This Sprawling Hunters Creek Village Estate is a True Luxury Oasis Just Outside of Houston

Houstonians, you’re going to want to get your realtor on the phone ASAP. Compass agent and Houston-native Lesley Arbuckle Lewis has a new listing in Hunters Creek Village and this is one property you do not want to miss out on. Lewis, who is from Hunters Creek herself, just listed 630 Hedwig Road and it is 9,309 square feet of pure luxury.

With classic columns and plantation-style shutters, the stately estate opens up to a refreshed, modern take on elegant living. The six bedroom, six and a half bath was recently remodeled by JPS Craftsman and Construction and they didn’t leave one amenity off the table. This showstopper features a private gym, private office, first floor primary suite and a guest quarters that has its own private entrance.

With six bedrooms, this Hunters Creek Village haven is masterfully laid out to maximize common space, while providing plenty of room for a large family with a myriad of children to spread out. Its soaring ceilings, superb millwork and designer finishes bring this family home together with the perfect mix of luxury and comfortability.

The Hunter Creek Village home’s layout is optimal for entertaining or relaxing.

“The layout of this home is something truly unique that you don’t see very often,” Lewis tells PaperCity. “The contractor and designer made excellent use of all of the square footage and space. No detail was left untouched.”

The home has both a formal living room and a formal dining room to cater to any occasion. Its double-height great room features massive chandeliers and a porcelain fireplace that begs to host a summertime soiree. Not one to be left out, the kitchen impresses with custom cabinetry, porcelain counters, an oversized pantry and stainless steel appliances.

When it comes to the property’s six bedrooms, it’s hard to pick a favorite. The palatial owner’s retreat offers a sitting room with a fireplace, two walk-in closets and an en suite spa bath. Above, secondary suites are joined by a sprawling game room, while a guest apartment is found off the garage.

Lewis is a real estate savant, earning her license while in college and joining the founding Compass brokerage in Dallas. Returning to her Houston roots in 2018, she has a large presence in the Villages, Memorial Forest and with the first-time homebuyer network. This Hedwig Road home is only the latest of her many stunning listings.

“I’ve been in this business for eight years, and I’ve never seen a property like this one,” Lewis says. “The lot is incredible. With its privacy and serenity, it’s truly an oasis away from the city.”

With a swim-up bar and spa, this pool is ready just in time for summer.

The aforementioned lot is nothing short of breathtaking. With 30,870 square feet of space, its new owners will enjoy their time outside the home as much as they will inside. Enjoy al fresco entertaining with a pool, swim-up bar, spa, expansive patio and manicured landscaping. It’s also a rare and perfect find for car enthusiasts with its five-car garage that also features a separate office, bath and gym.

And let’s not overlook the home’s curb appeal — a circular drive and porte-cochère complete this dreamy property.

“This home is the perfect setup for summer, so the timing couldn’t be better for this gorgeous home to hit the market and find its new owners,” Lewis says. “It’s extremely rare to find a home that has this many amenities in this area under $3.5 million. This is a true gem.”

As if the home’s size, amenities and secluded nature weren’t enough, the home is zoned to the city’s top schools including Memorial Drive Elementary, Spring Branch Middle and Memorial High School.

630 Hedwig Road is listed by Lesley Arbuckle Lewis of Compass. Visit Compass.com to learn more. And for a closer look at this special Hunters Creek Village home, click thru the photo gallery below: