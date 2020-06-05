Luxury River Oaks Mid-Rise Taps Top Designer to Show Its Park Avenue Potential — Inside The Revere’s Glamorous World

Every detail of The Revere is the epitome of luxury. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

The bar area is a feature homeowner’s want to translate into condominium living. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

When Pelican Builders sought a designer to unfold the full potential of its Park Avenue-style model home at The Revere at River Oaks luxury mid-rise, they looked no further than Chandos Dodson Epley of Houston-based Chandos Interiors.

Dodson Epley’s dazzling portfolio already included a number of high-profile pied-à-terre and apartment projects in New York City, where she had shown a strong affinity for the classic Upper East Side look ― serene, modern and glamorous. The renowned designer also saw real European appeal in this plush Houston luxury condominium building. The nine-story Revere at River Oaks’s dramatic tall windows help set it apart.

Chandos Dodson Epley in her showcase model home.

Now, Dodson Epley’s highly-anticipated model residence is ready for its close-up at The Revere at River Oaks. The 3,789-square-foot Dodson Epley-designed model home is open for private tours. The spot-on interiors of this three bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom residence, include a study, a den and even a separate wine room/bar area.

“When we were going through the design process for this residence, we were really thinking about couples who might be downsizing from a larger home in the area, along with people who maybe live in more than one city and need a place to rest their head and be comfortable while working here in Houston,” Dodson Epley says.

In executing her vision, Dodson Epley focused primarily on “mixing color, texture, exquisite details with a hint of the past in order to create rooms that are sophisticated and bespoke” while placing a premium on multi-functional uses and seating arrangements in the model’s living spaces so that visitors can get a feel for what it will be like to “dine, entertain and lounge all in the same place.”

Early on in the design process of The Revere, Kirksey Architecture associate Robin Rucker met with several buyers to learn first-hand the specific features that were imperative in a condominium purchase. Kirksey Architecture then incorporated those buyer “must-haves” into the 30-unit building’s design. Specifically, condominium owners are looking for a cozy multi-functional study as well as a dynamic bar space for entertaining. Owners are keen to translate those spaces from their single-family homes.

“The study and the bar are two elements of the home that are significant for people when they are moving to a new place of residence. I understand that these are nostalgic areas that can help to maintain a sense of what home means to its resident,” Chandos Dodson Epley says. “I prioritized these spaces inside the model home, with the hope that they would draw the eye of each visitor in a compelling way.”

Video credit: AV Films

The unique bar area in Dodson Epley’s model home is a classy upgrade, with glass display shelves and gleaming brass accents. It also doubles as a butler’s cabinet, providing ample storage for a plethora of entertaining pieces.

“When we were designing the bar area, we wanted to possibly bring people out of the kitchen, into the main room, and have a really gorgeous place to display your glassware and bar, and to give a little bit of sparkle and shine to the interior of the space,” Dodson Epley says.

“My design inspiration in the living room began when we were doing the furniture plan. I really wanted a multi-functional space here.”

This Revere living room serves as a true retreat for entertaining, watching television and dining. With condominiums in The Revere ranging from $2.5 million to $3.5 million, these are true dream homes in Houston’s most desirable neighborhood. Armandos and West Ave are a short walk away — and River Oaks District, River Oaks Shopping Center and River Oaks Country Club are within easy reach.

Plus, each unit’s thoughtfully designed spaces are easily customizable for every lifestyle and design taste.

“I think the layout of The Revere really allows for that, and you can see that in this beautiful model,” Dodson Epley says. “Some of the custom touches, that we added to The Revere space would be the beautiful — custom lighting that we sourced through Circa Lighting.”

She also added a splash of personality, with the addition of beautiful wall coverings from Phillip Jeffries and Schumacher. The terrace, as well, is designed to function as an extension of the main living space ― the ideal spot to sip coffee and cocktails while taking in the fresh air and the view.

The modern white kitchen features an island with seating and sink for prep work. The cook’s triangle is efficient, with high end appliances and finishes. It has an unexpected spaciousness, as the welcoming kitchen opens onto a cozy den.

“When we were designing the kitchen, we really wanted to keep things light and spacious,” Dodson Epley says. “It’s unique in that it has the television watching area that’s so intimate.

“In the master bedroom, I always try to keep my designs serene. The living space in this bedroom was quite large.”

There was ample room add a place to sit and to work. Three framed windows provide a stunning focal point in the master, and the adjoining ensuite brings a personalized touch worthy of resort level luxury.

“My design advice for someone purchasing in The Revere is to keep in mind that it really does feel like Europe,” Dodson Epley says. She suggests keeping the focus on all the beautiful windows allowing natural light to stream into the residence.

This is a true high-end retreat of your own, a taste of Park Avenue in Houston.

All sales and marketing for The Revere are handled exclusively by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Contact Kyle Mikulenka at 713.600.5060 to schedule a private tour of the chic model residence at The Revere at River Oaks. For a closer look inside, click thru the photo gallery below: