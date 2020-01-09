Real Estate / High-Rises

Dallas’ Newest Luxury High-Rise to Open in Turtle Creek — a Novel Tower Awaits?

Prime Location, Plentiful Perks Could Make This 20-Story Building a Lure

BY // 01.09.20
NOVEL Turtle Creek Dallas

NOVEL Turtle Creek is expected to open in early 2022. Courtesy of Crescent Communities

A new luxury high-rise is coming to Turtle Creek. From Crescent Communities, the multifamily, 20-floor tower will include 206 luxury apartments. NOVEL Turtle Creek will be located at Irving and Oak Lawn Avenues.

Within walking distance of Turtle Creek Village, The Shops of Highland Park, and Katy Trail, the new Dallas high-rise will be in a prime location for shopping, dining and strolling through Turtle Creek Park.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be in this area of Uptown,” says Peter Petricca, managing director for the Texas region of Crescent Communities’ multifamily business. “This location is special; it is situated at the confluence of the South Highland Park, Turtle Creek and Oak Lawn neighborhoods.

“We specifically designed NOVEL Turtle Creek to target a more mature demographic by incorporating larger floor plans with an architectural/interior style that is classic and sophisticated, yet approachable. It is our intention to provide a living experience that blends luxury and comfort with a high level of service and upscale conveniences.”

Along with the usual amenities, NOVEL Turtle Creek will feature 24-hour concierge service, onsite pet facilities, a fifth floor swimming pool and outdoor deck, tons of seating areas, outdoor kitchens and views of Turtle Creek and the downtown skyline. Promotional materials tout the design as an “urban oasis, reminiscent of a luxurious residential backyard.” Sounds pretty nice.

Indoors, there will be a fitness center, resident lounge and two guest suites for family and friends who visit. Residences range from one to three bedrooms and come with private balconies and unobstructed views of Dallas and the Park Cities  — the high-rise life. Each apartment includes real wood floors, gas appliances, wine refrigerators and dry bar areas. Located on the top two floors, penthouse units will include expansive terraces, upgraded appliances, wet bars, wall ovens and fireplaces.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18

Crescent Communities hand selected WDG Architecture, 505 Design, TBG Partners and Vignette Interior Design as the design team on the project. Financed by NTT Urban Development Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Rogers — O’Brien Construction will be the general contractor on the new Dallas high-rise.

Construction on NOVEL Turtle Creek will begin this month and the building is expected to welcome its first residents in early 2022.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
1122 Jackson Street
Dallas
FOR SALE

1122 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX

$242,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1122 Jackson Street
4205 Gloster Road
Manchester Downs
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Road
Dallas, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Stevie Chaddick
This property is listed by: Stevie Chaddick (214) 533-1234 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Road
5909 Goliad Avenue
Lakewood Heights
FOR SALE

5909 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
5909 Goliad Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6917 Sperry Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6917 Sperry Street
Dallas, TX

$747,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6917 Sperry Street
Presented by Ulterre
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X