An Inside Look at a True Equestrian Texas Wonderland — This $15.9 Million Estate is a Stunning Retreat For Horses and Humans Alike

Main house brings modern to life on the range. Photos courtesy of Zach Spross, for Douglas Elliman.

1200 Rockgate Road boasts three-sided walls of glass bringing the outside into the great room. Photos courtesy of Zach Spross, for Douglas Elliman.

Rockgate Road - view from the backyard pool and spa. Photos courtesy of Zach Spross, for Douglas Elliman.

Aerial view of the equestrian estate in Bartonville at 1200 Rockgate Road. (Photo courtesy of Zach Spross, for Douglas Elliman)

One of the more impressive equestrian estates in all of Texas just hit the market with a $15.9 million asking price. The modern main house was built in 2020, capping off a 72-acre showplace, complete with 24 oversized stalls and both indoor and outdoor arenas for horses. The home was designed to capture the expansive outdoor views.

The site plan was intentional ― even the bathtub is positioned so there is a view to watch the Texas storms roll in. Home on the range never looked this good.

Located in Bartonville, the estate is only a short drive from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (26 minutes) or Alliance Airport (19 minutes), with shopping and restaurants easily accessed in Fort Worth’s Alliance and Trophy Club. Roanoke and Denton are also nearby.

The meandering, country setting at 1200 Rockgate Road leads to a gated entry, where the main house is situated to take full advantage of the stunning scenery. There are panoramic windows all over the home. Several rooms feature pond views. There are four ponds on the estate in all.

Yes, this is a true country estate. The 8,079 square-foot home was built with modern families in mind, with four bedrooms, four full-bathrooms and one-half bathroom.

1200 Rockgate Road boasts three-sided walls of glass bringing the outside into the great room. (Photo courtesy of Zach Spross, for Douglas Elliman)

The great room’s linear fireplace is centrally located, framed by a three-sided wall of windows, opening the home to the outdoors in a breathtaking way. The kitchen is on the opposite side, with its massive central island and exotic granite slabs and farm style sink. A wooden extension to the island adds to counter seating built in along the side wall with views to the wet area beyond.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe

















Next

The owners will enjoy a glass enclosed 500 bottle wine cellar, flanking the formal dining room, a media room and his and her offices. For those looking to show off an art collection, soaring ceilings with dramatic wooden beams and directional lighting provide an ideal space.

Formal dining backed by its 500 bottle wine storage. (Photos courtesy of Zach Spross for Douglas Elliman)

A covered outdoor patio expands the living area outside with a pool in a fenced backyard. The property is lush and green, dotted with glorious oak trees and meadows for grazing cattle. There is also an oversized three-car garage and workshop.

Additionally, 20 acres of the property are largely untouched. They are currently being used for beekeeping, producing local jars of honey. Then there are the grounds to ride around, including those four ponds, a custom built barn and world-class equestrian facilities.

Big Ass fans inside the world class covered arena. (Photo courtesy of Zach Spross for Douglas Elliman)

The barn is a standout and comes equipped with everything required for the most elite equestrian including:

— 24 oversized stalls

— All stalls have electrical access, individual fan controls, rear facing windows and fly control

— Six wash and tack racks

— A large feed room

— A dedicated laundry room

— Full bathroom

— Tack room with personal lockers

— A lounge and viewing area overlooking the covered arena

— A large second viewing area located upstairs

— Three staff apartments which are perfect for onsite barn managers or caretakers

1200 Rockgate includes 24 pristine stalls. (Photo courtesy of Zach Spross, for Douglas Elliman)

A center aisle is designed to be wide enough to easily accommodate vehicles dropping off feed or other necessities as well as providing the perfect cross breeze in the Texas heat. Additionally, the estate houses a cross country course from famous International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) course designer Carsten Meyer.

1200 Rockgate Road is listed by Douglas Elliman agents Nadia Black and Kelsey Bond.