The 14,868 square foot contemporary mansion on Mott Lane hits the Sotheby’s Auction Concierge auction block in December. (Photo courtesy of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The 14,868 square foot contemporary on Mott Lane in Houston’s Memorial Villages hits the Sotheby’s Auction Concierge auction block next month. (Photo courtesy of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
Real Estate / Mansions

$27.5 Million Memorial Villages Mansion to Hit the Auction Block — This Contemporary Houston Dream House Brings Serious Perks, Architect Credibility

Bidding In Rarefied Financial Air

BY // 11.23.22
Designed by prominent Houston architects Stern & Bucek and completed in 2011, the magnificent contemporary mansion at 27 Mott Lane in the Memorial Villages is going to auction in December with a current list price of $27.5 million. That is considerably lower than the $35 million asking price when it was on the market in 2017.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, in cooperation with listing agent Bobby Frank of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, will sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. Bidding is scheduled to be held December 8 through 14 via the firm’s digital marketplace, CaSothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world. In fact, the narrative on the listing site appears in six languages.

The 14,868-square-foot mansion is indeed a masterpiece, constructed of steel, concrete and glass. The latter offering unmatched views of Buffalo Bayou. As the listing notes: “The grand entry’s massive reception area and wall of glass overlooks a wetland wildlife reserve, lined with a forest of trees, providing exceptional privacy.”

A True Memorial Villages Retreat

The home was built by highly regarded W.S. Bellows Construction with commercial-grade steel framing, cast-concrete and zinc-tile sheath, and with more than 40 percent insulated storm-resistant glass.

The contemporary marvel anchors 8.7 acres of wooded terrain and ravine. There are four bedrooms, four full baths and three half baths, an elevator, a 1,000 bottle wine cellar, an Olympic-quality gym with en suite bathroom above the oversized three-car garage, tiered terraces, a swimming pool and even a lake-like water inlet.

The finishes are just as remarkable as the design. Consider the zebra and limba wood cabinetry by renowned Brocksteins; teak cabinetry and paneling throughout the primary bedroom, bathroom and closet/dressing areas; rare red and gold onyx built-in accent pieces; custom-made Italian porcelain floor tiles; and natural oak floors.

A smart home, this modern Houston palace boasts an 18 unit geothermal system for heating and cooling from Savant Home Automation to manage the home’s technology, and exterior shades. The system is so advanced that it automatically adjusts as the sun moves across the sky to keep the interior temperature constant.

You wouldn’t expect anything less from a house with a list price of $27.5 million. Let the bidding begin.

