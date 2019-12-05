Swanky New Champagne Bar to Open in Dallas Design District — Get Ready for a World Class Scene

The Charles restaurant is getting a new bar with a back alley entrance.

Ricotta gnudi with sage and brown-butter honey at The Charles, the new Dallas Design District restaurant. Now, a new bar is joining the restaurant.

A new bar is coming to the Design District. Or, a new bar attached to an existing restaurant to be more specific. Bar Charles is set to open on December 10. This is The Charles restaurant’s new private dining and cocktail and champagne bar.

A 1,700 square foot space will be opening on the backside of the restaurant located at 1632 Market Center Boulevard, with entry through the back alleyway.

“I would describe Bar Charles as turned up,” The Charles‘ owner Chas Martin says. “Everything from the design to the music, to the champagne selection is maximized. This new space is truly a feast for the senses.”

That’s a lot of hype for the new “maximalist” space that seats about eight people at the bar and 45 throughout seven different seating areas. Champagne is the focus here with a curated list of “world class” options. There will also be a bar menu with finger foods like pork rinds, Royal Osetra Caviar and octopus tempura.

A wine list will also be available with Italian, Burgundy and Napa options.

“We’ve known we needed a space like Bar Charles since opening The Charles 18 months ago because we’re full every night of the week,” Martin says. “Now our guests will have a place to have a drink while waiting for their table, or a fun bar with a high-energy atmosphere to have a drink.”

SHOP Swipe





































Next

The space was designed by brothers Corbin and Ross See of Sees Design. It features “Italian inspired design with a little irreverence.” A lounge includes several different types of tile, floral prints, plush velvet chairs and booths and a custom printed mural on the ceiling inspired by Italian frescos, which is outlined in pink neon lighting.

Starting December 10, Bar Charles will be open from 4 pm to “whenever.”