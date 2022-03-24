This Modern Italian Villa Sets a New Standard of Timeless Elegance in Highland Park

This custom residence offers a once-in-lifetime opportunity to make your home at one of the most exclusive addresses in the city (courtesy Douglas Elliman Real Estate).

An estate so beautiful requires a name to match. Bellissima, a built-to-suit estate, boasts custom touchpoints everywhere you turn, and with a $13.9 million price tag. Designed by renowned builder Jeff Gilbert, the five-bed, five-bath home features plans and permits approved by the Town of Highland Park, providing a turnkey experience and time savings of up to a year. With the ability to make changes within the footprint and select all finishes and fixtures, this rare property delivers custom new-construction personalization without the wait.

“With this property, you can break ground on closing day and create your Highland Park dream home at Bellissima,” Blake Eltis, Carroll/Eltis Group, tells PaperCity. “All our clients are finding value in time savings and achieving that customized experience without months and months of waiting and setbacks.”

Spanning 9,488 square feet, Bellissima takes inspiration from Italian villas and adds a thoroughly modern Dallas twist. The lavish interiors lend to entertaining by evening, and a relaxed daily lifestyle. And the property’s rear yard sanctuary makes al fresco dining and entertaining seamless with a covered loggia that acts as an outdoor great room. The outdoor space also offers a summer kitchen and pool bath nearby. This home is sure to delight a roll call of Dallas’ Who’s Who, both inside and outdoors.

“The layout focuses on amazing outdoor views and the natural light pouring in is unreal,” Aaron Carroll, Carroll/Eltis Group, says. “Not to mention the soaring ceilings, designer finishes and accents reinforce the exceptional scale and sophistication.”

Perhaps the most impressive feature, although it would be hard to select just one, is the dramatic entry that flows past the curved staircase and into an expansive living room. All complete with a fireplace, wine room, wet bar, and walls of glass overlooking the tranquil outdoor oasis.

Other callout features Carroll and Eltis are hearing their clients get excited about are the executive study and formal dining room open to individual terraces, solidifying Bellissima’s seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

“If you can think of it, Bellissima has it,” Eltis says. “It would be impossible to choose one grand highlight, as they are all so lavish. Perhaps if I had to choose, I love the aspect that this property has an elevator to access the home’s magnificent private quarters and a palatial owner’s retreat.”

And the possibilities for this sprawling property doesn’t end there. For those wanting to customize their future home even further, the lot can be bought for sale for $7,500,000.

3639 Beverly Drive is listed by Blake Eltis for Douglas Elliman. Visit elliman.com to learn more.