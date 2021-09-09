Houston’s 10 Priciest Homes — More Real Estate Records Fall With Woodlands Mansions Leading the Way

The private terrace from the primary bedroom in the seventh floor penthouse at The Sophie on Memorial Drive.

The seventh floor penthouse at The Sophie on Memorial Drive was among the top home sales in Houston during August.

One of the spacious penthouses in The Sophie on Memorial Drive was among the top 10 most expensive home sales in the Houston area in August.

The contemporary French chateau at 11614 Starwood Drive was on the market for less than a month before being purchased.

The Robert Danes designed house in Piney Point Village was among the most expensive homes sold in Houston in August.

Rice Residential and Chandos Interiors completed this home at 3659 Meadow Lake Lane, one of the 10 top residential sales in August.

This new construction in Tanglewood was on the market for a mere 25 days before a buyer snatched it up. List price $4.750 million.

One of several gathering rooms in the 14,811 square foot home in The Woodlands enclave of Carlton Woods.

27 Grand Regency Circle in the Carlton Woods enclave in The Woodlands sold in 35 days with a list price of $5.1 million.

8823 Harness Creek Lane in Stablewood, one of the top selling homes in the Houston area during August

99 Grand Regency Circle in The Woodlands tallied in as the priciest home sale in the area for the month of August. Posted list price was $7.5 million.

Amid Houston’s rollicking real estate market, luxury home sales — those priced from $750,000 and above — saw a 30.5 percent year-over-year jump in sales in August. Overall, according to the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) August 2021 Market Update, single-family homes sales rose 8.5 percent versus last August, with 9,890 units sold overall.

But the most expensive seemed to be flying off the shelf with three of the Top 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Houston selling in less than a month.

Take a look below at the 10 most expensive Houston area homes sold in August of 2021, according to HAR. The top sellers range from a massive 20,00 square foot mansion in Stablewood to a lock-and-leave penthouse in The Sophie on Memorial Drive.

99 Grand Regency Circle

Tagged as Villa Pineta, this gilded behemoth in The Woodlands with three dwellings measuring in total at 14,299 square feet commanded the highest sale price in the month of August with a list price of $7.5 million. We bet no small part of that covered the lazy river pool and spa and the wealth of baroque decorative touches that are ingeniously enveloped in a structure of rustic overhead beams.

Somebody was quickly enamored of the splendiferous dwelling as it was on the market for a mere 28 days. Villa Pineta by the numbers: seven bedrooms total, seven full and three half baths, and a 6,000 square foot carriage house and a six-bay garage.

Listing agent: Diane Kink of Keller Williams. Selling agent: Lisa Fay of Caldwell Banker.

3404 Chevy Chase

Celebrated Houston architect S.I. Morris designed this home at 3404 Chevy Chase.

Number two on the hit parade of top home sellers in August is this triple gabled dwelling in the heart of River Oaks listed at $5.9 million. Celebrated Houston architect S.I. Morris designed the home that boasts eight bedrooms, nine full and two half baths, the requisite summer kitchen and pool and the interior solarium centered with a soaring fiddle leaf fig tree.

Listing agent: Lance Rosmarin of Compass. Selling agent: Alexandra Heins of Greenwood Properties.

8823 Harness Creek Lane

The HAR listing describes this 20,157 square foot residence, dubbed La Perse (translates to “the Persian”), in the gated Stablewood Community off of Memorial Drive as offering “three levels of uninhibited luxury.” Indeed, the grand foyer reminds of the Bristol Hotel in Paris. The ornate finishes recall The Ritz in Paris.

Seven bedrooms, seven full and three half baths, four fireplaces and a posh media room add up to excellence that commanded a $5 million list price.

Listing agent: Kellie Geitner with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent: Teresa Russo of Realty Associates.

2116 Looscan Lane

Almost before this spec home in River Oaks was complete, it sold with a list price of $5.55 million in less than three months once listed. The buyer acquired an 7,115 square foot abode with five bedrooms, five full and two half baths, three fireplaces and an attached three-car garage. Plus a game room, pool and spa.

Listing agent: Clare Leppert of Compass RE Texas. Selling agent: Charlie Neath of Compass.

27 Grand Regency Circle

Even larger than the top selling mansion, this neighbor in The Woodlands village of Carlton Woods measuring in at 14,811 square feet was listed at a modest (by comparison) $5.1 million. Six bedrooms, seven full and three half baths (the primary bath large enough for a cocktail party), two ground floor home offices/studies, four fireplaces, a five-car attached garage and the requisite swimming pool are included in the vast space.

Listing agent: Diane Kink. Selling agent: Non-MLS.

5545 Longmont

Practically before the paint dried on this Sims Luxury Builders’ English-inspired dwelling in Tanglewood, it was sold. In a mere 25 days with a list price of $4,750,000. This three-story home by the numbers: four bedrooms, four full and three half baths, two fireplaces, four massive so-called extra rooms or gathering rooms, two separate study/library rooms to double as home offices, two stairways and elevator.

Listing agent: Moni Bohnisch with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Selling agent: Colleen Sherlock of Greenwood King Properties.

3659 Meadow Lake Lane

Another new construction, this one by Rice Residential and Chandos Interiors, ranked among the Top 10 Most Expensive Houston Homes selling in August, this one with a list price of $4,350,000. The basics found in the 7,322 square foot home include five bedrooms, six full and two half baths, a full generator, a summer kitchen, three fireplaces, a game room, and a study/library.

Listing agent: Walter Bering with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Selling agent: Kristin Hite of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

15 Stillforest Street

The stunning 11,687 square foot Mediterranean villa by builder/designer Robert Dane sold between the range of $3,930,000 and $4,418,000. The Piney Point Village mansion rests on more than an acre of manicured gardens. The property includes six bedrooms, eight full baths and one half bath, four fireplaces, a wine room, a living room, a den, a game room, a study and an extra room. In other words, it has it all.

Listing agent: Rosalyn (Rosie) Meyers with Douglas Elliman. Selling agent: Toke Ettehadieh with Century 21 Olympian Fine Homes.

11164 Starwood Drive

The elegant Venetian plaster installed across the ground floor of this 7,832 square foot residence in the Memorial Villages was clearly one of the selling points of this new construction. Add two master suites, a catering kitchen, a total of five bedrooms and six full baths plus two half baths, the pool and the six-car garage. List price came in at $4,199,00.

Listing agent: Marian Motamedi with Compass. Selling agent: Ali Reza Motamedi with Walzel Properties.

6017 Memorial Drive, Unit 702 in The Sophie

The lock-and-leave seventh floor penthouse in this chic mid-rise on Memorial Drive ranks as No. 10 among the Most Expensive Home Sold in the Houston area in August. At 4,534 square feet, the unit has three bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath, a vast private terrace. The sale was between $3,317,001 and $3,830,000.

Listing agent: Misty Meredith with Douglas Elliman. Selling agent: Terri Kurkjian with eXp Realty.