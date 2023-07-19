Lake Conroe Dream House Turns a 19th Century Dutch Barn Into a Waterfront Paradise — Now It Carries a $4.75 Million Asking Price

The boat house at 9144 Escondido Drive has two boat slips and slips for two jet skis. (Photo by EmoMedia/Compass)

One of two primary suites with lake views at 9144 Escondido Drive on Lake Conroe. (Photo by EmoMedia/Compass)

The state of the art kitchen at 9144 Escondido Drive on Lake Conroe. (Photo by EmoMedia/Compass)

Rough hewn timbers and stone work in the Lake Conroe home at 9144 Escondido Drive in Willis. (Photo by EmoMedia/Compass)

The waterfront home at 9144 Escondido Drive on Lake Conroe was designed by architect Mark Todd and is listed for sale with Compass.(Photo by EmoMedia/Compass)

Every room with a view of Lake Conroe, that’s what we’re talking about. An 8,705 square foot stone and timbered dwelling on a waterfront peninsula at Willis delivers that and more. The custom home at 9144 Escondido Drive — designed by architect Mark Todd and built from a hand hewn Dutch barn, circa 1810 — is on the greater Houston market with a list price of $4,750,000.

Mixed hardwood flooring with knotty alder trim, doors and cabinets and rough hewn beam details combined with rough stone give the home a romantic rustic feel. But there is nothing rustic about the amenities.

Consider the two generators, a bar with wine cellar, a safe room, a salt water infinity pool and hot tub, and a chef’s kitchen outfitted with Wolf appliances.

This Lake Conroe retreat is a family home built for entertaining with an open floor plan featuring a large game room downstairs with expansive views of the lake and another on the second floor. The waterfront diversions are plentiful starting with the previously mentioned infinity pool overlooking the lake. The spacious summer kitchen and outdoor entertainment area comes complete with a fireplace and a cooking area with its own grill and a bar. Big Ass fans are employed to keep it cool.

For true water enthusiasts, this Lake Conroe retreat includes a covered boat dock with the design based on that of an English barn making it quite picturesque. The dock has two boat slips and slips for a pair of jet skis.

The Lake Conroe Retreat Basics

There are two primary suites on the first floor, complemented by three bedrooms on the second, each with its own bath. One of the bedrooms features handsome built-in bunk beds. Add an extra full bath and two half baths. Also on the second floor are a second game room, a media room with wet bar and a loft bedroom.

This dreamy lake house at 9144 Escondido Drive is on the market for that $4.75 million asking price, listed with Allison Yancy of Compass RE, Texas.