Living in Luxury Houston — Moni Bohnisch On Life in the City’s Most Elite Neighborhoods

The luxury real estate market is a big change from the war-torn youth that Top Producing Douglas Elliman agent Moni Bohnisch was forced to flee from Lebanon in 1976. Relocating to the United States in hopes of a better life, she set her roots in Houston, a decision that she still values today.

“It’s not hard to see why Houston is an attractive city for people of many different backgrounds,” Bohnisch says. “A booming job market combined with low cost of living and plenty of opportunities makes it a great choice for building a fulfilling life.”

After honing her expertise in the luxury market by managing foreign financial investments for overseas clients and founding a self-funded production company targeting an ultra-luxury clientele, Bohnisch set her sights on conquering the luxury real estate market by turning her passion for real estate into a career.

Moni Bohnisch’s energy, quality customer service, positive attitude, motivation and more than 20 years of high-end marketing expertise has continuously earned her a Top Producer title. (Photo by Johnny Than.)

“With so many neighborhoods in Houston, it is important to choose which is the best for the client’s lifestyle, there is a lot to consider besides the look and feel,” Bohnisch says. “Factors like school districts, commutes and the possibility of flooding are all important.

“It is essential to get familiar with why my clients are interested in certain areas, so I am able to tailor to their lifestyle needs, make sure they understand the entire transaction process and provide them with expert guidance and the best level of service they are used to and deserve.”

Having received her undergraduate degree in accounting, Bohnisch started her career managing foreign financial investments for overseas clients. (Photo by Johnny Than)

No one knows more about Houston’s most luxurious neighborhoods than Bohnisch. She’s spent 20-plus years as a top producing luxury agent in the city. Now she’s sharing her insights on those neighborhoods.

RIVER OAKS

The crème de la crème of Houston luxury real estate. Established in the 1920s by Will and Michael Hogg, it is one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the United States and setting of the most spectacular display of historic Houston architecture in the city.

River Oaks is all about lavish estates dominating the lush landscape and oak-lined streets. Real estate values in the community range from $1 million to more than $20 million.

MEMORIAL

This is a great neighborhood to have all the metropolitan amenities within arm’s reach without being in the bustling city center. The forested, affluent area is nestled between the Energy Corridor and Downtown Houston offering a prime location. But it brings more private and secluded estate life than its luxury rival River Oaks. For families, it is zoned to two top-quality school districts, SBISD and KISD.

Bohnisch is involved in and recognized as an active member in numerous community fundraising and charitable organizations. (Photo by Johnny Than)

STABLEWOOD

Behind the gates of this elite uptown enclave are approximately 135 expansive homes. The exclusive guard-gated community covers 72 acres just outside the Inner Loop. Initially the setting for a summer family retreat for one of Houston’s most well-known families, it was then redeveloped and modeled after North and South Boulevard in Boulevard Oaks to become the current upscale neighborhood it is today.

TANGLEWOOD

From celebrities and Houston Texans players to CEOs and former U.S. presidents, it is among the most sought-after neighborhoods in Houston. While it sits just outside the Loop, Tanglewood provides a woodsy escape to residents who prefer a peaceful and laid-back lifestyle. Yet, it still provides easy access to The Galleria and Uptown shopping centers. The decades-old live oaks and numerous walking and biking paths are perfect for those who love fitness and the outdoors.

“I have personally lived in Tanglewood for the past 21 years. There is never a shortage of things to do,” Bohnisch says. “Besides the beautiful homes, one of the most attractive features of this neighborhood is the nearby shopping and dining.

“It is just few turns away from River Oaks District, the home of world-class, high-end designer boutiques, Uptown, Galleria, Memorial Park and high-end dining. I also love the outdoors and like to stay active by enjoying a daily run in Tanglewood Boulevard, lined with majestic oak trees.”

““My goal is to always work for the best interests of my clients.” – Moni Bohnisch. (Photo by Johnny Than)

WEST UNIVERSITY

Though it is technically a city, this is the perfect location in Houston to raise a family. Having a small-town feel, it is common to see residents of West U lounging in their yards watching the kids play. The schools are some of the highest-rated in all of HISD.

sense of community makes it very special and creates an atmosphere that is great for kids to enjoy. It is just minutes from many of Houston’s top locales, including Hermann Park, The Museum District, Texas Medical Center and Rice University.

AFTON OAKS

Located between the Galleria and Highland Village, this upscale community of more than 500 homes is one of Houston’s most desirable Inner Loop neighborhoods. Its location, atmosphere and proximity to Houston’s world class shopping, restaurants and entertainment options — including Highland Village, River Oaks District, The Galleria and Uptown — continue to drive Afton Oaks’ high demand.

Bohnisch is known for her professionalism, effective negotiations, loyalty and the ability to work with all personalities. (Photo by Johnny Than)