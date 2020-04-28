Uptown Dallas’ Walking World of Art — Public Murals, Living Walls and More Make This a Neighborhood Full of Colorful Surprises

While everyone’s favorite museums are closed to visitors right now, some have generously set up virtual visits of their permanent collections and special exhibits. Those opportunities have been a great way to stay connected to art while we remain under coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

But Uptown Dallas Inc. has an even more exhilarating way to experience local art when you cannot step inside any hallowed halls. Why not lace up your walking shoes and take a pedestrian tour of some spectacular public artworks and murals instead?

Stroller brigades and dog walkers have regularly taken to the sidewalks for a much-needed dose of fresh air and sunshine. It turns out that there are cool things to look at while on your walk, especially in the Uptown neighborhood.

While restrictions are being alphabetized on the Katy Trail, there are plenty of intriguing public murals in Uptown to engage with. Circa 2017/2018, Uptown Dallas Inc. began commissioning local artists to add murals, near access points to the Katy Trail entrances. Last weekend, Uptown Dallas Inc. added another set at Lemmon Avenue created by artist Josh Dodson.

Mural by Josh Dodson at Lemmon Ave.

At Blackburn, artist Mariel Pohlman reminds viewers that “The best times of your life have yet to be lived” in her mural titled Good Fortune. It’s the kind of fortune cookie that everyone would be eager to receive.

One of the most inspiring murals on view is Transition by Pohlman and Mariell Guzman. Those vividly hued butterflies on Bowen Street became the first really colorful mural added to the neighborhood. Its subject is the essence of nature, spring and renewal.

The most difficult installations have been painted at crosswalks, so don’t forget to look down. You might be surprised by what you find under your feet. One of these crosswalk murals is located at Lemmon Avenue East and McKinney Avenue. Another is located at Mahon Street between Routh and Fairmount.

On Cedar Springs is another iconic symbol of Uptown. A trolley named Rosie was completed by Pohlman and Corinne Bizzle, just in time to commemorate the trolley’s 30th anniversary, for which Uptown Dallas Inc. was founded.

Artist Alli K’s installation of a moss wall.

Living walls are all the rage as well, softening spaces and adding natural elements to urban environments. One wall that was often graffiti-ed has become a focal point at Hall Street and Katy Trail. Artist Alli K’s installation covered it with an elegant design of living moss instead. And plans are in the works to add a second living wall to the area as well. That one will be located on the other side of Hall Street.

Uptown Dallas Inc.’s team believes that art can really enliven a neighborhood and add interest to otherwise overlooked spaces. That’s why more art is on the way. The neighborhood will be filling in with mini art projects, focusing on smaller spaces for residents and visitors to enjoy. Think scavenger hunt!

In the meantime, why not get out and explore the murals already enlivening Uptown?

While enjoying your self-guided tour, be sure to snap your pick and use the hashtag #ArtInUptown so Uptown can see and share it. The Uptown Dallas Inc. website shows all the murals and their locations, and provides information on the artists. Here is a link to a handy walking map.

For more information on the Uptown Dallas difference, check out UptownDallas.net.