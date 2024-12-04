Inside a Lone Star Wonderland — Sprawling $19.8 Million Texas Ranch Brings Nearly 600 Acres of Space and a No Expense Spared Attitude

The main house on the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells is perched atop a rolling hill with views across the acreage.

When it's chilly outside, the fire pit at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells gets put to work.

One of four bedrooms in the main house at the K6 Ranch in Mineral Wells.

A gem of a Texas ranch in Palo Pinto County, some 90 minutes west of Dallas and less than an hour from Fort Worth, boasts so many amenities that in some quarters it would qualify as a dude ranch resort. And with a $19.8 million asking price via Hall and Hall, one would expect no less.

The K6 Ranch, five minutes from Mineral Wells, is beautiful with an impressive tree canopy consisting primarily of post oak, live oak, blackjack, cedar and mesquite and a terrain laden with 12 ponds. Some 100 acres are dedicated to native pasture and 126 acres to improved Bermuda hay fields. And what would a Lone Star ranch be without deer blinds and feeders? K6 has them although that’s negotiable with sale of the property.

Centerpiece of the 586-acre property is the newly built central ranch house, a 7,200-square-foot masterpiece exuding Texas ranch charm with rustic elegance. It is constructed with timber frame and stone taking advantage of views across a manicured landscape to the rolling hills of Palo Pinto County. This dwelling boasts four bedrooms, a gym with a steam shower, a four-car garage, an outdoor kitchen, a resort style infinity pool and a fire pit. Those are the requisites for such a Texas ranch. Unexpected are the eight bathrooms and a pickleball court.

Hall and Hall real estate partner Brett Grier tells PaperCity that the Texas ranch was developed as a multi-generational property with an adjacent 2,300-square-foot guest house and a third house on back acreage. He adds that no expense was spared in creating the ranch, which includes complete equestrian facilities. A large horse barn and lighted roping arena are testament to the owner’s penchant for equines.

“The artistry and craftsmanship that exudes from the improvements are equally mirrored in the stewardship of the land,” Grier notes in his sales pitch. “The extent of improvements to a property like this are a multi-year commitment and requires a high level of skill and professionalism to bring to completion.

“Properties that embody the class, character, luxury and comprehensiveness that the K6 Ranch maintains are seldom available within the market.”

A Texas Ranch Bonus

The property boasts five operable water wells with depths ranging from 150 to 700 feet. Between 400 and 500 round bales of coastal Bermuda are cut and baled annually.

If the 586 acres are not enough, there are an additional 283 acres bordering the ranch and Grier would be happy to make that addition for the purchaser of the K6 Ranch.