A Dash of Nantucket in Houston — The Tradition on Buffalo Speedway Gives Senior Living a Designer Look

The elegant foyer at The Tradition Buffalo Speedway (Photo courtesy of The Tradition)

The main dining room at The Tradition Buffalo Speedway. (Photo courtesy of The Tradition)

The Tradition founder and CEO Jonathan Perlman with COO Vanessa Randall, in Houston for an open house at The Tradition Buffalo Speedway.

Chef-driven dining and a curated wine cellar are part of the amenities at The Tradition Buffalo Speedway.

The Tradition founder and CEO Jonathan Perlman, regional director of marketing and leasing Martijn Hoffmans, and vice president Holt Perlman at the open house at the glamorous senior living residences The Tradition on Buffalo Speedway. (Photo by Johnny Tran)

One of the many luxurious rooms for socializing at The Tradition Buffalo Speedway. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The talented Olasky & Sinsteden design team that dressed The Tradition on Buffalo Speedway would have been thrilled to hear my reaction to the fifth floor Tradition Club. “It looks like the Nantucket Yacht Club,” I said.

Sinsteden has a home in Nantucket so the resemblance was no accident. You see, there is little about this luxe senior living development that says “senior living.”

Security, yes. Managed care and memory care, yes. But then there is the full-service spa, chef-driven dining and a curated wine list, daily fitness classes, a fitness trainer, bridge club, Bible study club and the upscale home-like interiors from Olasky & Sinsteden.

The Tradition Buffalo Speedway was on full display recently when the ownership team jetted in from Dallas, as some do weekly, to introduce Houston area realtors to the property. Real estate agents? Yes, The Tradition COO Vanessa Randall explains.

Individuals of a certain age group are often thinking of selling their homes and seeking out a more helpful form of living as they get older. Yet, they often don’t know where to make the jump. This event was planting the seeds for future tenants.

“We wanted to develop a community that has a warm residential feel with the amenities that our age group really loves, ” The Tradition founder and CEO Jonathan Perlman says. “And then we want to take care of them. We really work very hard on great dining, the socializing.

“It’s all inclusive rental model with allowance in the dining room. You can bring guests. Utilities are included. House keeping once a week. Scheduled transportation. Social directors.”

The mid-rise Buffalo Speedway community decor is traditional with authentic antique furnishings, hardwood flooring, gas fireplaces, water features and generous landscaping. The Tradition Woodway, a high-rise, has more of a contemporary ring to it.

Both properties, Perlman says, allow seniors to move into a luxury community that is located amid all the neighborhood things they are used to being a part of.