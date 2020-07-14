Real Estate / Neighborhoods

Mammoth Crystal Clear Lagoon to Give Texas City WaterWorld Cred — and You Can Swim There

From Oft-Forgotten Land to New Houston Area Destination Spot?

BY // 07.13.20
Crystal Lagoon Texas City

Texas City's Crystal Lagoon holds 24,000 million gallons of water.

With Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner talking about shutting down the city daily, with temperatures flirting with all-time records and baking everything in sight, it can seem like there is no relief in sight this summer. The opening of Texas’ largest Crystal Clear lagoon will not change that.

But it might be something of a temporary oasis.

The new Lago Mar development’s lagoon stretches over a mile of shoreline — and holds 24 million gallons of water. It offers everything from swimming and kayaking to paddleboats and sailing. With an inflatable obstacle course thrown in for good measure. Located in Lago Mar — a Texas City development (yes, this is about selling houses too) — this manmade version will open to the public for a special summer preview of course.

It opens to visitors this Wednesday, July 15 through September 13. Eventually, plans call for the lagoon to open to the public for good in 2021 as a draw to the new development, which will include hotels, condos, restaurants and shops. This is not your dad’s vision of Texas City. In many ways, it’s trying to rebrand the area as a destination spot.

Tickets for this two month Summer LagoonFest preview run $15 for adults and $10 for kids age 13 and under. Kids 2 and under are free.

Expect as much of a crowd as coronavirus social distancing regulations allow. Face masks will be required if you’re not participating in water activities. Food trucks also will be on site for this two month trial run.

Land Tejas — the developer behind the project — has a much bigger vision in mind. This Crystal Clear Lagoon — which Land Tejas touts as the largest crystal lagoon in the United States — will help anchor a 100-acre mixed use development geared around making Texas City a coveted address.

The Woodlands has all those trees — and the deer. Texas City is getting its own waterworld. Move over, Kevin Costner.

“Lago Mar is primed to become Houston’s new waterfront destination,” Uri Man, Land Tejas executive, says in a release.

It’s a new day in Texas City — one that gives a whole other definition to splash town.

