influences danced in her head. So when the last crystal doorknobs were installed and the Moroccan-inspired millwork completed, every inch of her smashing condo at 1400 Hermann oozed with ooh la la.

Fast forward to today, the lady is bidding adieu to her jewel box of a residence.

The exec has tapped residential BFF real estate veteran, though youthful, William Finnorn of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty to handle the sale of the 16th floor, 938 square foot condo. Thanks to the owner’s penchant for glamour, this is a luxe offering without the luxury price tag. The property is listed at $249,000.

“My decor is Parisian glam with a Texas twist,” the exec tells PaperCity. “Blue lacquered cabinets with hand-antiqued mirror in the kitchen, gorgeous hues of marble throughout, and a stunning midnight teal master suite are among my favorite details in the jewel box that I call home, when visiting my beloved hometown.”

We would say that the galley-style kitchen is the show stopper with cabinetry in navy high-gloss lacquer, countertops in Pietra gray marble, backsplashes of antique mirror with floors of honed Calacatta marble and Vulcan in a custom stripe pattern. Plus, a terribly chic Liebherr refrigerator.

The jewel box of a condo at 1400 Hermann was designed by an Estēe Lauder exit as a Houston pied-à-terre.

The bedroom is a piece of artwork in itself with walls painted in Sherwin-Williams Dark Knight and windows covered in velvet blackout drapes. Custom touches include the closet build-out and the ceiling millwork which is carried out in a Moroccan star-inspired pattern. The antique French chandelier completes the drama.

Swipe













Next

The bathroom features a custom vanity in high-gloss lavender lacquer and the shower in Milas Lilac honed marble.

“I love the use of color in my homes,” the owner says, “and was influenced by the gorgeous shades of blue in Paris, and the elegance of Parisian style.”

Decorative elements that further set this condo apart include crystal doorknobs, Circa Lighting fixtures, hardwood floors and metallic textured wall covering in the entry and dining area. And we would be amiss if we didn’t mention the grand downtown skyline views.

To see more click thru, the photo gallery below: