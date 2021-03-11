The Best New Canned Cocktails to Try This Spring

The rise of canned craft cocktails isn’t slowing down anytime soon, as it shouldn’t. A convenient option for cracking open by the pool or at the beach and an occasionally lighter alternative to beer, ready-to-drink canned cocktails are being expertly crafted with unique flavors and liquor options.

These are some new favorites that you can try this spring and summer, available to pickup or order from local Texas stores.

The Honeydew Collins is a refreshing mix of gin, coconut, honeydew, lime, and elderflower. (Courtesy of LiveWire)

LiveWire’s Honeydew Collins

Recently launched in Texas, this new canned cocktail company was founded in Los Angeles in 2020 by Aaron Polsky. Bartender and rock ‘n roll lover (the can designs are pretty intense), Polsky brought in fellow bartender Joey Bernando to craft the Honeydew Collins. A mixture of gin, coconut, honeydew, lime leaf, and elderflower, this canned cocktail was my favorite out of the three drinks the company offers. The others include Polsky’s Heartbreaker (a vodka and kumquat drink) and Golden God with whiskey, brandy, elderflower, green tea, and apricot. More bartender collaborations are in the works to create even more canned cocktails. You can find the Honeydew Collins at local specialty shops, as well as through the LiveWire website.

The new Mango Margarita from Cutwater is a summery twist on the classic cocktail. (Courtesy of Cutwater)

Cutwater’s Mango Margarita

Founded by Yusesff Cherney in San Diego, Cutwater Spirits began as a craft spirits brand making their own tequila, gin, vodka, whiskey, and rum. Now the company offers 20 kinds of canned cocktails, including the new Mango Margarita, which is made with real tequila, lime juice, and mango. You can find this refreshing, canned creation at local liquor stores. And if you’re feeling rum, the Tiki Rum Mai Tai is another fruity cocktail for the warmer weather ahead.

Based in Finland, The Long Drink recently expanded to the U.S. (Courtesy of The Long Drink)

Long Drink’s Traditional

Based in Finland, this canned cocktail company recently expanded to the U.S. The drink is on the lighter side for ABV (5.5 percent) and includes gin and grapefruit soda. Other options for the cocktail include a zero carbs/zero sugar, a strong version with 8.5 percent alcohol, and a cranberry flavor. You can find the drink locally here. (Fun canned cocktail fact: actor Miles Teller is a co-owner of the company.)

Austin Eastciders’ Sangria Cider is a refreshing warm weather drink. (Courtesy of Austin Eastciders)

Austin Eastcider’s Sangria Cider

Although not technically a cocktail, this Austin cider company’s new Sangria cider is worth a mention. It’s also a limited release — so snap up a case as soon as you can. The drink packs in six fruit flavors for a refreshing twist on a classic cider. It’s currently sold in six packs at grocery stores like Trader Joes, Sprouts, and Kroger.

Cafe Agave’s spiked cold brew is the perfect mix of coffee and alcohol. (Courtesy of Cafe Agave)

Cafe Agave’s Spiked Cold Brew

If you’re looking for a caffeine kick as well as a smooth cocktail, this spiked coffee drink is a delicious option. Made with 100 percent Arabica coffee beans, agave-infused wine, and dairy cream, the drink comes in four flavors including Espresso Shot, Caffe Mocha, Salted Caramel, and Vanilla Cinnamon. Just last year, Cafe Agave launched in Walmart locations across the country so you can find it more easily. You can even use it to make an espresso martini at home.