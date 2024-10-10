What You Can Buy For $1 Million in Fort Worth — From Westcliff Bungalows to Storybook Tudors in Berkeley, These Houses Are Going Fast

fbpx
1915 Berkeley Place – A storybook Tudor
3241 Westcliff Road West – pair of China cabinets
3241 Westcliff Road West sports original hardwoods
3241 Westcliff Road West – Original tile and tongue and groove elements in the den
3241 Westcliff Road West – back patio
1915 Berkeley Place – Historic moldings, medallions and wallpapers in the formal dining
1915 Berkeley Place – Period details
1915 Berkeley Place – dedicated green house
4604 Harley Avenue – is in 76107
4604 Harley Avenue – modern and functional kitchen
4604 Harley Avenue – The formal dining
4604 Harley Avenue – practice green
817 North Dove Road – modern open concept appeals to today’s families
817 North Dove Road – fully lined cedar closet
817 North Dove Road – modern kitchen
817 North Dove Road – walk in shower
3007 Waterway Court – wrapped by a canal
3007 Waterway Court – circular drive
3007 Waterway Court – linear kitchen
3007 Waterway Court – primary ensuite
3728 Somerset Lane – 1947 bungalow
3728 Somerset Lane – original hardwoods
3728 Somerset Lane – built-in banquet
October 2024 – 3728 Somerset Lane – The lagoon style pool and spa with an outdoor covered kitchen
01
24

1915 Berkeley Place is storybook Tudor awaits in historic Berkeley.

02
24

3241 Westcliff Road West has a pair of China cabinets to balance the dining room.

03
24

3241 Westcliff Road West sports original hardwoods and period details include the book shelves flanking the fireplace.

04
24

3241 Westcliff Road West with original tile and tongue and groove elements in the den.

05
24

3241 Westcliff Road West, the back patio reveals the historic home's charm.

06
24

1915 Berkeley Place, with historic moldings, medallions and wallpapers in the formal dining.

07
24

1915 Berkeley Place boasts period details and Tudor touches accentuate this dramatic home.

08
24

1915 Berkeley Place's outdoor area includes a pool and a dedicated green house.

09
24

4604 Harley Avenue is a rare find in 76107.

10
24

Step into the modern and functional kitchen at 4604 Harley Avenue.

11
24

The formal dining at 4604 Harley Avenue is fitted with a functional buffet, and wrapped in designer wallpaper.

12
24

4604 Harley Avenue with the walled side yard is now a practice green.

13
24

817 North Dove Road with a modern open concept appeals to today's families.

14
24

817 North Dove Road with a fully lined cedar closet is a nice perk.

15
24

817 North Dove Road's modern kitchen outfitted with newer appliances.

16
24

817 North Dove Road's walk in shower in the primary ensuite.

17
24

3007 Waterway Court with the backyard view of this Arlington home wrapped by a canal.

18
24

3007 Waterway Court has a circular drive and front facing garage.

19
24

3007 Waterway Court has a linear kitchen that is open to the living room and eat in kitchen with a stunning view to the canal.

20
24

The primary ensuite at 3007 Waterway Court is clean and serene.

21
24

3728 Somerset Lane is 1947 bungalow with mature shade trees and an expansive backyard.

22
24

3728 Somerset Lane has original hardwoods gleam throughout this home.

23
24

3728 Somerset Lane with its built-in banquet adds a modern feel in the kitchen.

24
24

3728 Somerset Lane has a lagoon style pool and spa with an outdoor covered kitchen.

1915 Berkeley Place – A storybook Tudor
3241 Westcliff Road West – pair of China cabinets
3241 Westcliff Road West sports original hardwoods
3241 Westcliff Road West – Original tile and tongue and groove elements in the den
3241 Westcliff Road West – back patio
1915 Berkeley Place – Historic moldings, medallions and wallpapers in the formal dining
1915 Berkeley Place – Period details
1915 Berkeley Place – dedicated green house
4604 Harley Avenue – is in 76107
4604 Harley Avenue – modern and functional kitchen
4604 Harley Avenue – The formal dining
4604 Harley Avenue – practice green
817 North Dove Road – modern open concept appeals to today’s families
817 North Dove Road – fully lined cedar closet
817 North Dove Road – modern kitchen
817 North Dove Road – walk in shower
3007 Waterway Court – wrapped by a canal
3007 Waterway Court – circular drive
3007 Waterway Court – linear kitchen
3007 Waterway Court – primary ensuite
3728 Somerset Lane – 1947 bungalow
3728 Somerset Lane – original hardwoods
3728 Somerset Lane – built-in banquet
October 2024 – 3728 Somerset Lane – The lagoon style pool and spa with an outdoor covered kitchen
Real Estate / Houses

What You Can Buy For $1 Million in Fort Worth — From Westcliff Bungalows to Storybook Tudors in Berkeley, These Houses Are Going Fast

