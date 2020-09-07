An English Manor With All the Modern Perks — This Piney Point Village Estate Combines the Best of Both Worlds

Although this stunning residence is located in the prestigious Piney Point Village community of Houston, the stately home could easily be mistaken for an English manor. Its classical architecture and full array of sophisticated features, fixtures and finishes bring its lush landscape to life.

Designed by local architect Rudy Colby, who is well-known for a slate of inspiring homes in some of Houston’s premier neighborhoods, this five bedroom retreat boasts numerous light-filled living and entertaining spaces. The soothing interior design elements at 206 Kinkaid School Drive were crafted by the discerning eye of John Kidd, affording many lavish textures on a subdued palette.

With Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty handling the listing, the luxurious estate is in great hands. The timeless appeal of the home begins with a reception hall and its dramatic stairway, fitted with a striking, custom wrought-iron railing. Flooring materials including both wide-plank and herringbone inlaid walnut solid woods, Texas limestone, handsome brick — along with Lagos Azul and Carrara marble — can be found throughout the sprawling estate.

The graceful entry with a view of the dining room.

The living room is built for elegant entertaining. Its large bay window overlooks the manicured grounds. The space is warmed by a fireplace with a Greek-inspired, carved wooden mantle. The living room also boasts a wet bar with a wine chiller and an ice maker for added convenience.

There is a cozy paneled library, fitted with multiple televisions. The family room includes a built-in desk and two walls of windows. The main level has two beautifully finished powder rooms as well.

A striking formal dining room can be seen from this dream house’s inviting entry. It has floor-to-ceiling windows and is backed by romantic Gracie wallpaper, linking the home’s heritage to the Old World.

The magnificent kitchen boasts Lagos Azul slab countertops with subway tile backsplashes and a massive stainless-steel-topped island with counter seating. Chefs of all skill levels will appreciate the superior appliances (Viking, Thermador and Sub-Zero) with all mirroring the custom designed stainless vent which sparkles over the range. A handy butler’s pantry is nearby, and the kitchen flows naturally into a light-filled breakfast and sitting area ― for more casual dining.

The cook’s kitchen is fitted with top of the line appliances.

One guest suite is located on the main floor, while the others are secluded on the upper level. The master bedroom is a true retreat with an impressive view of the grounds and a dramatic cove ceiling. The main bath is fitted with Carrara marble. The dressing area includes a coffee bar and two walk-in closets.

In a thoughtful configuration, the second level also includes its own family room as well as a game room. Multiple home offices ― including a separate “office” which doubles as a retreat comes complete with a space for wine storage and a tasting room of its own.

An elevator allows for effortless access to every level of the home. Among the other highlights are a generous laundry room with a pet bath area and space for auxiliary appliances. There is also a three-car garage, a hunter’s closet and a workshop area. This estate at 206 Kinkaid School Drive really does have everything.

Outdoor Living At Its Best

The park-like grounds are as majestic as the home itself. The backyard is anchored by the azure waters of a pool and spa ― surrounded by a refreshing expanse of lush, bright green lawn.

The ultimate outdoor space for all seasons.

Along with the tasteful, professional landscaping, the home’s outside entertaining spaces and sports court is equipped with lighting to allow for nighttime play.

Featuring a living room and a kitchenette, the pool house is an ideal spot for gatherings. The versatility of the space has it currently outfitted as a fitness room, but it could easily be converted to serve as a stylish private guesthouse. The pool house incorporates all this, while offering views of the pool and grounds, which are mere steps away.

With its summer kitchen and wood-burning fireplace, the bluestone-paved, covered loggia sets the stage for comfortable living, lounging and dining in the fresh air, practically year-round. Which is more important than ever in these coronavirus times. The convenience of a full outdoor kitchen is another very modern perk.

This is anything but just a backyard. The shaded outdoor living space is the real connection point of the entire expansive setup.

Another underrated perk? 206 Kinkaid School Drive is less than a 10-minute walk from The Kinkaid School, one of the very best private schools in the state.

This rare house’s asking price is available upon request. Privacy, tranquility and style are drawn together in a bow in this stately home in one of Houston’s most sought after neighborhoods.

Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty offers a variety of options for touring this true dream home (including in person and virtual tours). To get a closer look at this property or the other exclusive ones Martha Turner represents, go to its website.

Click thru the photo gallery below for more looks at 206 Kinkaid School Drive: