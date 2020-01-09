Dallas’ Newest Luxury High-Rise to Open in Turtle Creek — a Novel Tower Awaits?

NOVEL Turtle Creek is expected to open in early 2022. Courtesy of Crescent Communities

A new luxury high-rise is coming to Turtle Creek. From Crescent Communities, the multifamily, 20-floor tower will include 206 luxury apartments. NOVEL Turtle Creek will be located at Irving and Oak Lawn Avenues.

Within walking distance of Turtle Creek Village, The Shops of Highland Park, and Katy Trail, the new Dallas high-rise will be in a prime location for shopping, dining and strolling through Turtle Creek Park.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be in this area of Uptown,” says Peter Petricca, managing director for the Texas region of Crescent Communities’ multifamily business. “This location is special; it is situated at the confluence of the South Highland Park, Turtle Creek and Oak Lawn neighborhoods.

“We specifically designed NOVEL Turtle Creek to target a more mature demographic by incorporating larger floor plans with an architectural/interior style that is classic and sophisticated, yet approachable. It is our intention to provide a living experience that blends luxury and comfort with a high level of service and upscale conveniences.”

Along with the usual amenities, NOVEL Turtle Creek will feature 24-hour concierge service, onsite pet facilities, a fifth floor swimming pool and outdoor deck, tons of seating areas, outdoor kitchens and views of Turtle Creek and the downtown skyline. Promotional materials tout the design as an “urban oasis, reminiscent of a luxurious residential backyard.” Sounds pretty nice.

Indoors, there will be a fitness center, resident lounge and two guest suites for family and friends who visit. Residences range from one to three bedrooms and come with private balconies and unobstructed views of Dallas and the Park Cities — the high-rise life. Each apartment includes real wood floors, gas appliances, wine refrigerators and dry bar areas. Located on the top two floors, penthouse units will include expansive terraces, upgraded appliances, wet bars, wall ovens and fireplaces.

SHOP Swipe

































Next

Crescent Communities hand selected WDG Architecture, 505 Design, TBG Partners and Vignette Interior Design as the design team on the project. Financed by NTT Urban Development Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Rogers — O’Brien Construction will be the general contractor on the new Dallas high-rise.

Construction on NOVEL Turtle Creek will begin this month and the building is expected to welcome its first residents in early 2022.