Plus, A Few Gems in Arlington and Grapevine

BY // 10.10.24
1915 Berkeley Place is storybook Tudor awaits in historic Berkeley.
3241 Westcliff Road West has a pair of China cabinets to balance the dining room.
3241 Westcliff Road West sports original hardwoods and period details include the book shelves flanking the fireplace.
3241 Westcliff Road West with original tile and tongue and groove elements in the den.
3241 Westcliff Road West, the back patio reveals the historic home's charm.
1915 Berkeley Place, with historic moldings, medallions and wallpapers in the formal dining.
1915 Berkeley Place boasts period details and Tudor touches accentuate this dramatic home.
1915 Berkeley Place's outdoor area includes a pool and a dedicated green house.
4604 Harley Avenue is a rare find in 76107.
Step into the modern and functional kitchen at 4604 Harley Avenue.
The formal dining at 4604 Harley Avenue is fitted with a functional buffet, and wrapped in designer wallpaper.
4604 Harley Avenue with the walled side yard is now a practice green.
817 North Dove Road with a modern open concept appeals to today's families.
817 North Dove Road with a fully lined cedar closet is a nice perk.
817 North Dove Road's modern kitchen outfitted with newer appliances.
817 North Dove Road's walk in shower in the primary ensuite.
3007 Waterway Court with the backyard view of this Arlington home wrapped by a canal.
3007 Waterway Court has a circular drive and front facing garage.
3007 Waterway Court has a linear kitchen that is open to the living room and eat in kitchen with a stunning view to the canal.
The primary ensuite at 3007 Waterway Court is clean and serene.
3728 Somerset Lane is 1947 bungalow with mature shade trees and an expansive backyard.
3728 Somerset Lane has original hardwoods gleam throughout this home.
3728 Somerset Lane with its built-in banquet adds a modern feel in the kitchen.
3728 Somerset Lane has a lagoon style pool and spa with an outdoor covered kitchen.
1
24

1915 Berkeley Place is storybook Tudor awaits in historic Berkeley.

2
24

3241 Westcliff Road West has a pair of China cabinets to balance the dining room.

3
24

3241 Westcliff Road West sports original hardwoods and period details include the book shelves flanking the fireplace.

4
24

3241 Westcliff Road West with original tile and tongue and groove elements in the den.

5
24

3241 Westcliff Road West, the back patio reveals the historic home's charm.

6
24

1915 Berkeley Place, with historic moldings, medallions and wallpapers in the formal dining.

7
24

1915 Berkeley Place boasts period details and Tudor touches accentuate this dramatic home.

8
24

1915 Berkeley Place's outdoor area includes a pool and a dedicated green house.

9
24

4604 Harley Avenue is a rare find in 76107.

10
24

Step into the modern and functional kitchen at 4604 Harley Avenue.

11
24

The formal dining at 4604 Harley Avenue is fitted with a functional buffet, and wrapped in designer wallpaper.

12
24

4604 Harley Avenue with the walled side yard is now a practice green.

13
24

817 North Dove Road with a modern open concept appeals to today's families.

14
24

817 North Dove Road with a fully lined cedar closet is a nice perk.

15
24

817 North Dove Road's modern kitchen outfitted with newer appliances.

16
24

817 North Dove Road's walk in shower in the primary ensuite.

17
24

3007 Waterway Court with the backyard view of this Arlington home wrapped by a canal.

18
24

3007 Waterway Court has a circular drive and front facing garage.

19
24

3007 Waterway Court has a linear kitchen that is open to the living room and eat in kitchen with a stunning view to the canal.

20
24

The primary ensuite at 3007 Waterway Court is clean and serene.

21
24

3728 Somerset Lane is 1947 bungalow with mature shade trees and an expansive backyard.

22
24

3728 Somerset Lane has original hardwoods gleam throughout this home.

23
24

3728 Somerset Lane with its built-in banquet adds a modern feel in the kitchen.

24
24

3728 Somerset Lane has a lagoon style pool and spa with an outdoor covered kitchen.

With the housing market in Fort Worth and surrounding suburbs still sizzling, and mega-mansions topping the charts, finding a dream home under $1 million these days can be tough. We’ve scoured recent listings and discovered a few that fit the bill, from neighborhoods in Berkley and Westcliff to properties in Arlington and Grapevine ― all newer listings. But, at this price point, they are going fast.

Here are six great houses you can buy for under $1 million in Fort Worth (and beyond) right now.

3241 Westcliff Road West – Original hardwoods
3241 Westcliff Road West with original hardwoods and period details including the bookshelves flanking the fireplace.

