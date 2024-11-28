fbpx
Foodie Events / Restaurants

How a Houston Spanish Restaurant Is Celebrating Its Michelin Star With Another Milestone — BCN Keeps the Good Times Rolling

The 10th Anniversary of a Restaurant That Boosts H-Town's World Class Food Scene

BY // 11.27.24
Michelin star celebrants Jerry Arguelles, Ignacio Torras, Chef Luis Roger & Francisco Calza at BCN Taste & Tradition's 10th anniversary bash
Paola & Anthony McMaken at the BCN Taste & Tradition celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Dany Daniel & Lauren Wren at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Adrian Dueñas & Marcelo Saenz at the BCN Taste & Tradition celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Regina Flores, Paloma Paramo at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Claudia & Paco Calza at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Craig & Tatiana Massey at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Don't mess with Texas or BCN Taste & Tradition Chef Luis Roger celebrating the restaurant's 10th anniversary and its first Michelin star
Eugenia Ledesma, Emely Medrano at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter & Graham Painter at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Imani Guillory makes the scene at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star.
Chef Justin Yu & Ali Di Nunzio at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Marc & Duyen Ngyuen at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Matthew Barre & Maurice Marroquin at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Steve Wyatt, Lesley O'Connor at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Tony Gutierrez, Daniel Villareal at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
Trish Matute, Dillon Swain at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
A beaming Chef Luis Roger speaks at the evening celebrating BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star.
Mykel & Mai Pham at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star
The timing could not have been more perfect for BCN Taste & Tradition’s 10th anniversary celebration as the velada was serendipitously scheduled to take place the night after the popular Spanish restaurant in Houston received its first Michelin star in an elaborate ceremony at 713 Music Hall.

And what a joyful night it was.

Beaming throughout the evening as they welcomed 200 invitation-only guests were BCN owner Ignacio Torras, executive chef Luis Roger, general manager Paco Calza and manager Jerry Argüelles. The Michelin award guaranteed that this milestone anniversary night would reside forever in BCN annals.

In a highlight of the party, wives of the key gents did the unveiling of the coveted Michelin star which now holds a prominent place at BCN.

Chef Luis Roger gives speech
A beaming Chef Luis Roger speaks at the evening celebrating BCN Taste & Tradition’s celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star.

BCN friend and dedicated regular Adrian Dueñas, CEO of BeDesign, served as master of ceremonies for the evening attended by family, loyal customers, industry friends and supporting vendors/distributors.

“This milestone represents not just BCN’s dedication to culinary excellence, but also Houston’s emergence as a world class dining destination,” Torras says. “We are honored to be part of this historic moment.”

Imani Guillory
Imani Guillory makes the scene at BCN Taste & Tradition’s celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star.

Such excitement, such exuberance, such joy. Congratulations echoed again and again across the party scene that stretched from within the pristine white washed walls of the intimate restaurant out to the drive which on this evening was transformed into a festive patio. The latter explaining the requested dress of garden chic.

BCN’s famous Gin & Tonics, sponsored by Hendrick Gin, The Botanist Gin and Silent Pool Gin, flowed as did bubbly from Raventós i Blanc. Passed hors d’oeuvres included BCN’s classics including pappas bravas, suckling pig, jamon Ibérico sliced by a professional carver, black rice with seafood and various gelatos from Torres’ Rocambolesc. DR Delicacy provided the Ossetra caviar.

While DJ Paul Paxton spun the discs through much of the night, the soirée concluded with a flamenco presentation by Ana María Barceló.

Dany Daniel & Lauren Wren
Dany Daniel & Lauren Wren at BCN Taste & Tradition’s celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star

PC Seen: Isabel Torres, Paola and Anthony McMaken, Marcelo Saenz, Dany Daniel, Lauren Wren, Duyen and Marc Ngyuen, Regina Flores, Paloma Paramo, Steve Wyatt, Lesley O’Connor, Claudia Calza, Tatiana and Craig Massey, Eugenia Ledesma, Emely Medrano, Graham and Chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Chef Justin Yu, Ali Di Nunzio, and Matthew Barre and Maurice Marroquin.

Montage at JW Marriott

Locally Sourced, Luxury Rooted.

Dine with us

