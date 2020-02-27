Rare Dream House Listing on New Orleans’ Most Legendary Street Creates Major Real Estate Buzz

The spacious grounds allow for entertaining and relaxing with family and friends.

Cool off during the New Orleans' summer in the in-ground pool.

Of all the streets in New Orleans, none is more beautiful than Audubon Place. Rows of majestic oaks line each side of the wide boulevard with a manicured park in the middle separating each home from the neighbor across the street. This legendary street is home to architectural gems that bring the best of the past while staying relevant for the future. No home exemplifies this better than the beauty at 18 Audubon Place.

With its original millwork, grand staircases and gloriously sunny spaces, this one of the city’s most highly covetable addresses — in arguably New Orleans’ most sought after neighborhood. And it has hit the market, a rarity for Audubon Place area homes to begin with.

Just beyond the soaring Audubon Place arches, lies 28 distinctive homes. The gated neighborhood is adjacent to Tulane University and across St. Charles Avenue from the city’s lush Audubon Park, making 18 Audubon Place’s location ideal. Rarely do Audubon Place properties go up for sale, and rarer still, when they do, is there the option to truly customize a home, right down to the kitchen backsplash and bathroom faucets.

All of that and more is possible at 18 Audubon Place. The three-story 9,364 square foot house sits on a large 100’x195′ lot, featuring seven bedrooms, five-and-half bathrooms, and a swimming pool set amid a private backyard oasis. The home is listed for $5,500,000.

The turn-of-the-century mansion retains many of the design details created by famed architect Emile Weil in 1913 and wows with custom cabinetry, high ceilings, leaded-glass windows, and intricate crown moulding

A sweeping front porch welcomes guests to 18 Audubon Place.

Deemed a “White Box” sale, 18 Audubon Place is refurbished and improved with a ceramic roof, copper gutters, plus repairs to the flooring, and plaster and paint repairs inside and out. While still faithful to Weil’s architectural style, 18 Audubon Place has room for modern updates in the kitchen and bathrooms. The blank slate approach allows future owners a completely personalized design experience.

All Audubon Place homes feature breathtaking views of the private park, but one step onto the grand veranda and the Beaux Arts mansion immediately impresses. A soaring entry, decorative trim, and softly curved staircase welcome guests and homeowners alike. The home flows gracefully from room-to-room, with natural light streaming through, warming up the oak and walnut inlaid hardwood floors.

Thoughtful details, including custom cabinetry and marbled mantled fireplaces, add elegance and pizzazz to the luxury living experience. In addition to the splendor of the home, the higher elevation of the neighborhood keeps it safe from flooding worries. High-profile neighbors include the president of Tulane University, Michael A. Fitts, and numerous business and civic leaders, including several of the city’s most generous philanthropists.

Now, that’s quite the neighborhood to join. Houses like this come along only once in a lifetime.

To arrange a showing, email Sydney Anderson at Sydney Anderson Realty, sydney@sydneyandersonrealty.com or call 504-236-7507, and Chris Meeks at Talbot Realty, cmeeks@talbot-realty.com or 504-723-7748.

To see more of 18 Audubon Place, click through the photo gallery below: