The 10 Best Vegan Restaurants in Dallas to Satisfy Every Craving

A comfort food diner and bakery, Spiral has been serving organic-focused vegan food since 2002. Founded as a small lunch counter in downtown Dallas by Amy McNutt, the 100 percent vegan spot expanded to its second location in Oak Cliff in 2008. Now, the brand has outposts in Denton and Fort Worth as well.

The menu boasts all kinds of nachos, burgers, sandwiches, and breakfast all day. There are even vegan ice cream treats and shakes for dessert. Popular dishes include the Nachos Supremo, Philly cheese steak sandwich, and El Paso burger.