Houston’s Very Grown Up Treehouse — A $2.79 Million Piney Point Village Dream Home Makes Forest Living a Reality

An aerial view of the home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )
Vast expanses of glass define the interior spaces at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Architectural designer Roger Rosbach designed the contemporary residence at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

One of several areas for outdoor entertaining at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Decking allows for tree growth at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Trails meander through the property at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Interiors of the Roger Rasbach designed home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Interiors of the Roger Rasbach designed home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Another view of the interiors of the Roger Rasbach designed home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

The floating stairway at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village speaks of today's contemporary designs. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

The 1972 open plan resonates with current home design preferences. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

A cozy space in the Roger Rasbach designed home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

The formal dining area at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner S (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

The completely updated kitchen at 11686 Arrowwood Circle. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

One of two primary suites in the home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

One of two primary baths in the home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

A guest room in the home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

A guest room in the home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

The 1972 design of 11686 Arrowwood Circle resonates with today's design preferences. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

An aerial view of the home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )
Real Estate / Houses

Houston’s Very Grown Up Treehouse — A $2.79 Million Piney Point Village Dream Home Makes Forest Living a Reality

Living Among the Leaves

BY // 08.10.22
photography TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty
Vast expanses of glass define the interior spaces at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Architectural designer Roger Rosbach designed the contemporary residence at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

One of several areas for outdoor entertaining at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Decking allows for tree growth at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Trails meander through the property at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Interiors of the Roger Rasbach designed home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Interiors of the Roger Rasbach designed home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Another view of the interiors of the Roger Rasbach designed home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

The floating stairway at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village speaks of today's contemporary designs. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

The 1972 open plan resonates with current home design preferences. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

A cozy space in the Roger Rasbach designed home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

The formal dining area at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner S (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

The completely updated kitchen at 11686 Arrowwood Circle. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

One of two primary suites in the home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

One of two primary baths in the home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

A guest room in the home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

A guest room in the home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

The 1972 design of 11686 Arrowwood Circle resonates with today's design preferences. (Photo by TK Images for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

The contemporary home at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village is perhaps one of the late Houston architectural designer Roger Rosbach’s finest residential projects. Built in 1972 and completely updated with all the necessary technical bells and whistles, the home is ready for new owners.

The open plan of the 6,600-square-foot home might be plucked from the past but it resonates with the current predilection for wide open spaces, high ceilings, floating staircases and vast expanses of glass. Adding to the of-the-moment ambience, 11686 Arrowwood Circle’s baths and kitchen have been dramatically updated to the point that one would imagine the house was built only last year.

Hedley Karpas of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty has the $2,779,000 listing.

The multi-level residence has been dubbed The Treehouse for the vast expanses of floor-t0-ceiling windows that bring in the verdant surrounding landscape. This might be expected as the house is perched on a tributary of Soldier’s Creek. That leads to very lush, tree-shrouded grounds.

Further taking advantage of the leafy environment, this Piney Point Village dream home includes multi-level terraces ideal for outdoor entertaining and a roof top deck. In its careful design, the decking opens where necessary to tree trunks thus providing unbroken shade. In addition, trails meander through the wooded terrain of the lot that expands across an acre.

Two of the five bedrooms enjoy primary status with sitting areas, boutique-worthy closets, resort-style bathrooms and unobstructed views to the verdant landscape. Each of the remaining bedrooms also have private baths. And, as expected, there is a half bath for guests.

Despite the vast swaths of glass, the home is privately tucked behind gates on a secluded tree-lined cul-de-sac street in the Memorial Villages.

For an even closer look at 11686 Arrowwood Circle in Piney Point Village, click thru the photo gallery below:

