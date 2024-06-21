River Oaks District’s Hottest Italian Restaurant Throws a Wild Anniversary Party — A Bari Bash to Remember

Chef Renato de Piro's arancini with caviar served at Bari's first year anniversary bash. (Photo by Johnny Than )

The welcoming Fiat was dressed in balloons for Bari's first year anniversary bash. (Photo by Johnny Than )

Amy Hadden, Ashley Oswald at the first year anniversary party at Bari in River Oaks District. (Photo by Johnny Than )

Gold-infused confetti showers guests during the pistachio cake-cutting during Bari's one-year anniversary celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than )

Manolo & Kacey Muñoz and family make the scene at Bari's one-year anniversary celebration. (Photo by Johnny Than )

Bari celebrates its one-year anniversary with a bash for 300 celebrants that spilled over onto the patio and the River Oaks District lawn. (Photo by Johnny Than )

It’s always a party at Bari in River Oaks District thanks to the glam entourage that regularly pours in for the killer bolognese, delish truffle pasta and so much more. So on the first anniversary of the decidedly Italian restaurant, owners and operators Tommy Nally and Pedro Teyuca pulled out the stops for the loyal throng of more than 300.

In celebration, the evening doubled as debut of the Houston restaurant’s signature cocktail, the Bari Baci (Italian for kiss). Served in specially produced etched glasses, the refreshing drink is a seductive blend of Grey Goose vodka, fresh lemonade, Chambord, acqua frizzante (sparkling water), and crushed ice. Ancora, per favore!

Lucky attendees were welcomed by waitstaff carrying trays of the Bari Baci as well as lemon drop martinis and champagne, setting the stage for the festive evening.

Investors Patrick Hagemeister and Manolo Muñoz were also on hand to assure a warm welcome for everyone. That welcome began at the entry where the new Fiat, laden with balloons in the red, green and white colors of the Italian flag, provided the perfect backdrop for selfies.

As guests spilled over onto the patio and adjacent lawn, waiters circulated with trays of hors d’oeuvres that included Arancini topped with caviar, shrimp scampi skewers, tagliata di manzo (sliced beef) and mini pizzas. All beloved tastes from Chef Renato de Piro, who hands down has the best house made pasta that this writer has tasted in the city. A sweet treat for guests was servings of Bari’s popular pistachio cake.

For the grand finale as the sun set over the party scene, the celebration culminated in sprays of gold-infused confetti shot from confetti cannons.

PC Seen: Kasey Muñoz, Alex Blair and Mark Grace, Alicia Smith, Karen and Mike Mayell, Amy Hadden, Ashley Oswald, Luisa Rangel de Alba, Natalia Rangel de Alba, Carlos Fuentes, Barbara Tart, Tama Lundquist, Tena Lundquist Faust, David Roylance, Alex Garcia, Martha Adger and James Maged.