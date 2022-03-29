The 10 Best Vegan Restaurants in Dallas to Satisfy Every Craving
BY Megan Ziots // 03.29.22
The plant-based diet has been gaining traction for some time, but the past couple of years have left even more on the lookout for vegan options in the city. According to New Food Magazine, the Covid-19 pandemic had a large impact on consumer choices. As people re-focused on health and sustainability, diners began to place more consideration on what they put in their bodies. And by the summer of 2020, sales of plant-based foods more than doubled by 243 percent. From Tex-Mex to Asian and Indian vegan restaurants, Dallasites have many options to consider when looking for a plant-based meal. We’ve rounded up the 10 best vegan restaurants in Dallas, including diners, drive-thrus, and a couple of new concepts, to check out right now.
Spiral Diner
Oak Cliff
1101 N Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203 | Map
A comfort food diner and bakery, Spiral has been serving organic-focused vegan food since 2002. Founded as a small lunch counter in downtown Dallas by Amy McNutt, the 100 percent vegan spot expanded to its second location in Oak Cliff in 2008. Now, the brand has outposts in Denton and Fort Worth as well.
The menu boasts all kinds of nachos, burgers, sandwiches, and breakfast all day. There are even vegan ice cream treats and shakes for dessert. Popular dishes include the Nachos Supremo, Philly cheese steak sandwich, and El Paso burger.
Vegan Food House
Bishop Arts
832 W. Seventh Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Opened in 2019, Vegan Food House serves plant-based Southern and American favorites in Bishop Arts. Founded by Elizabeth Anderson, who has been a vegan for more than 10 years, the spot is known for its flatbreads, wings, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, and salads. Anderson and co-owner Anthony Bookman also just opened sister spot Casa Del Vegano — a Tex-Mex vegan restaurant — in Oak Cliff in 2021.
Popular items at VFH include cauliflower wings, fried oyster mushrooms, and a buffalo mac and cheese burger.
Belse Plant Cuisine
Downtown
1910 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1400
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
One of the newest vegan restaurants in Dallas, Belse debuted in downtown Dallas in 2021. It comes from Los Angeles’ Little Pine owners (fun fact: famous musician/producer Moby was originally one of them). The new spot is open for dinner on Wednesday through Sunday and weekend brunch.
The plant-based menu at Belse consists of shared plates like sweet potato empanadas, crispy cauliflower, watermelon sushi rolls, and more. The fennel is a favorite of the flatbreads. And entrees range from Panko crusted piccata to stir-fry.
Casa del Vegano
Oak Cliff
333 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
From the same owners as Vegan Food House, this new vegan/vegetarian restaurant opened just last year in Oak Cliff’s Jefferson Tower. The spot features Tex-Mex dishes including vegan tacos, flautas, nachos, and fajitas.
Some favorites at the restaurant are the birria brisket and chili nachos made with jackfruit, grilled fajita chickenless tacos, and crunchy chimichanga. Happy hour is Monday through Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm.
D’Vegan
Lake Highlands
9780 Walnut Street
Dalals, TX 75243 | Map
Don’t let the strip mall facade fool you. This Vietnamese vegan restaurant in Lake Highlands serves some of the best meatless Asian bites in the city. Opened about 10 years ago by Don Duong, a devout Buddhist, the spot serves veggie and tofu staples.
Don’t miss the vegan spring rolls, Bun Bo Hue (spicy Joy Noodle Soup), and pho, at the Hong Kong Market spot.
Kalachandji’s
East Dallas
5430 Gurley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75223 | Map
This East Dallas vegetarian/vegan restaurant has been serving Indian cuisine in Dallas-Fort Worth for 39 years. It’s Dallas’ oldest vegetarian spot. Boasting Indian vegetarian traditions, the buffet restaurant is also committed to serving vegan diners and marks dairy/dairy-free items on their menu.
On Kalachandji’s menu, you’ll find soups, rice, vegetable curry, barbecue tofu, housemade breads, rice pudding, and more.
Goji Cafe
Northwest Dallas
2330 Royal Lane, Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75229 | Map
Located in Old Koreatown, this Asian vegan spot is owned by D’Vegan’s Don Duong. The menu includes bites like zucchini pho, summer rolls, and edamame. You’ll find several soup bowls including lemongrass noodles, udon noodles, and pad Thai. Goji Cafe also features many rice dishes and Western specials like a veggie burger, vegan steak, and Beyond burger.
This Pleasant Grove spot lays claim to being Dallas’ first-ever 100 percent vegan Mexican restaurant. Home of the original Vegan Taco, the casual concept is completely plant-based. Opened in 2015, El Palote Panaderia is well worth the drive for tacos, nachos, and fajitas. You’ll also find tamales on the weekend only. Vegan enchiladas, burritos, and gorditas are also available.
Opened by Elm Street Tattoo’s Oliver Peck in 2018, this 100 percent vegan and gluten-free restaurant serves tacos, smoothies, and shaved ice in Deep Ellum. Tiki Loco also offers chips and vegan queso, nachos, burgers, and brunch.
Must-try dishes include chipotle chicken tacos, ground beef salad, and breakfast tacos.
Founded by Lucas Bradbury in 2020, this new San Antonio-born spot is Dallas’ first vegan fast-food restaurant. Project Pollo just opened on Upper Greenville in the original Start drive-thru.
The menu includes fan favorites like loaded fries, a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and chipotle chicken wrap. You’ll also find burgers, chicken nuggets, brunch burritos, and protein bowls.