The grand home at 3800 Miramar Avenue in Dallas' tony Highland Park is the most expensive home for sale in Texas with a $15,950,000 list price.

The grand home at 3800 Miramar Avenue in Dallas' tony Highland Park is the most expensive home for sale in Texas.

The grand home at 3800 Miramar Avenue in Dallas' tony Highland Park is the most expensive home for sale in Texas.

The grand home at 3800 Miramar Avenue in Dallas' tony Highland Park is the most expensive home for sale in Texas.

The newly built residence at 207 Kinkaid School Drive in Houston is on the market for $11,200,000 million. (Rendering courtesy of Build48)

207 Kinkaid School Drive in Houston's Pine Point Village is the second costliest home for sale in Texas.

Majestic trees set the tone for 4646 Rockliff Road in Austin, listed for $10,399,000.

1609 Meandering Way in Westlake, Texas

The Lanai at Oasis Pass

This Low Country classic at 4001 Glenwick Lane in Dallas is listed with Ralph Randall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $8,995,000.

Tucked amid 2.7 tree shaded acres, the residence at 3512 Willow Bend Drive is listed for $8.7 million with Carol Thompson of Keller Williams Legacy.

3512 Willow Bend Drive

9511 Inwood Road in Dallas' Sunnybrook Estates

On the banks of Lake Austin 2803 Pearce Road, this home with a new two-slip boat dock is listed with Paul Smith of Twelve Rivers Realty for $7.5 million.

2803 Pearce Road

Real Estate / Mansions

The Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Texas — A $16 Million Dallas Stunner and an $11 Million Houston Home Lead the Way

What Downturn? See All the Stunning Lone Star State Mansions Drawing Tycoon Money

BY // 07.25.24
Interest rates are up. Home sales are down. But those two possible deterrents aren’t keeping home sellers from pricing the most spectacular Texas properties in the millions. Houston Association of Realtors has just released its list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Texas and you’ll need at least $7.5 million to join this silk-stocking party.

The mansions are grand and well worth a look-see. These are the Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Texas:

Highland Park Beauty

The spectacular home at 3800 Miramar Avenue in Dallas' tony Highland Park is the most expensive home for sale in Texas.
The spectacular home at 3800 Miramar Avenue in Dallas’ tony Highland Park is the most expensive home for sale in Texas.

Tops on the list is 3800 Miramar Avenue in Dallas’ tony Highland Park neighborhood. The 13,400-square-foot Texas mansion designed by architect Weldon Turner is priced at $15,950,000. In addition to location, location, location, selling points include hand-painted wallpapers, coffered ceilings and glossy lacquered walls.

The artful interior design is from Laura Lee Clark, whose living room for last fall’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House was featured on the cover of the PaperCity Magazine Dallas print issue last November.

The mansion is listed with Allie Beth Allman of Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

New Construction in Houston

A new-build at 207 Kinkaid School Drive in Houston's Piney Point Villages is one of the most expensive homes for sale in Texas.
A new-build at 207 Kinkaid School Drive in Houston’s Piney Point Villages is one of the most expensive homes for sale in Texas.

Ranking second most expensive home for sale in Texas is 207 Kinkaid School Drive, a new construction by Build48 which is priced at $11,200,000. The 11,762-square-foot home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half baths, second floor outdoor living area, media room, game room, flex room, bar, climate controlled wine room and four car garage. And most importantly in Houston, a whole-home generator for any power outages.

Compass agent Caroline Bean has the listing.

A Westlake Spectacular

1609 Meandering Way in Westlake, Texas
1609 Meandering Way in Westlake, Texas

This stunning new-build in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex town of Westlake enjoys all the contemporary bells and whistles while maintaining a certain warmth for its hint at Mediterranean splendor. At 10,466 square feet, the six-bedroom, seven-full bathroom home is listed at $10,399,000. I love the six-car garage and the sports court catering to the preferences of basketball or pickleball enthusiasts. (Check through photo slideshow above this story for additional images.)

Susan Mathews of Allie Beth Allman & Associates has the listing.

The Lanai at Oasis Pass on Lake Travis

'The Lanai at Oasis Pass' is expected to be completed soon.
‘The Lanai at Oasis Pass’ is expected to be completed soon.

Grand views of Austin’s Lake Travis set the stage for this soon-to-be-completed home at 6809 Oasis Pass, dubbed by Sendero Homes as ‘The Lanai at Oasis Pass.’. The main house offers four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 6,844 square feet of living space overall. The property includes a separate 777-square-foot guest casita with bedroom and bath. The list price is $9.9 million.

Gene Arant of Arant Real Estate Group of Keller Williams has the listing.

Here’s a look at the next five most expensive homes for sale in Texas today:

4001 Glenwick Lane, Dallas

This Low Country classic at 4001 Glenwick Lane in Dallas is listed with Ralph Randall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $8,995,000.

3512 Willow Bend Drive in Plano, Texas
3512 Willow Bend Drive

Tucked amid 2.7 tree shaded acres, the residence at 3512 Willow Bend Drive in Plano is listed for $8.7 million with Carol Thompson of Keller Williams Legacy.

9511 Inwood Road in Dallas' Sunnybrook Estates
9511 Inwood Road in Dallas’ Sunnybrook Estates

Forget the aging house, it’s the three-acre corner lot at 9511 Inwood Road in Dallas’ Sunnybrook Estates that commands the $8 million price tag. Barry Stephenson with Keller Williams Realty has the listing.

10010 Lenox Lane in Dallas
10010 Lenox Lane

The 11,000-square-foot. English style manor house at 10010 Lenox Lane in Dallas is listed for $7,999,000 with Emilee Field with Century 21 Mike Bowan Inc.

2803 Pearce Road
2803 Pearce Road

On the banks of Lake Austin at 2803 Pearce Road, this home with a new two-slip boat dock is listed with Paul Smith of Twelve Rivers Realty for $7.5 million.

