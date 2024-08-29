An Inside Look at The Chaucer — Houston’s Newest Luxury Residences in The Heart of Rice Village

The luxury development offers the best of urban living at your fingertips in the heart of Houston.

Experience the good life in the heart of Rice Village at The Chaucer, courtesy of Randall Davis Company. This lock-and-leave lifestyle, brought to fruition through a mid-rise, 13-story condominium hosting 30 residences ranging from $1.5 million to $4.75 million, is slated to start construction in the first quarter of 2025.

The luxury development offers the best of urban living at your fingertips and promises special pricing and custom options for early buyers, low maintenance fees, and stunning views of Houston. These custom condominiums are the essence of poetic living in the heart of the city.

Sophisticated Living in Rice Village

Setting a new standard for sophisticated urban living in Rice Village, The Chaucer offers a unique blend of modern elegance and timeless charm. Boasting stunning architecture and impeccable design, this development promises to redefine luxury living in the city. Floor plans range from 1,863-square-feet to 4,632-square-feet. Layouts include two bedrooms with two and a half bathrooms, to three bedrooms with three and a half bathrooms, complemented by five luxurious penthouse residences.

Luxurious interior features epitomize next-generation design, with kitchens and baths showcasing unparalleled attention to detail — a hallmark of distinction among condominium buildings. Residences are decorated with the most elevated of features, including Gaggenau/Thermador appliances and imported European cabinetry by Eggersmann Company, which has more than a century of history in the space. Residences also feature 11-foot ceilings, two styles of fireplaces, porcelain flooring in utility rooms, private elevator entry on select floors, and more. Additionally, every residence includes unobstructed dual main views from the living area, granting expansive panoramas in every direction. Early buyers also have access to outdoor kitchens.

Luxury Amenities and Prime Location

Outside the residences, features include a large dog park and pet washing station, a state-of-the-art fitness center, charging stations for electric vehicles, a stunning lobby and resident room designed by an interior design firm based in New York, and a lobby-based concierge.

In addition to its remarkable design and amenities, The Chaucer’s prime location offers convenient access to the best of Houston’s dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions, making it an ideal residence for those who appreciate the vibrancy of city life. Only minutes away from Rice University which has more than 300,000 square feet of premier retail space, Texas Medical Center, Hermann Park, The Museum District, the Theater District, Greenway Plaza, and the Upper Kirby District, the best of the city is at your fingertips.

