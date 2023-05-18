Enjoy Luxury Living and Sleek, Fully-Customizable Lofts at The White Oak

Woodland Heights is one of the oldest and most historic neighborhoods in Houston, with quick access to I-10/I-45 and just minutes from downtown.

The building’s units are designed as lofts with 14-foot ceilings, large double-glazed windows and exposed structural concrete and ductwork.

Located at 2520 Houston Avenue in Woodland Heights, the nine-story, luxury mid-rise development is the definition of luxury living.

Developed by Katy native and Texas Tech alum Michael Davis, this building is unlike any other. Davis has been building high-rises in Houston since 1999 and specializes in high-rise structural concrete, mixed-use developments for both rent and sale. Davis knows what Houstonians want, and he’s created The White Oak to fit the bill.

With a mix of residential units, retail, and live/work space, The White Oak exudes elegance. Its retail spaces include a restaurant and boasts a boutique luxury gym that features both wet and dry saunas, a hot tub, and a cold plunge pool. The controlled-access building has a pet washing station, guest suites, climate-controlled storage spaces, and private garages. All units feature natural gas cooking appliances and back-up generator power.

Outside, The White Oak has a sparkling, resort-style rooftop pool deck that includes lounge areas with downtown views, fire pits, lawn games and media, and a climate-controlled outdoor kitchen. Is there really any reason to leave the building with so many amenities at your fingertips?

If you do want to venture out, the building’s location couldn’t be better. The Heights is one of Houston’s oldest and most historic neighborhoods, with quick access to I-10/I-45 and just minutes from downtown. Convenient to The Galleria, the Museum District, and Texas Medical Center, the vibrant and bustling neighborhood is home to a myriad of standout restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and green spaces.

Plus, for outdoor enthusiasts, it’s across the street from the City of Houston Hike and Bike Trail Network. And, you can’t beat it during the most magical time of the year when it hosts one of Houston’s biggest holiday events, “Lights in the Heights.”

While the amenities and neighborhood are unmatched, The White Oak’s units are just as swoon-worthy. The building’s units are designed as lofts with 14-foot ceilings, large double-glazed windows, and exposed structural concrete and ductwork.

Yet, nothing about this building is cookie-cutter. The units remain fully customizable. Lucky buyers work alongside designers to choose the unit’s final layout and finishes, which can include transforming the loft architecture to a more traditional finish level. They also offer flexible floorplans from 905 square feet to 5,800 square feet with a range of finishes and features to choose from, while maintaining the lowest price per square foot for new high-rise and mid-rise buildings in Houston.

If you’re more of the penthouse-type resident, fear not. Some of The White Oak’s penthouse units are considered double-height, and have private roof decks that can be even further enhanced with mezzanine areas and pools. Consider us jealous.

