Dallas On the Market: A Rare, Revitalized Craftsman on Swiss Avenue

4610 Swiss Avenue stands as a beautiful example of the Craftsman bungalows that have populated the storied Dallas neighborhood since the early 1900s.

Swiss Avenue in Dallas, the very first Landmark Historic District in the city, conjures images of stately manses and extravagant examples of Italian Renaissance and Neoclassical architecture. But beyond the palatial estates, a handful of quainter dwellings also call the legendary street home. Located in the Peak’s Suburban Addition, 4610 Swiss Avenue stands as a beautiful example of the Craftsman bungalows that have populated the storied neighborhood since the early 1900s.

Better yet, it’s been lovingly revived in honor of its original owner, Jacob Reikenstein, a leader in Dallas’ retail lumber trade who, naturally, filled his home with only the finest woods. In the 1930s, Reichenstein would work with architects Marion Fooshee and James Cheek, the designers of Highland Park Village, to build his family’s home (now a historical landmark) on Cedar Springs Road, but Reikenstein’s Dallas real estate journey reportedly began on Swiss Avenue in 1915. And fortunately, it would eventually fall into the hands of local realtor Kristen Martin.

An agent with The Michael Group, Martin has a history of careful flips that prioritize preservation in historic Dallas neighborhoods. Past renovations include a cottage in Hollywood Heights and a Victorian beauty on Worth Street (also in the Peak’s Suburban Addition Historic District), which she filled with reclaimed materials and antiques discovered at estate sales in the area.

At 4610 Swiss Avenue, careful attention was given to highlighting coffered ceilings, beveled windows, old growth pine floors, and the double French doors that wrap around the porch. Modern touches include a walk-in closet off the skylit primary suite, designer bathrooms, black stainless kitchen appliances, and floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinetry, while practical updates like a new foundation, roof, plumbing, and HVAC system keep things running smoothly.

Martin’s admirable hope is to save historic Dallas charmers from the wrecking ball. “I hate how people come in and tear down because there’s so much history and love that’s happened in these homes,” she once told daltxrealestate.com. “It’s like throwing your grandmother away — she deserves to stand there.”

Listed for $949,999 with Martin, the 2,668-square-foot home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and will host an open house on Saturday, May 25, from 2 to 4 pm.