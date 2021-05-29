Texas Spot Named the Best Burger Restaurant In the Entire United States by Good Life Experts

While PaperCity was seeking out the poshest burgers to indulge in on National Burger Day, which was Friday, the savvy food critics at GAYOT, the self-described “international “guide to the good life,” were preparing to reveals their choice for the 10 Best Burger Restaurants in the United States — and a Houston contender with a location in Dallas tops the entire list.

All hail Becks Prime. The original Kirby location was named the No. 1 Burger Restaurant the United States, while the 10 other Houston locations were acknowledged for the duplicate menus and set up. Owned and operated by the same team, Becks Prime in North Dallas can take bows as well.

The 100 percent certified Angus beef burgers are regulars on best in the city lists — though not close to always tops on those lists. The ample Beck’s Prime burgers are known for the special flavor imparted by the grilling over mesquite coals and the tastiness of the freshly-baked egg buns lightly topped with sesame seeds.

“The original Kirby location is small, but offers a tree-shaded patio and two drive-thru windows, which can back up in the evening when folks are picking up whole dinners of rib-eye steaks, ahi tuna and grilled chicken; all come with salad and sides,” GAYOT notes in its love letter.

“Still, the lines are worth it for the blue cheese burger, a half-pound of ground chuck, blue cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a sesame seed egg bun; add bacon for one awesome burger.”

Becks Prime classic cheeseburger

GAYOT, named for one of its founder André Gayot, has been providing worldwide expert reviews on dining, drinks, hotels, travel, events, cars and more since the 1980s. The Best of guides are regarded by some sophisticated sojourners as the savvy traveler’s bible.

Becks Prime was founded in 1985 by Win Campbell, Mike Knapp and John Storms, three Houston gents looking to start a restaurant company that did something different. They focused on the gray area between a fine dining experience a fast food experience. Today, Campbell’s daughter Molly Voorhies serves as Becks President.

“I actually like to say they invented the fast casual concept,” Voorhies said in an interview on The BusinessMakers. The concept “which we see more and more of it today, is you order at the counter. They cook your food to order. We grill everything. Everything is fresh.

“And then they call you to the counter to receive the food or we run it out to you. That was very unique in 1985. It basically didn’t exist.”

Following Becks Prime in GAYOT’s Top 10 lineup , in order, are The Burger Joint in New York City; the Cherry Cricket in Denver; Farm Burger in Decatur, Georgia; 4505 Burgers & BBQ in San Francisco; Holsteins Shakes and Burgers in Las Vegas; Kuma’s Corner in Chicago; Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers in Leesburg, Virginia; Mr. Bartlett’s Burger Cottage in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and 25 Degrees in Hollywood, California.