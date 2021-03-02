Houston’s Romanov Estate is a True Private Wonderland in Hunters Creek Village

For buyers in search of privacy and seclusion, The Romanov Estate is the ultimate luxury retreat, located in Houston on an incredible nine acres. And if the adage that “your home is your castle” rings true ― this one is surrounded on three sides by an honest-to-goodness moat.

The mansion, located in coveted Hunters Creek Village, is surrounded by a horseshoe bend of the Buffalo Bayou and buffered by the lush golf course of Houston Country Club. Accessed only via a secured gate on a private cul de sac, the home and grounds offer a quiet escape from the big city while offering easy access to the best Houston has to offer. You even get dramatic views of Houston’s skyline.

The nine-acre estate is surrounded on three sides by a moat.

Colleen Romanov employed architect Ken Newberry to bring this romantic, old world estate to life. The home’s honed limestone façade harkens to the manor houses and castles of Europe, but was constructed utilizing authentic Indiana limestone, almost entirely from the storied Bybee quarries.

You’ll recognize the stunning natural product from its use on national landmarks such as the Pentagon, the US Capitol Building, and The National Cathedral ― all in Washington DC. It is also the stone of choice for many of the country’s most prominent universities. It’s no wonder that limestone from the Bybee quarries is so highly sought after for its impeccable grain and unmatched, smooth finish.

These stunning 12-inch thick limestone blocks also breathe, allowing for efficient circulation of radiant energy throughout the home and ensuring a naturally coolness. The new owner of this true dream home will enjoy low energy bills in the summer and high heat retention in the winter.

Impeccable white limestone comes from the storied Bybee quarry.

The estate was completed in 2005, after six years of construction. The main house is a sprawling 22,000-square feet. An additional guest home ― The Lodge ― is a separate 3,500-square foot retreat, complete with its own private, five acre grounds. Once the site of Houston’s original hunting lodge, the lodge site was also said to have once housed an exotic birdcage folly.

The main house has a tranquil reflecting pool which draws you outdoors, leading the eye toward a covered outdoor living and dining area beyond. The wooded grounds feature mature trees and specimen trees, layered with boxwoods and stunning landscaping that frame the estate.

The sumptuous grounds of The Romanov Estate lead to an outdoor living and dining space.

You’ll see from the photos, that this is only a glimpse of the wonders of this estate. The interior of the home has never been shown to the public and has never been open to public view (and it won’t be). In fact, The Romanov Estate has never been for sale until now. It is being offered exclusively by The Icon Global Group.

Showings, as well as the confidential asking price, are only available via strictly pre-qualified request.

Colleen Romanov herself was intimately involved in locating many of the home’s European antiques and fittings. She took off on a year-long European tour, with two antique and interior design experts, on a substantial buying trip across Europe.

Aerial view of The Romanov Estate in Houston’s Hunters Creek Village.

Continental antiques and architectural elements incorporated into the design were located in France, Germany, Belgium, Holland and England. Except for a single custom-built walk-in fireplace, four of five exquisite mantels that grace the home, were salvaged from European castles and manor houses, bringing a rich authenticity to the design.

With architectural details, handmade finishes and the construction craftsmanship of a bygone era, The Romanov Estate is also rife with modern amenities, high-tech conveniences and ample security installations. You’ll find an enticing caged elevator, along with stylish detailing like intricate iron work, inlaid wood and stone flooring, and carved mahogany staircases. There is also a three car showroom on the grounds.

The home includes a 4-car showroom plus additional garages.

The charm and comfort of old world design is satisfyingly authentic, yet The Romanov Estate is also thoroughly modern with all the amenities and technology that today’s homeowner could ever wish for. For more information contact The Icon Global Group at (214) 855-4000 or visit their website.

Get a video tour of the estate and grounds here. This is a wonderland that deserves a closer look.