Yuli Gurriel Is Selling His Houston Dream Home With Nan & Company’s New Sports & Entertainment Division

Former Houston Astro Yuli Gurreal called this mid-century modern ranchstyle home until being traded to the Miami Marlins. (Photo by Turnkey Visuals)

Former Houston Astro Yuli Gurreal called this mid-century modern ranch-style Houston home until he signed a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. (Photo by Turnkey Visuals)

The primary bedroom in the Galleria area townhome where former Houston Rocket Garrison Mathews used to live. (Photo by Turnkey Visuals)

The state of the art kitchen in the former Houston Rocket's townhome. (Photo by Turnkey Visuals)

Former Houston Astros favorite Yuli Gurriel might be playing for the Miami Marlins these days and former Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews might be on the roster of the Atlanta Hawks, but both men have not completely departed Houston. Both Gurriel and Mathews still have homes here. And both their houses are on the market.

Gurriel and Mathews have also both signed on to sell their million dollar-plus homes with Nan & Company Properties, which with these listings is kicking off its new Sports & Entertainment division.

Among the new group within the Nan & Company Properties stable are realtor associate Shelby Forbert; Kye Sampson who has worked with Houston Rockets point guard D. J. Augustin; and Jaime Dossett, whose husband — former NFL wide receiver Martin Dossett — previously played for the Green Bay Packers.

“Nan & Company Properties has serviced nearly every aspect of the real estate industry throughout Houston and with this new division we will serve a very important niche market that is a hybrid of real estate and luxury personalized services,” Nan & Company Properties founder, CEO and broker Nancy Almodovar says. “Catering to sports professionals and entertainers, we pride ourselves in our in-depth understanding of our luxury market’s neighborhoods, flexibility to accommodate to one’s busy schedules, tech-enabled virtual showings and meetings, and an ability to connect with liaisons.

“All with the utmost discretion.”

Almodovar represents Gurriel who has listed his home in Memorial Villages for $1.7 million. Forbert is listing Mathews’ Lamar Terrace townhome for $1.1 million.

Gurriel’s ranch style house, built in 1953, was renovated in 2021, adding all the modern necessities and elements of luxury one would expect in the home of a professional athlete. At 3,900 square feet, the house features four bedrooms and a flex room, a vast patio and pool with a rocky waterfall, an updated kitchen and in-ceiling lighting. The house rests amid a 20,500-square-foot, tree-shaded lot that might be just begging for a new build.

The Galleria location of Mathews’ stunning 3,700-square-foot townhouse is ideal for someone who enjoys sleek urban living. Nice touches include the ground floor with 16-foot sliding glass door creating an indoor/outdoor feel, a custom quartz Cambria bar with a leather finish, new turf and a swimming pool. The second floor is home to the state-of-the art kitchen and the living room which features a top of the line Tiger Woods golf simulator, which can play a variety of games and features surround sound.

Yes, professional athletes know how to live large. And Nan gets them too.