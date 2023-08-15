The curb appeal of the 1930's bungalow at 1635 Hawthorne in Montrose is undeniable. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
Real Estate / Houses

Historic Montrose Bungalow Built Back In 1930 Undergoes a Dreamy Renovation That Brings Cottage Appeal to Houston

The Best Of Two Times

BY // 08.15.23
photography Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
The curb appeal of the 1930's bungalow at 1635 Hawthorne in Montrose is undeniable. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The bungalow at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood is for sale, priced at $850,000. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
Renovation of the 1930s bungalow at 1635 Hawthorne in Montrose updated without losing the origins. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The light-filled living room at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The light-filled living room at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
Attention to detail such as the hidden television in the living room at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The study with fireplace at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
A second view of the study at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The charming dining room at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The kitchen at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood is a masterpiece of design. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The primary bedroom at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The primary bath at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The primary bath at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The second bedroom at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The guest closet at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood has a whimsical touch. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The back terrace at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The back terrace at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The back terrace at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The circular drive The back terrace at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood allows for off-street parking. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
Love, love, love this Montrose bungalow built in 1930 and updated with a sensitivity to its architectural roots while embracing the requisites of a contemporary home with a bent toward luxury. The enchanting profile of the home at 1635 Hawthorne with its sweeping roofline and combination of brick and stucco facade is reminiscent of the charming cottages in Carmel, California’s magical coastal village.

So the love fest begins with this Montrose bungalow’s curb appeal. Congrats to William Finnorn of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the $850,000 listing. 

The kitchen at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood is a masterpiece of design. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The kitchen at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood is a masterpiece of design. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Meticulously renovated by the current owner with a taste for the best of the best, every aspect of the 1,646-square-foot dwelling was carefully considered when updating. This includes the trim hand-painted in Farrow & Ball and walls dressed in Domingue architectural finishes and the vintage windows that are accented with period hardware.

Vintage doors with antique hardware and hardwood floors throughout add to the sophisticated charm of the home including that of the two bedrooms. The primary bedroom boasts a custom king bed with integrated storage and the addition of bookcases housing designer light fixtures. Bathrooms have been completely updated but with a respect for the heritage of the house. For example, in the primary bath a vanity converted from a French buffet harmonizes with the Waterworks copper sink.

In the study, the focal point is the bespoke masonry wood-burning fireplace featuring an Arabescato Corchia marble mantel with mahogany trim.

The light-filled living room at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston's Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty )
The light-filled living room at 1635 Hawthorne in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. (Photo by Josh Gremillion for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty )

Expansive windows and glass doors have been added to the living area at the back of the house delivering profusions of light and views to the patio garden.

Perhaps the pièce de résistance of the home is the galley-style kitchen dramatically reimagined with black walnut cabinetry that was built on site. The kitchen is  outfitted with a native stone sink, Fisher & Paykell dish drawers and alabaster flush mount lights. Antique doors provide entry to the walk-in pantry and to the laundry room.

A bonus for this neighborhood, which is within walking distance of The Menil Collection, is the circular driveway allows for additional off-street parking.

Yes, this is no ordinary Montrose bungalow.