3241 Westcliff Road West

The Neighborhood: Westcliff

The Price: $985,000

The Details: Built in 1937, 2,401 square feet,  3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This historic bungalow sits adjacent to the athletic fields of Texas Christian University, in the coveted Westcliff neighborhood. Period built-in bookshelves flank the fireplace, while built-in China cabinets balance the dining room ― charming touches you don’t find in modern architecture. There’s even original tile and hardwood flooring, along with tongue and groove wood on the den’s ceilings and walls.

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024

Listed by Mary Cole of Remax Real Estate.

1915 Berkeley Place – Historic moldings, medallions and wallpapers in the formal dining
1915 Berkeley Place has historic moldings, medallions, and wallpapers in the formal dining.

1915 Berkeley Place

The Neighborhood: Berkeley

The Price: $899,000

The Details: Built in 1932, 2,405 square feet,  3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

The idyllic Berkeley neighborhood reveals a storybook Tudor home with stone accents on the fireplace and at the front entry. This house has the historic moldings, medallions, and mantles you’re searching for. In the informal dining, you’ll find a historic buffet topped with a glass-fronted display case, with period wallpaper in the formal. The tranquil outdoor space includes a raised vegetable garden, pergola-covered patios, a dedicated greenhouse, and a crystal-clear pool.

Listed by Kerensa Naghshbandi of Garton Realty Group.

4604 Harley Avenue – modern and functional kitchen
Step into the modern and functional kitchen at 4604 Harley Avenue.

4604 Harley Avenue

The Neighborhood: Chamberlain Arlington Heights

The Price: $875,000

The Details: Built in 1935, 2,418 square feet,  3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

A rare two-story Colonial, this home is situated near Rivercrest Country Club and the bricks of Camp Bowie. Warm oak flooring flows throughout, with designer touches galore, including the upgraded wallpaper wrapping the formal dining room. The thoroughly modern kitchen is as functional as it is a pleasure to cook in. The home even has its own practice green running along the side yard.

Listed by Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate.

817 North Dove Road - The modern open concept appeals to today's families. $1 million houses Fort Worth
The modern open concept of 817 North Dove Road appeals to today’s families.

817 North Dove Road

The Neighborhood: McLellan Addition, Grapevine

The Price: $820,000

The Details: Built in 1963, 2,743 square feet,  4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

This mid-century era home has been refreshed with an open concept layout and topped with warm wood trusses ― appealing to modern families. The kitchen sports a large central island, with modern appliances. There’s a fully lined cedar closet and a fully outfitted mother-in-law suite. Outdoors you’ll find a low-maintenance turf grass yard and a hot tub.

Listed by Jeannie Anderson of Compass Real Estate.

3007 Waterway Court – wrapped by a canal $1 million houses Fort Worth
3007 Waterway Court with a backyard view of this Arlington home wrapped by a canal.

3007 Waterway Court, Arlington

The Neighborhood: Waterway Park North, Arlington

The Price: $898,000

The Details: Built in 1990, 5,669 square feet,  5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Here’s a two-story, waterfront beauty with canal access in Arlington. Anything waterfront is a find, and a canal wraps this home’s backyard, pool, and spa. Inside, the entire home is freshly painted ― the perfect blank canvas for your furnishings, art, and style. The kitchen gleams with its quartz countertops. It is open to the living room, with a sunny breakfast nook overlooking the backyard and canal.

Listed by Jacob King of Innovative Realty.

3728 Somerset Lane – 1947 bungalow $1 million houses Fort Worth
3728 Somerset Lane is a  1947 bungalow with mature shade trees and an expansive backyard.

3728 Somerset Lane

The Neighborhood: Westcliff West

The Price: $989,000

The Details: Built in 1948, 3,555 square feet,  5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Located in the coveted Fort Worth ISD pyramid of Westcliff Elementary, McLean Middle, and Paschal High, this charming neighborhood is close to the TCU campus as well. It blends modern upgrades like a dual oven, and a built-in banquet in the kitchen, with the classic charm of vintage elements including hardwood flooring and built-in storage. The backyard is tranquil with its lagoon-style pool and spa, and a covered outdoor kitchen.

Listed by Ariel Del Fierro of Real Sense Realty.

Experience cutting-edge red light therapy and infrared recovery.

DISCOVER MORE

Curated Collection

Swipe
4032 Lively Lane
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4032 Lively Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,199,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
4032 Lively Lane
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #20AB
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #20AB
4515 S Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4515 S Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4515 S Versailles Avenue
3612 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3612 Centenary Avenue
3212 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3212 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3212 Greenbrier Drive
4424 Mockingbird Parkway
University Park
FOR SALE

4424 Mockingbird Parkway
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4424 Mockingbird Parkway
500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake
FOR SALE

500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake, TX

$8,750,000 Learn More about this property
Gabriella Miller
This property is listed by: Gabriella Miller (214) 212-1707 Email Realtor
500 E Bob Jones Road
3612 Wentwood Drice
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Wentwood Drice
Dallas, TX

$4,070,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3612 Wentwood Drice
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3915 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,395,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X