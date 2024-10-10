What You Can Buy For $1 Million in Fort Worth — From Westcliff Bungalows to Storybook Tudors in Berkeley, These Houses Are Going Fast

3007 Waterway Court has a linear kitchen that is open to the living room and eat in kitchen with a stunning view to the canal.

With the housing market in Fort Worth and surrounding suburbs still sizzling, and mega-mansions topping the charts, finding a dream home under $1 million these days can be tough. We’ve scoured recent listings and discovered a few that fit the bill, from neighborhoods in Berkley and Westcliff to properties in Arlington and Grapevine ― all newer listings. But, at this price point, they are going fast.

Here are six great houses you can buy for under $1 million in Fort Worth (and beyond) right now.

3241 Westcliff Road West

The Neighborhood: Westcliff

The Price: $985,000

The Details: Built in 1937, 2,401 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This historic bungalow sits adjacent to the athletic fields of Texas Christian University, in the coveted Westcliff neighborhood. Period built-in bookshelves flank the fireplace, while built-in China cabinets balance the dining room ― charming touches you don’t find in modern architecture. There’s even original tile and hardwood flooring, along with tongue and groove wood on the den’s ceilings and walls.

Listed by Mary Cole of Remax Real Estate.

1915 Berkeley Place

The Neighborhood: Berkeley

The Price: $899,000

The Details: Built in 1932, 2,405 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

The idyllic Berkeley neighborhood reveals a storybook Tudor home with stone accents on the fireplace and at the front entry. This house has the historic moldings, medallions, and mantles you’re searching for. In the informal dining, you’ll find a historic buffet topped with a glass-fronted display case, with period wallpaper in the formal. The tranquil outdoor space includes a raised vegetable garden, pergola-covered patios, a dedicated greenhouse, and a crystal-clear pool.

Listed by Kerensa Naghshbandi of Garton Realty Group.

4604 Harley Avenue

The Neighborhood: Chamberlain Arlington Heights

The Price: $875,000

The Details: Built in 1935, 2,418 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

A rare two-story Colonial, this home is situated near Rivercrest Country Club and the bricks of Camp Bowie. Warm oak flooring flows throughout, with designer touches galore, including the upgraded wallpaper wrapping the formal dining room. The thoroughly modern kitchen is as functional as it is a pleasure to cook in. The home even has its own practice green running along the side yard.

Listed by Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate.

817 North Dove Road

The Neighborhood: McLellan Addition, Grapevine

The Price: $820,000

The Details: Built in 1963, 2,743 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

This mid-century era home has been refreshed with an open concept layout and topped with warm wood trusses ― appealing to modern families. The kitchen sports a large central island, with modern appliances. There’s a fully lined cedar closet and a fully outfitted mother-in-law suite. Outdoors you’ll find a low-maintenance turf grass yard and a hot tub.

Listed by Jeannie Anderson of Compass Real Estate.

3007 Waterway Court, Arlington

The Neighborhood: Waterway Park North, Arlington

The Price: $898,000

The Details: Built in 1990, 5,669 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Here’s a two-story, waterfront beauty with canal access in Arlington. Anything waterfront is a find, and a canal wraps this home’s backyard, pool, and spa. Inside, the entire home is freshly painted ― the perfect blank canvas for your furnishings, art, and style. The kitchen gleams with its quartz countertops. It is open to the living room, with a sunny breakfast nook overlooking the backyard and canal.

Listed by Jacob King of Innovative Realty.

3728 Somerset Lane

The Neighborhood: Westcliff West

The Price: $989,000

The Details: Built in 1948, 3,555 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Located in the coveted Fort Worth ISD pyramid of Westcliff Elementary, McLean Middle, and Paschal High, this charming neighborhood is close to the TCU campus as well. It blends modern upgrades like a dual oven, and a built-in banquet in the kitchen, with the classic charm of vintage elements including hardwood flooring and built-in storage. The backyard is tranquil with its lagoon-style pool and spa, and a covered outdoor kitchen.

Listed by Ariel Del Fierro of Real Sense Realty.