A Newly Imagined Luxury Retail Experience to Open in Dallas’ Design District — A Look Inside The Seam

Rendering of The Seam, an upscale outdoor shopping and dining destination that will open in the Dallas Design District in Summer 2026. (Courtesy)

The planning and design approach was centered on enhancing connectivity and establishing The Seam as the social and geographical heart of the Design District. (Courtesy Rendering)

MA plans to create a striking environment characterized by “bold geometries and sophisticated materials, anchored by intimate courtyard gardens" at The Seam. (Courtesy rendering)

Rendering of The Seam, an upscale outdoor shopping and dining destination that will open in the Dallas Design District in Summer 2026. (Courtesy)

The Seam will focus on cultivating a roster of contemporary, fashion-forward retailers to house amongst the redevelopment’s sun-dappled courtyards. (Courtesy rendering)

Rendering of The Seam, an upscale outdoor shopping and dining destination that will open in the Dallas Design District in Summer 2026. (Courtesy)

As one of Dallas’ most vibrant and rapidly growing submarkets, the Dallas Design District’s accessibility made it an attractive choice for the luxury retail destination. (Courtesy rendering)

The Seam intends to break ground in the first quarter of 2025. (Courtesy rendering)

Rendering of The Seam, an upscale outdoor shopping and dining destination that will open in the Dallas Design District in Summer 2026. (Courtesy)

The 160,000-square-foot property will undergo a multi-million-dollar redevelopment before it opens its “glass doors and tree-lined walkways.” (Courtesy rendering)

Located at 1444 Oak Lawn Avenue, the “newly reimagined retail experience” plans to offer a curated selection of fine dining establishments and luxury shopping, in addition to home and wellness concepts. (Courtesy rendering)

Rendering of The Seam, an upscale outdoor shopping and dining destination that will open in the Dallas Design District in Summer 2026. (Courtesy)

In the summer of 2026, The Seam, a sophisticated open-air retail and dining destination, will open in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy rendering)

In the summer of 2026, The Seam, a sophisticated open-air retail and dining destination, will open in the Dallas Design District. Located at 1444 Oak Lawn Avenue, the “newly reimagined retail experience” plans to offer a curated selection of fine dining establishments and luxury shopping, in addition to home and wellness concepts.

Purchased in 2023 by Asana Partners, which manages $7 billion of neighborhood assets, the 160,000-square-foot property will undergo a multi-million-dollar redevelopment before it opens its “glass doors and tree-lined walkways.” Overseeing the overhaul? Morris Adjmi Architects (MA), a New York-based firm that has designed more than 27 million square feet of built space and is known “for creating buildings and environments that serve as catalysts for community development,” intends to break ground in the first quarter of 2025.

“The Design District is part of the cultural fabric of Dallas and has long been known for its upscale showrooms, art galleries, and fine dining,” Clare Walsh, Managing Director of Leasing for Asana Partners, says in a release. “Our vision is to elevate this critical piece of the neighborhood to better complement the area for residents and visitors while meeting the growing demand for thoughtful, curated retail and dining experiences.”

As one of Dallas’ most vibrant and rapidly growing submarkets, the Dallas Design District’s accessibility (it’s adjacent to Uptown Dallas and easily connected to the Park Cities via Interstate 35) made it an attractive choice for the luxury retail destination.

Neighborhoods like the Meatpacking District in New York City inspired The Seam, and that desire for a, well, seamless blend of incredible food, vibrant nightlife, and best-in-class shopping serves as momentum to bring a similar neighborhood notoriety to Dallas. Similarly, The Seam will focus on cultivating a roster of contemporary, fashion-forward retailers to house amongst the redevelopment’s sun-dappled courtyards.

MA plans to create a striking environment characterized by “bold geometries and sophisticated materials, anchored by intimate courtyard gardens,” juxtaposing graphic forms with calming landscapes that beckon for a leisurely stroll across the townscape-like atmosphere.

Holiday Gift Guide Swipe











Next

“Our planning and design approach was centered on enhancing connectivity and establishing The Seam as the social and geographical heart of the Design District,” states Morris Adjmi, Founder & Principal of MA. “We reconfigured the site’s overall layout, removing portions of the existing complex that obstructed visual and physical connections to Slocum Street. This intervention not only opened up the site but also strengthened pedestrian linkages throughout the district to create a vibrant, seamlessly connected community hub that reflects and elevates the spirit of the area.”

We eagerly await news of what restaurants and shops will call The Seam home. Stay tuned!