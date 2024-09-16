An Inside Look at Montage Residences Healdsburg — Luxury Abodes and Custom Estates in Sonoma’s Wine Country

Listed for $5.95 to $6.3 million, Montage's Harvest Homes are a contemporary cool residential option for those seeking a luxury wine country escape amidst the rolling hills of Sonoma County.

Out of the 25 Harvest Homes part of the Montage Residences Healdsburg plan, only three are left for purchase.

All of the Harvest Homes boast hot tubs, fire places and patio spaces on each of the two stories.

Montage Residences Healdsburg Harvest Homes are the premier four bedroom four and a half bathroom stunners with sweeping views and five star hotel amenities.

256 acres of the Montage Healdsburg property is the serene sanctuary perfect for soaking in the California Wine Country. (Photo by Christian Horan)

A few weeks before I was set to stay in one of Montage Healdsburg’s luxury residences, I got a call from a cheery woman named Gina, ready to coordinate my stay. She was quick to offer transportation, grocery ordering, reservations, wine tasting bookings, and anything else that would make my stay in one of the property’s homes as seamless and indulgent as possible.

Gina is the Residential Liaison overseeing what will be Montage Healdsburg’s 60-ish homes and estates on the stunning 250-plus-acre resort that opened back in 2020 with much anticipation. A first of its kind for Sonoma Country, the expansive Montage boasts ultra-chic accommodations, fine dining, a swanky Spa Montage, curated wine country programming, and of course, bespoke service from Gina and her doting team.

Inside Montage Healdsburg

In the heart of the Alexander Valley and adjacent Russian River Valley of Sonoma County, and just 40 minutes away from Napa Valley, the Montage Healdsburg Resort is a prime position for exploring the many unique attractions of California’s wine country. There is even a nonstop flight from DFW to nearby Santa Rosa airport, making it an approachable destination for Texans.

Montage Residences Healdsburg is exclusively offered by Ohana Real Estate Investors, experts in the resort residential resort development game with other projects, including Montage Los Cabos, La Cantera Resort, and more. The residences are an important part of a thoughtful master plan for the property, intended to be a unique escape with innovative residential opportunities.

With nearby residences in Napa Valley including the Four Seasons Napa Valley Residences in nearby Calistoga and Auberge du Soleil Residences, Montage Residences Healdsburg is the first of its kind for Sonoma County, with a bit more space and modern touch compared to its Napa Valley counterparts.

The Harvest Homes

The completely turnkey, fully furnished residential gem of Montage Residences Healdsburg is the Harvest Homes. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath two-story properties come complete with two-car garages, expansive patios on each floor, and over 4,600 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space. The well-appointed layout is designed with entertaining and luxury living in mind. Each of the bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms is designed similarly to Montage Healdsburg’s luxury hotel rooms, with every amenity and five-star detail in tow.

Luxurious Bath & Candles Swipe

















Next

All 25 of the Harvest Homes are constructed, and there are only three left to be spoken for. Harvest Home #32 is listed for $5,950,000, and Harvest Home #25 is listed for $6,835,000, with exceptionally sweeping views of the rolling hills and property vineyards.

Custom Estate Home and Homesites

The other portion of residential offerings at Montage Residences Healdsburg are the impressive Estate Homes and Estate Homesites. As the developer plans its phase two of this exciting project, there is already a limited inventory of these premiere estates and spacious lots.

A stunning estate home is currently under construction and is set to be completed in the spring of 2025. The five-bedroom and den plus six-and-a-half bath spec home recently hit the market for $11.95 million (unfurnished). It’s the perfect opportunity to join the Estate Home bandwagon without waiting years for the construction to be completed.

Ohana promised more of these elevated Estate spec homes to be released on the market in the future, providing a more turnkey way to have a legacy vacation – or permanent – place to call home.

Homesite lots are available for $995,000 to around 1.75 million and are ready to be fully customized with construction projects ready to begin seamlessly. Some owners have even been buying two lots for added space and flexibility.

For those who purchase a homesite, Ohana Design & Build, Ohana Real Estate Investors’ internal interiors and construction arm will help owners with every step of the process. With several state-of-the-art floorplans and design curations to be used completely or as a starting point, it’s seamless for owners to get a fully customized property but with the thoughtfully signature aesthetic that rings throughout the development.

The Montage Healdsburg Community

Owning a Montage Residence means living steps away from the Montage Healdsburg Resort with its unique amenities and services available 24/7. Homeowners get priority reservations at Hazel Hill, the resort’s signature fine dining destination, as well as in-room dining, housekeeping services, access to Spa Montage, the resort’s pools, and Compass Sports, the resort’s outdoor adventure providers.

The Residential Club, set to be completed in early 2025, will be a private hub exclusive to homeowners with a full fitness center, pool, pickleball courts, outdoor and indoor lounge areas, and entertainment space.

Buying into Montage Healdsburg is also buying into the charming community of Healdsburg, the town just ten minutes away. With welcoming, laid-back locals and a picturesque town square full of French bakeries, wine tasting rooms, art galleries, butcher shops, boutiques, and some of the area’s more beloved Michelin-starred restaurants, it’s a low-key community that packs a lot of punch.

It may be a steep ticket price to call a Montage Residence Healdsburg your own, but the masterminds behind the development sure are laying a strong legacy for luxury wine country living.