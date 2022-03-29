Project Pollo Dallas
best vegan restaurants dallas plant-based diet
Vegan restaurants Casa Del Vegano
spiral diner spread
Vegan Food House Dallas
D’Vegan Dalals
Goji Cafe Dallas Vegan Restaurants
Kalachandji’s Dallas vegan restaurants
El Palote Panaderia
Tiki Loco Dallas
Spiral Diner and Bakery
01
11

The Nashville Hot "Chicken" sandwich at Project Pollo is a crowd favorite. (Courtesy)

02
11

Belse Plant Cuisine offers vegan bites like watermelon sushi. (Courtesy)

03
11

Casa Del Vegano is known for its vegan/vegetarian Tex-Mex in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy)

04
11

Spiral Diner is truly a treasure.

05
11

Opened in 2019, Vegan Food House is a global fusion restaurant with a Southern twist in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

06
11

D'Vegan is an Asian vegan restaurant in Lake Highlands. (Courtesy of Postmates)

07
11

Goji Cafe serves healthy, vegan Asian food in Dallas' Koreatown. (Courtesy of Tata via Happycow.net)

08
11

Kalachandji's is Dallas' oldest vegetarian spot. It serves Indian vegan bites in buffet format in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

09
11

El Palote Panaderia is a 100 percent plant-based vegan Mexican restaurant in Pleasant Grove. (Courtesy)

10
11

Opened in Deep Ellum in 2018, Tiki Loco is a 100 percent vegan spot. (Courtesy)

11
11

Spiral Diner and Bakery knows vegan burgers.

Project Pollo Dallas
best vegan restaurants dallas plant-based diet
Vegan restaurants Casa Del Vegano
spiral diner spread
Vegan Food House Dallas
D’Vegan Dalals
Goji Cafe Dallas Vegan Restaurants
Kalachandji’s Dallas vegan restaurants
El Palote Panaderia
Tiki Loco Dallas
Spiral Diner and Bakery
Restaurants / Lists

The 10 Best Vegan Restaurants in Dallas to Satisfy Every Craving

Diners, Drive-Thrus, and New Concepts Serving Fantastic Plant-Based Food

BY // 03.29.22
The Nashville Hot "Chicken" sandwich at Project Pollo is a crowd favorite. (Courtesy)
Belse Plant Cuisine offers vegan bites like watermelon sushi. (Courtesy)
Casa Del Vegano is known for its vegan/vegetarian Tex-Mex in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy)
Spiral Diner is truly a treasure.
Opened in 2019, Vegan Food House is a global fusion restaurant with a Southern twist in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)
D'Vegan is an Asian vegan restaurant in Lake Highlands. (Courtesy of Postmates)
Goji Cafe serves healthy, vegan Asian food in Dallas' Koreatown. (Courtesy of Tata via Happycow.net)
Kalachandji's is Dallas' oldest vegetarian spot. It serves Indian vegan bites in buffet format in East Dallas. (Courtesy)
El Palote Panaderia is a 100 percent plant-based vegan Mexican restaurant in Pleasant Grove. (Courtesy)
Opened in Deep Ellum in 2018, Tiki Loco is a 100 percent vegan spot. (Courtesy)
Spiral Diner and Bakery knows vegan burgers.
1
11

The Nashville Hot "Chicken" sandwich at Project Pollo is a crowd favorite. (Courtesy)

2
11

Belse Plant Cuisine offers vegan bites like watermelon sushi. (Courtesy)

3
11

Casa Del Vegano is known for its vegan/vegetarian Tex-Mex in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy)

4
11

Spiral Diner is truly a treasure.

