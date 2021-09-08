Beer and Live Music Wonderland is Opening in Fort Worth’s Mule Alley — Your Sneak Peek at Second Rodeo

Owner Jason Boso gets ready to rodeo at his new Second Rodeo Brewing.

Second Rodeo Brewing will host three sets of live music every day.

The long-awaited Second Rodeo Brewing is getting saddled up, and will be ready to ride when it opens to the public next Thursday, September 16. The 14,000 square foot multi-purpose bar wonderland will instantly become one of the largest tenants in Fort Worth Stockyards’ Mule Alley, which is located at 122 E. Exchange Street.

PaperCity Fort Worth gives you a sneak peek inside the laid-back brew pub and country music venue.

Second Rodeo’s exterior with classic neon marquee.

The indoor/outdoor destination, is brought to Fort Worth by Jason Boso, owner of Truck Yard franchise. It will have that outlaw attitude where even country’s infamous bad boys Willie, Hank and Johnny might even consider cracking open a cold one. Second Rodeo Brewing is centered around the in-house brewery with a rotation of beers led by Brew Boss Dennis Wehrmann.

“We made it a goal to make great beer without the pretentious craft attitude,” Wehrmann says. “The Second Rodeo lineup boasts a flavor profile of truly Texas mainstays, with room for fun rotational flavors, all served straight from the barrel onsite.”

As far as brewing beer in-house goes, this is not their first rodeo. Boso’s Brainstorm Shelter also owns By the Horns Brewing in Mansfield.

Owner Jason Boso gets ready to rodeo at his new Second Rodeo Brewing.

“The beer is cold, food is great, live music at all hours and tons of patio space ― it’s everything that creates a perfect day in Texas,” Boso says in a statement. “We’re pumped to have a spot at the Stockyards ― and share a place for families and folks of all ages to enjoy the roots of this historic area. We’re celebrating Texas. The way Hank would’ve done it.’

SHOP Swipe









Next

Second Rodeo’s Mule Alley Details

― The ‘Bar Garden’ sits in an enclosed patio.

― A retractable roof allows for seasonal open air ambience.

― An entertainment stage, small dance floor and creative seating throughout add to the sense of fun.

― Second Rodeo’s own beer selection, along with other Texas local brews, shows this place has true suds power.

A horse trailer modified to serve as a tap wall and satellite bar.

― Curated cocktails — including the Bottled Italian Cosmo, Atomic Cool-Aid, and Paloma Ranch Water — add a dash of sophistication.

― Menu items include cheesesteaks and chicken wings.

― Private events can be booked in the Folsom prison-inspired dining hall upstairs.

The Folsom Prison themed party venue upstairs at Second Rodeo.

― The adult playground includes outdoor games and a giant swing. Yes, this is a place to play.

― There’s a back patio along the creek and a double-sided fireplace.

Pull up a lawn chair and stay a while.

Second Rodeo Brewing will be a true music venue, serving up three sets of live music every day featuring Western swing, Texas blues, old school country and of course, outlaw country. Beginning Thursday September 16th, its hours are Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to midnight (except Tuesdays when it opens at 4 pm); and Friday through Saturday from 11 am to 2 am.

Jason Boso and legions of Truck Yard fans are ready to rodeo. Again.