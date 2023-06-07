The Most Expensive Homes In The Woodlands For Sale Right Now — Not All Mansions Are Equal

The blissful décor at 6 Hepplewhite Way makes a tranquil retreat from the every day.

The reimagined 6 Hepplewhite Way is fresh on the market with exquisite design and interiors throughout.

The 50s-inspired bar and diner is just one of 88 W Grand Regency's memorable features.

Get a closer look at 88 W Grand Regency, the most expensive house in The Woodlands right now.

The Woodlands’ real estate market is a fascinating place with so many beautiful luxury homes in the township, from glamorous waterfront properties to elegant family estates. But The Most Expensive Homes In The Woodlands take things to a whole other level.

These homes go above and beyond even the highest expectations. Not surprisingly, the most expensive homes for sale in The Woodlands right now are all found inside the ultra-exclusive Carlton Woods neighborhood. Each benefits from the 24-hour security, loads of amenities and rarely matched golf course perks. Carloton Woods is home to some of the most priciest properties in Texas for good reason.

Let’s takes a closer look at The Most important Expensive Homes In The Woodlands:

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Price: $13,000,000

The Important Numbers: 2004 (year built), 30,717 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 13 full/five half bathrooms

Got a several spare millions sitting in the bank? Let us take you to a beautifully refined, French-inspired palatial estate. 88 W Grand Regency Circle looks like it came straight from a fairytale. And if you’ve come to rule these parts, you get to lord over a whopping 30,000-square-feet mansion and four acres of land.

There are chic touches and timeless finishes throughout, but one of the best rooms is the complete 1950s inspired vintage diner and bar. Yes, This Woodlands mansion comes with its own diner. Outside, the pool has two spas and is designed perfectly for the ultimate in rest and relaxation.

Listing agent: Diane Kink of the The Kink Team

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Price: $7,000,000

The Important Numbers: 2007 (year built), 12,032 square feet, five to six bedrooms, six full/thee half bathrooms

This gorgeous property was completely renovated and remodeled in 2021, with a painstakingly fine attention to detail. The result? An unforgettable Woodlands mansion for making the most of every minute of every day. The outside space boasts a basketball court, a modern pool, a summer kitchen and even a water slide into the main pool. Indoors, there’s a huge closet with floor-to-ceiling storage, a movie room, a bright library and a wine room.

Listing agent: Diane Kink of the The Kink Team

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Price: $6,900,000

The Important Numbers: 2006 (year built), 19,693 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 8 Full/4 Half bathrooms

A property with all the ingredients needed for a tycoon’s forever home, this grand mansion is a private escape like no other on the market. Situated between holes seven and eight of Carlton Woods’ Jack Nicklaus Course, this Woodlands mansion’s stunning features include a piano lounge, a wine cellar, a modern backyard pool, several terraces and a garage built to fit nine cars.

Yes, this is a place where you can have your own fleet of luxury rides.

There is an auction for this house scheduled from June 20 to June 22, so anyone with the means will have a chance to bid on this special Woodlands mansion.

Listing agent: Claudia Da Silva of the Palm Leaf Realty Group