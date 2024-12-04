Inside a Lone Star Wonderland — Sprawling $19.8 Million Texas Ranch Brings Nearly 600 Acres of Space and a No Expense Spared Attitude

fbpx
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
01
19

Central to the $19.8 million K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells is the new 7,200 square foot main house.

02
19

The resort style infinity pool at the K6 Ranch.

03
19

The great room in main house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

04
19

Detail of the great room at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells

05
19

The modern kitchen in the 7,200 sq.ft. dwelling at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

06
19

One of four bedrooms in the main house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

07
19

When it's chilly outside, the fire pit at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells gets put to work.

08
19

The fully equipped gym in the main house at the K6 Ranch.

09
19

The four car garage at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

10
19

The guest house on the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

11
19

Guest house interior at the K6 Ranch

12
19

The sleek guest house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

13
19

The kitchen in the guest house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

14
19

The K6 Ranch development in Mineral Wells includes an elaborate horse barn.

15
19

The lighted equestrian arena at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells helps set this Texas Ranch apart.

16
19

Beautiful terrain of the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells

17
19

The 586-acre K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells boasts a dozen ponds.

18
19

The main house on the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells is perched atop a rolling hill with views across the acreage.

19
19

The K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells is on the market for $19,800,000.

K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
Real Estate / Mansions

Inside a Lone Star Wonderland — Sprawling $19.8 Million Texas Ranch Brings Nearly 600 Acres of Space and a No Expense Spared Attitude

Less Than an Hour From Fort Worth, This K6 Ranch Could Almost Qualify as a Dude Ranch Resort

BY // 12.04.24
Central to the $19.8 million K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells is the new 7,200 square foot main house.
The resort style infinity pool at the K6 Ranch.
The great room in main house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.
Detail of the great room at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
The modern kitchen in the 7,200 sq.ft. dwelling at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.
One of four bedrooms in the main house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.
When it's chilly outside, the fire pit at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells gets put to work.
The fully equipped gym in the main house at the K6 Ranch.
The four car garage at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.
The guest house on the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.
Guest house interior at the K6 Ranch
The sleek guest house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.
The kitchen in the guest house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.
The K6 Ranch development in Mineral Wells includes an elaborate horse barn.
The lighted equestrian arena at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells helps set this Texas Ranch apart.
Beautiful terrain of the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
The 586-acre K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells boasts a dozen ponds.
The main house on the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells is perched atop a rolling hill with views across the acreage.
The K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells is on the market for $19,800,000.
1
19

Central to the $19.8 million K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells is the new 7,200 square foot main house.

2
19

The resort style infinity pool at the K6 Ranch.

3
19

The great room in main house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

4
19

Detail of the great room at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells

5
19

The modern kitchen in the 7,200 sq.ft. dwelling at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

6
19

One of four bedrooms in the main house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

7
19

When it's chilly outside, the fire pit at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells gets put to work.

8
19

The fully equipped gym in the main house at the K6 Ranch.

9
19

The four car garage at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

10
19

The guest house on the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

11
19

Guest house interior at the K6 Ranch

12
19

The sleek guest house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

13
19

The kitchen in the guest house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

14
19

The K6 Ranch development in Mineral Wells includes an elaborate horse barn.

15
19

The lighted equestrian arena at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells helps set this Texas Ranch apart.

16
19

Beautiful terrain of the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells

17
19

The 586-acre K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells boasts a dozen ponds.

18
19

The main house on the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells is perched atop a rolling hill with views across the acreage.

19
19

The K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells is on the market for $19,800,000.

A gem of a Texas ranch in Palo Pinto County, some 90 minutes west of Dallas and less than an hour from Fort Worth, boasts so many amenities that in some quarters it would qualify as a dude ranch resort. And with a $19.8 million asking price via Hall and Hall, one would expect no less.

The K6 Ranch, five minutes from Mineral Wells, is beautiful with an impressive tree canopy consisting primarily of post oak, live oak, blackjack, cedar and mesquite and a terrain laden with 12 ponds. Some 100 acres are dedicated to native pasture and 126 acres to improved Bermuda hay fields. And what would a Lone Star ranch be without deer blinds and feeders? K6 has them although that’s negotiable with sale of the property.

K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
When it’s chilly outside, the fire pit at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells gets put to work.

Centerpiece of the 586-acre property is the newly built central ranch house, a 7,200-square-foot masterpiece exuding Texas ranch charm with rustic elegance. It is constructed with timber frame and stone taking advantage of views across a manicured landscape to the rolling hills of Palo Pinto County. This dwelling boasts four bedrooms, a gym with a steam shower, a four-car garage, an outdoor kitchen, a resort style infinity pool and a fire pit. Those are the requisites for such a Texas ranch. Unexpected are the eight bathrooms and a pickleball court.

Hall and Hall real estate partner Brett Grier tells PaperCity that the Texas ranch was developed as a multi-generational property with an adjacent 2,300-square-foot guest house and a third house on back acreage. He adds that no expense was spared in creating the ranch, which includes complete equestrian facilities. A large horse barn and lighted roping arena are testament to the owner’s penchant for equines.

K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells
Detail of the great room at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells

“The artistry and craftsmanship that exudes from the improvements are equally mirrored in the stewardship of the land,” Grier notes in his sales pitch. “The extent of improvements to a property like this are a multi-year commitment and requires a high level of skill and professionalism to bring to completion.

“Properties that embody the class, character, luxury and comprehensiveness that the K6 Ranch maintains are seldom available within the market.”

Gifts For Everyone

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
The lighted equestrian arena at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells helps set this Texas Ranch apart.
The lighted equestrian arena at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells helps set this Texas Ranch apart.

A Texas Ranch Bonus

The property boasts five operable water wells with depths ranging from 150 to 700 feet. Between 400 and 500 round bales of coastal Bermuda are cut and baled annually.

If the 586 acres are not enough, there are an additional 283 acres bordering the ranch and Grier would be happy to make that addition for the purchaser of the K6 Ranch.

Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
1123 Bonner Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/8 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm

1123 Bonner Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Bobby Yazdani
This property is listed by: Bobby Yazdani (832) 577-7764 Email Realtor
1123 Bonner Street
1314 Sherwood Mills Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1314 Sherwood Mills Lane
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Angela Chiang
This property is listed by: Angela Chiang (832) 212-1446 Email Realtor
1314 Sherwood Mills Lane
5005 Hidalgo Street #414
Uptown
FOR SALE

5005 Hidalgo Street #414
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wilson
This property is listed by: Donna Wilson (713) 446-6400 Email Realtor
5005 Hidalgo Street #414
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X