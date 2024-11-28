How a Houston Spanish Restaurant Is Celebrating Its Michelin Star With Another Milestone — BCN Keeps the Good Times Rolling

A beaming Chef Luis Roger speaks at the evening celebrating BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star.

Imani Guillory makes the scene at BCN Taste & Tradition's celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star.

Don't mess with Texas or BCN Taste & Tradition Chef Luis Roger celebrating the restaurant's 10th anniversary and its first Michelin star

Adrian Dueñas & Marcelo Saenz at the BCN Taste & Tradition celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star

Paola & Anthony McMaken at the BCN Taste & Tradition celebration of 10 years and a Michelin star

The timing could not have been more perfect for BCN Taste & Tradition’s 10th anniversary celebration as the velada was serendipitously scheduled to take place the night after the popular Spanish restaurant in Houston received its first Michelin star in an elaborate ceremony at 713 Music Hall.

And what a joyful night it was.

Beaming throughout the evening as they welcomed 200 invitation-only guests were BCN owner Ignacio Torras, executive chef Luis Roger, general manager Paco Calza and manager Jerry Argüelles. The Michelin award guaranteed that this milestone anniversary night would reside forever in BCN annals.

In a highlight of the party, wives of the key gents did the unveiling of the coveted Michelin star which now holds a prominent place at BCN.

BCN friend and dedicated regular Adrian Dueñas, CEO of BeDesign, served as master of ceremonies for the evening attended by family, loyal customers, industry friends and supporting vendors/distributors.

“This milestone represents not just BCN’s dedication to culinary excellence, but also Houston’s emergence as a world class dining destination,” Torras says. “We are honored to be part of this historic moment.”

Such excitement, such exuberance, such joy. Congratulations echoed again and again across the party scene that stretched from within the pristine white washed walls of the intimate restaurant out to the drive which on this evening was transformed into a festive patio. The latter explaining the requested dress of garden chic.

BCN’s famous Gin & Tonics, sponsored by Hendrick Gin, The Botanist Gin and Silent Pool Gin, flowed as did bubbly from Raventós i Blanc. Passed hors d’oeuvres included BCN’s classics including pappas bravas, suckling pig, jamon Ibérico sliced by a professional carver, black rice with seafood and various gelatos from Torres’ Rocambolesc. DR Delicacy provided the Ossetra caviar.

While DJ Paul Paxton spun the discs through much of the night, the soirée concluded with a flamenco presentation by Ana María Barceló.

PC Seen: Isabel Torres, Paola and Anthony McMaken, Marcelo Saenz, Dany Daniel, Lauren Wren, Duyen and Marc Ngyuen, Regina Flores, Paloma Paramo, Steve Wyatt, Lesley O’Connor, Claudia Calza, Tatiana and Craig Massey, Eugenia Ledesma, Emely Medrano, Graham and Chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Chef Justin Yu, Ali Di Nunzio, and Matthew Barre and Maurice Marroquin.