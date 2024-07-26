The Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Texas — A $16 Million Dallas Stunner and an $11 Million Houston Home Lead the Way

On the banks of Lake Austin 2803 Pearce Road, this home with a new two-slip boat dock is listed with Paul Smith of Twelve Rivers Realty for $7.5 million.

207 Kinkaid School Drive in Houston's Pine Point Village is the second costliest home for sale in Texas.

The newly built residence at 207 Kinkaid School Drive in Houston is on the market for $11,200,000 million. (Rendering courtesy of Build48)

The grand home at 3800 Miramar Avenue in Dallas' tony Highland Park is the most expensive home for sale in Texas with a $15,950,000 list price.

Interest rates are up. Home sales are down. But those two possible deterrents aren’t keeping home sellers from pricing the most spectacular Texas properties in the millions. Houston Association of Realtors has just released its list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Texas and you’ll need at least $7.5 million to join this silk-stocking party.

The mansions are grand and well worth a look-see. These are the Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Texas:

Highland Park Beauty

Tops on the list is 3800 Miramar Avenue in Dallas’ tony Highland Park neighborhood. The 13,400-square-foot Texas mansion designed by architect Weldon Turner is priced at $15,950,000. In addition to location, location, location, selling points include hand-painted wallpapers, coffered ceilings and glossy lacquered walls.

The artful interior design is from Laura Lee Clark, whose living room for last fall’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House was featured on the cover of the PaperCity Magazine Dallas print issue last November.

The mansion is listed with Allie Beth Allman of Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

New Construction in Houston

Ranking second most expensive home for sale in Texas is 207 Kinkaid School Drive, a new construction by Build48 which is priced at $11,200,000. The 11,762-square-foot home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half baths, second floor outdoor living area, media room, game room, flex room, bar, climate controlled wine room and four car garage. And most importantly in Houston, a whole-home generator for any power outages.

Compass agent Caroline Bean has the listing.

A Westlake Spectacular

This stunning new-build in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex town of Westlake enjoys all the contemporary bells and whistles while maintaining a certain warmth for its hint at Mediterranean splendor. At 10,466 square feet, the six-bedroom, seven-full bathroom home is listed at $10,399,000. I love the six-car garage and the sports court catering to the preferences of basketball or pickleball enthusiasts. (Check through photo slideshow above this story for additional images.)

Susan Mathews of Allie Beth Allman & Associates has the listing.

The Lanai at Oasis Pass on Lake Travis

Grand views of Austin’s Lake Travis set the stage for this soon-to-be-completed home at 6809 Oasis Pass, dubbed by Sendero Homes as ‘The Lanai at Oasis Pass.’. The main house offers four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 6,844 square feet of living space overall. The property includes a separate 777-square-foot guest casita with bedroom and bath. The list price is $9.9 million.

Gene Arant of Arant Real Estate Group of Keller Williams has the listing.

Here’s a look at the next five most expensive homes for sale in Texas today:

This Low Country classic at 4001 Glenwick Lane in Dallas is listed with Ralph Randall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $8,995,000.

Tucked amid 2.7 tree shaded acres, the residence at 3512 Willow Bend Drive in Plano is listed for $8.7 million with Carol Thompson of Keller Williams Legacy.

Forget the aging house, it’s the three-acre corner lot at 9511 Inwood Road in Dallas’ Sunnybrook Estates that commands the $8 million price tag. Barry Stephenson with Keller Williams Realty has the listing.

The 11,000-square-foot. English style manor house at 10010 Lenox Lane in Dallas is listed for $7,999,000 with Emilee Field with Century 21 Mike Bowan Inc.

On the banks of Lake Austin at 2803 Pearce Road, this home with a new two-slip boat dock is listed with Paul Smith of Twelve Rivers Realty for $7.5 million.