Real Estate / Mansions

Little Girl’s Princess Dream Palace Comes to Life in a $5.5 Million Kingwood Stunner — Houston’s Own European Vision?

Plenty of Curb Appeal and a Waterfall Pool

BY // 06.21.21
photography TK Images
The 17,313 square foot mansion at 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard in Kingwood rests amid four verdant acres. (Photo by TK Images)
Dual limestone balustrade stairways define the entry to the four-acre mansion at 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard. (Photo by TK Images)
Three terraces offer views of the pool and the surrounding manicured acreage at 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard. (Photo by TK Images)
(Photo by TK Images)
The double height living room offers a serene view of the grounds in the gated Kingwood community. (Photo by TK Images)
Arched doors lead from the living room into the kitchen speaking to the open floor plan of the main floor. (Photo by TK Images)
The European feel of the library is enhanced by one of the seven fireplaces. (Photo by TK Images)
Marble inlaid with wood provides a rich flooring pattern in the kitchen and breakfast room. (Photo by TK Images)
The formal dining room (Photo by TK Images)
The media room is adjacent to the game room in the 17,313 square foot house. (Photo by TK Images)
The landing at the top of the dual staircase offers stunning views into the living room. (Photo by TK Images)
His bath in the primary suite. (Photo by TK Images)
Her bath in the primary suite. (Photo by TK Images)
The trophy room boasts 28 foot ceilings and ample room for entertaining. (Photo by TK Images)
The pool with fountains/waterfall at one end is a focal point of the backyard. (Photo by TK Images)
The indoor half basketball court (Photo by TK Images)
It’s as if a little girl’s dream of a prince’s palace come to life on four acres of wooded terrain in Kingwood. The 17,331 square foot dwelling at 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard has all the fantasy elements that any would-be princess could imagine.

A colossal double stairway descending to the backyard pool is replicated in the entry hall where dual curving staircases with scrolled ironwork balustrades lead to the second floor Juliet balcony. Seven custom crystal chandeliers from Prague bedazzle throughout the house.

And that is just the start of the beguiling elements that are found in this home that just hit the Houston area real estate market with a sweet list price of $5.5 million. If you can’t imagine Cinderella losing her slipper on the curving staircase, perhaps you can envision Scarlett O’Hara carried upward in the arms of Rhett Butler for the house that in some ways reminds of Tara and other antebellum homes.

Whatever the fantasy, the curb appeal is impressive presenting a stately presence akin to European grandeur.

The princess and her prince can enjoy the commanding views from the three-story house which sits atop a hill making it the highest point in the gated community.

Architect John Henry of Orlando took reins of the project in time to execute finishing touches as well as design special ceilings in each of the rooms. That would be six bedrooms, seven full baths, four half baths, a two-story trophy room with 28 foot ceilings, a media room, living areas on all three floors and seven fireplaces. Attached guest quarters, fully-outfitted, have a separate entrance.

Deer Ridge Estates 8 IMG 05_1 (Photo by TK Images)
The European feel of the library is enhanced by one of the seven fireplaces. (Photo by TK Images)

For the sports-minded, in addition to the waterfall pool, the property features an indoor half basketball court and a lighted tennis court.

The elaborate construction began in 2001 and was completed in 2005.

The property is listed with Dana Olejniczak of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. To get an even closer look at this Deer Ridge estate, click thru the photo gallery below:

