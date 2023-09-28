10 Stunning Homes With an International Touch Revealed in Austin’s New Showcase Sixth & Blanco Development

Lower level of the spa in the Sixth&Blanco mixed-use development in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood. The hotel deck at Sixth& Blanco mixed-use development in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood. (Renderings from Herzog & de Meuron )

One of many courtyards in the Sixth&Blanco development in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood. (Renderings from Herzog & de Meuron)

One of several courtyards at the upcoming Sixth&Blanco mixed-use development in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood. (Renderings from Herzog & de Meuron)

Mass timber will be employed throughout the Sixth&Blanco project in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood. (Renderings from Herzog & de Meuron)

Primary bedroom terrace in one of only 10 luxury residences in the Sixth&Blanco mixed-use development in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood. (Renderings from Herzog & de Meuron )

Primary bedroom in one of only 10 luxury residences in the Sixth&Blanco mixed-use development in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood. (Renderings from Herzog & de Meuron)

Livining room elevation for the Sixth&Blanco mixed-use development in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood. The hotel deck at Sixth& Blanco mixed-use development in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood. (Renderings from Herzog & de Meuron)

The great terrace one of the 10 luxury residences in the Sixth&Blanco mixed-use development in Austin's Clarksville neighborhood. (Renderings from Herzog & de Meuron)

Pritzker Prize-winning architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron has just released images of the 10 luxurious residences that it has designed as one element of the showcase Sixth & Blanco mixed-use development project that spreads across 2.5 acres in Austin’s Clarksville neighborhood. The Swiss firm’s first project in Texas will feature not only the dwellings but also a hotel, a suite of amenities for both residents and hotel guests, a private members club and a collection of retail, art galleries and restaurants.

Of note, in addition to the firm’s signature projects such as the Tate Modern in London and the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, this unique project will be constructed in mass timber in a nod to Austin’s sense of place and character.

Release of the images coincides with opening of sales of the homes that measure in at more than 4,600 square feet. Each is uniquely designed, but all employ abundant natural light, exposed wood and extensive use of organic materials sourced from Texas, Mexico and the broader Southwest region.

Nine of the homes are two stories, defined by a dramatic circular staircase, and one is a single floor residence. They range from three to four bedrooms and bathrooms. They all feature immense outdoor entertaining space.

Masterful elements include a lushly planted entry court, strategically placed light wells and multiple spacious private terraces. Additionally, each residence boasts its own private cocktail pool.

“We’re excited to officially unveil Sixth & Blanco and launch sales of the private homes at the project, a unique development unlike anything in Austin,” Larry McGuire, co-founder and partner of MML Hospitality, says in a statement.

“Many years of planning and collaboration with Herzog & de Meuron, Riverside Resources and Lambert McGuire Design went into carefully designing the project and residences. It was important to design a project worthy of its location and Sixth & Blanco’s architecture reflects the love we all share for Austin, the local community and everything that defines the city we call home.”

The residences will occupy the top two floors of the five-story structure, which is named for the intersection at the heart of the project.

“The building is, in essence, a horizontally stacked structure which steps back and decreases in density as it grows taller to maximize daylight and make room for landscaped gardens, courtyards and porches on all levels.” Simon Demeuse, partner at Herzog & de Meuron, says in a statement. “Equal importance is given to the design of both exterior spaces and interior spaces, resulting in unique inside-outside experiences throughout.

“The project is not a singular uniform gesture but rather a sum of its many individual parts.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024 with the residences expected to be completed in 2026. Kumara Wilcoxon of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, Austin’s No. 1 real estate agent for three consecutive years, is the exclusive sales and marketing agent for the private residences at Sixth & Blanco.