5
11

Opened in 2019, Vegan Food House is a global fusion restaurant with a Southern twist in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

6
11

D'Vegan is an Asian vegan restaurant in Lake Highlands. (Courtesy of Postmates)

7
11

Goji Cafe serves healthy, vegan Asian food in Dallas' Koreatown. (Courtesy of Tata via Happycow.net)

8
11

Kalachandji's is Dallas' oldest vegetarian spot. It serves Indian vegan bites in buffet format in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

9
11

El Palote Panaderia is a 100 percent plant-based vegan Mexican restaurant in Pleasant Grove. (Courtesy)

10
11

Opened in Deep Ellum in 2018, Tiki Loco is a 100 percent vegan spot. (Courtesy)

11
11

Spiral Diner and Bakery knows vegan burgers.

The plant-based diet has been gaining traction for some time, but the past couple of years have left even more on the lookout for vegan options in the city. According to New Food Magazine, the Covid-19 pandemic had a large impact on consumer choices. As people re-focused on health and sustainability, diners began to place more consideration on what they put in their bodies. And by the summer of 2020, sales of plant-based foods more than doubled by 243 percent. From Tex-Mex to Asian and Indian vegan restaurants, Dallasites have many options to consider when looking for a plant-based meal. We’ve rounded up the 10 best vegan restaurants in Dallas, including diners, drive-thrus, and a couple of new concepts, to check out right now.

 

Spiral Diner 

Oak Cliff

1101 N Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203  |  Map

 

214-948-4747

Website

Spiral Diner and Bakery

Spiral Diner is truly a treasure.

A comfort food diner and bakery, Spiral has been serving organic-focused vegan food since 2002. Founded as a small lunch counter in downtown Dallas by Amy McNutt, the 100 percent vegan spot expanded to its second location in Oak Cliff in 2008. Now, the brand has outposts in Denton and Fort Worth as well.

The menu boasts all kinds of nachos, burgers, sandwiches, and breakfast all day. There are even vegan ice cream treats and shakes for dessert. Popular dishes include the Nachos Supremo, Philly cheese steak sandwich, and El Paso burger.

Vegan Food House

Bishop Arts

832 W. Seventh Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-248-0297

Website

Vegan Food House Dallas

Opened in 2019, Vegan Food House is a global fusion restaurant with a Southern twist in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

Opened in 2019, Vegan Food House serves plant-based Southern and American favorites in Bishop Arts. Founded by Elizabeth Anderson, who has been a vegan for more than 10 years, the spot is known for its flatbreads, wings, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, and salads. Anderson and co-owner Anthony Bookman also just opened sister spot Casa Del Vegano — a Tex-Mex vegan restaurant — in Oak Cliff in 2021.

Popular items at VFH include cauliflower wings, fried oyster mushrooms, and a buffalo mac and cheese burger.

Belse Plant Cuisine

Downtown

1910 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1400
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-818-7010

Website

best vegan restaurants dallas plant-based diet

Belse Plant Cuisine offers vegan bites like watermelon sushi. (Courtesy)

One of the newest vegan restaurants in Dallas, Belse debuted in downtown Dallas in 2021. It comes from Los Angeles’ Little Pine owners (fun fact: famous musician/producer Moby was originally one of them). The new spot is open for dinner on Wednesday through Sunday and weekend brunch.

The plant-based menu at Belse consists of shared plates like sweet potato empanadas, crispy cauliflower, watermelon sushi rolls, and more. The fennel is a favorite of the flatbreads. And entrees range from Panko crusted piccata to stir-fry.

Casa del Vegano

Oak Cliff

333 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

972-685-3003

Website

Vegan restaurants Casa Del Vegano

Casa Del Vegano is known for its vegan/vegetarian Tex-Mex in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy)

From the same owners as Vegan Food House, this new vegan/vegetarian restaurant opened just last year in Oak Cliff’s Jefferson Tower. The spot features Tex-Mex dishes including vegan tacos, flautas, nachos, and fajitas.

Some favorites at the restaurant are the birria brisket and chili nachos made with jackfruit, grilled fajita chickenless tacos, and crunchy chimichanga. Happy hour is Monday through Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm.

