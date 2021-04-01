A Realtor Who Truly Knows and Loves Houston — Lexi Sakowitz Marek Provides a Hometown Edge

Lexi Sakowitz Marek is a Houston girl at heart. She comes from a family with deep roots in the Bayou City, and is steeped in the history of the fourth largest city in America. She knows its heritage, and is intimately familiar with its neighborhoods, people and cultures.

No one is more excited and enthusiastic about living in Houston than she is. This makes the energetic Marek a real estate powerhouse, the perfect agent for those who want a true expert and helpful guide to the city. Whether you are looking to sell your home, buy the place of your dreams, or both, Marek’s skillset, experience and understanding of Houston will give you an edge.

In many ways, Marek was groomed to become the top Realtor that she is. Though she spent a decade in Los Angeles working as a producer and casting director, she always felt Houston calling her back home. Indeed, her glamorous work in Hollywood provided her with invaluable skills that benefit her home hunting (and selling) clients.

Marek thrives well in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, knows how to handle egos, and is an empathetic and intuitive listener. She seems to know what you want and need before you do.

A Houston-born powerhouse, ready to find you your dream home.

“I was first introduced to the real estate world through my amazing rockstar Realtor mother, Laura Sweeney, at a very young age,” the Compass sales associate says.

Marek attended The Kinkaid School, then enrolled at California’s Chapman University, where she earned a degree in film production. It’s a curriculum that involved juggling lots of loose ends, disparate personalities, communicating with a variety of parties and all the while managing expectations with one ultimate goal. That sounds exactly like the adventure that is buying and selling a home.

“What I love about real estate is finding my clients the perfect place to call home. Every client’s needs are different, and being able to successfully match each buyer with a home that complements their lifestyle brings me a lot of joy,” Marek says. “Everyone deserves to come home to a place that makes them happy.”

When you are seeking your next Houston home, Lexi Sakowitz Marek is someone you want to know.

Marek began her official real estate career in 2016, but her background and skills go far beyond that. Houston’s real estate future is in good hands.

Lexi Sakowitz Marek knows how to make one feel at home.

Now Lexi Sakowitz Marek tells us more:

Best Advice for Buying a Home

Always have representation and use a Realtor. Most buyers don’t realize that representation for them is free and paid for by the seller. A Realtor can be an integral part of your team. We can offer advice and connect you with resources such as interior designers, organizers, remodel contractors and more. I’ve even been asked for doctor recommendations and hair-styling services.

I have great relationships with interior designers and contractors, and putting a “home team” together is something homebuyers can lean on their Realtors for help with. For my clients, I always make myself available and do everything I can to make the process of buying a home enjoyable

Best Advice for Selling a Home

Price it right. The first week any listing is on the market is the most crucial time for exposure to potential buyers. It’s the time we get the most eyeballs on the property and inspire the most interest. Being priced incorrectly can be detrimental to the sale of your home and will result in longer days on market and a lower sales price. Listen to your agent and trust them. When pricing, we consider a variety of variables such as recent neighborhood sales, location, external obsolescence factors, how the home presents, updates, and more. Remember an experienced agent knows the homes that have sold in the area and how your home compares.

Also, make sure to hire an agent who focuses on pixel appeal and online presence. Your photos need to wow. I’ve sold six homes off of Instagram — social media presence really does matter in today’s market. Likewise, provide your agent with all the necessary information for them to present to interested buyers. . . for example, complete the seller’s disclosure and hand over any list of updates performed.

It’s true that 99.9 percent of buyers start looking online first. If you have photos that are poor in quality, buyers will cross off your listing from their search without hesitation. Hire an agent you trust to best showcase your home.

Where Do You Live?

We bought a home in West University that we are remodeling. It’s been such an enjoyable project, and we’ve been able to incorporate some fun trends. We are about eight months in, with one month to go. Our contractors have really been amazing.

Which Areas of Houston Do You Focus On?

Southampton, West University, River Oaks, Tanglewood, Memorial, Montrose/Upper Kirby and Rice Military.

Tell Us About a Real Estate Trend You’re Excited About Now

I am obsessed with library ladders being utilized throughout the home. I also really love high-gloss and lacquer paint. We jazzed up some spaces in our remodel by adding high-gloss to walls, ceilings and built-ins. It makes a space feel elevated and chic. Additionally, with timber prices and new-construction prices on the rise, I think we’ll see a trend of homebuyers being more open to purchasing older homes with good bones to remodel.

What’s Your Personal Home Style and House Vibes?

I love a traditional brick home with California Cool interiors sprinkled with a little grand millennial style. I like mixing the old with new.

What Is Your Superpower?

Multitasking! I write contracts in my car between showings.

What Do You Love Most About Living in Houston?

It’s such a dynamic and diverse city. The access we have to incredible arts, sports teams, concerts and chefs is really unique. I’ve lived in and visited many places, and believe that the quality of life and the quality of people in Houston is the absolute best that there is.

Houston Restaurants You Couldn’t Live Without?

Tony’s, Avalon Diner, Tiny Boxwoods and El Tiempo.

Most-Shopped Store in Houston?

Tootsies & Kuhl-Linscombe!

What’s Your Guilty Pleasure?

Studio McGee on Netflix, and the entire Real Housewives franchise. I could go toe-to-toe with anyone on pop culture trivia.

Choice of Fitness and Exercise?

SoulCycle and running in Memorial Park and Rice University.

To learn more of contact Lexi Sakowitz Marek, check out her Compass page or call 713-444-4592.