D’Vegan

Lake Highlands

9780 Walnut Street
Dalals, TX 75243  |  Map

 

972-437-3939

Website

D’Vegan Dalals

D'Vegan is an Asian vegan restaurant in Lake Highlands. (Courtesy of Postmates)

Don’t let the strip mall facade fool you. This Vietnamese vegan restaurant in Lake Highlands serves some of the best meatless Asian bites in the city. Opened about 10 years ago by Don Duong, a devout Buddhist, the spot serves veggie and tofu staples.

Don’t miss the vegan spring rolls, Bun Bo Hue (spicy Joy Noodle Soup), and pho, at the Hong Kong Market spot.

Kalachandji’s

East Dallas

5430 Gurley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75223  |  Map

 

214-821-1048

Website

Kalachandji’s Dallas vegan restaurants

Kalachandji's is Dallas' oldest vegetarian spot. It serves Indian vegan bites in buffet format in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

This East Dallas vegetarian/vegan restaurant has been serving Indian cuisine in Dallas-Fort Worth for 39 years. It’s Dallas’ oldest vegetarian spot. Boasting Indian vegetarian traditions, the buffet restaurant is also committed to serving vegan diners and marks dairy/dairy-free items on their menu.

On Kalachandji’s menu, you’ll find soups, rice, vegetable curry, barbecue tofu, housemade breads, rice pudding, and more.

Goji Cafe

Northwest Dallas

2330 Royal Lane, Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75229  |  Map

 

972-243-1888

Website

Goji Cafe Dallas Vegan Restaurants

Goji Cafe serves healthy, vegan Asian food in Dallas' Koreatown. (Courtesy of Tata via Happycow.net)

Located in Old Koreatown, this Asian vegan spot is owned by D’Vegan’s Don Duong. The menu includes bites like zucchini pho, summer rolls, and edamame. You’ll find several soup bowls including lemongrass noodles, udon noodles, and pad Thai. Goji Cafe also features many rice dishes and Western specials like a veggie burger, vegan steak, and Beyond burger.

El Palote Panaderia

Pleasant Grove

2537 S. Buckner Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75227  |  Map

 

Website

El Palote Panaderia

El Palote Panaderia is a 100 percent plant-based vegan Mexican restaurant in Pleasant Grove. (Courtesy)

This Pleasant Grove spot lays claim to being Dallas’ first-ever 100 percent vegan Mexican restaurant. Home of the original Vegan Taco, the casual concept is completely plant-based. Opened in 2015, El Palote Panaderia is well worth the drive for tacos, nachos, and fajitas.  You’ll also find tamales on the weekend only. Vegan enchiladas, burritos, and gorditas are also available.

 

Tiki Loco

Deep Ellum

2639 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

Tiki Loco Dallas

Opened in Deep Ellum in 2018, Tiki Loco is a 100 percent vegan spot. (Courtesy)

Opened by Elm Street Tattoo’s Oliver Peck in 2018, this 100 percent vegan and gluten-free restaurant serves tacos, smoothies, and shaved ice in Deep Ellum. Tiki Loco also offers chips and vegan queso, nachos, burgers, and brunch.

Must-try dishes include chipotle chicken tacos, ground beef salad, and breakfast tacos.

Project Pollo

Northeast Dallas

4814 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Project Pollo Dallas

The Nashville Hot "Chicken" sandwich at Project Pollo is a crowd favorite. (Courtesy)

Founded by Lucas Bradbury in 2020, this new San Antonio-born spot is Dallas’ first vegan fast-food restaurant. Project Pollo just opened on Upper Greenville in the original Start drive-thru.

The menu includes fan favorites like loaded fries, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and chipotle chicken wrap. You’ll also find burgers, chicken nuggets, brunch burritos, and protein bowls.

Featured Events
HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
3757 Farber
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3757 Farber
Southside Place, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
3757 Farber
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Ron Brown
This property is listed by: Ron Brown (713) 305-5548 Email Realtor
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X