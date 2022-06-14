Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s New Catch Steak LA Restaurant Draws Bruno Mars, Gabrielle Union, Chris Paul and More Major Celebs

The glamorous scene at the Catch Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum. (Photo by Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

Recent weeks have been headliners for Tilman Fertitta — the family’s $50 million gift to the University of Houston Medical School, his major assist in UH football entering the Big 12 conference, the upcoming NBA draft where his Houston Rockets hold the third overall pick and the opening of Catch Steak LA, a star-studded grand restaurant event that drew such talents as Bruno Mars and The Chainsmokers. Along with a host of other major celebs, including the Rockets’ former point guard.

At the moment, Fertitta is basking in the warmth of the steak house opening where guests included actress Gabrielle Union; rapper, singer and songwriter Anderson .Paak; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis; former Rocket Chris Paul; rapper will.i am; actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld; Ashlee Simpson, sister of Heather Simpson; multi-millionaire actor and musician Evan Ross; Cedric the Entertainer; Marlon Wayans; and Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, who performed at Fertitta’s San Luis Salute in 2020.

Having opened only a week ago, the steak house on Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue is already earning positive review as The Robb Report notes “the quality of food remains high even though the room might be a total scene with celebrities, taste making influencers and big groups of party-hearty guests.”

Likewise, LA Eater praises: “ForFor those who like their steaks with a side of celebrity, Catch Steak,” calling Fertitta’s new restaurant “the glitziest spot in West Hollywood.”

“This is our sixth Catch Restaurant in the nation and second location in Los Angeles,” Catch Hospitality Group partner Tilman Fertitta says in a statement. “The support has been tremendous in LA and I know Californians will enjoy this new steakhouse experience and menu.

“The indoor-outdoor dining element is unlike any other and we look forward to having locals and tourists experience this new concept.”

Lauren & Tilman Fertitta, Eugene & Valerie Golden Remm, Mark Birnbaum & Tori Praver at the Catch Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum.( Photo by Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

Quite the fête, guests taste buds were tempted with Truffle Butter Filet Skewers, Specialty Sushi, Roasted Langoustines, Caviar Croquettes and Strawberry Tomato Burrata Cups followed by Baked Alaska Pops and a custom Catch Steak SelvaRay Rum affogato-style ice cream treat.

The kitchen is overseen by executive chef Erik Piedrahita, under the direction of corporate chef Michael Vignola and culinary director John Beatty.

The team behind the Catch Hospitality Group ownership includes Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm, who also attended the opening bash. Catch also has restaurants in New York, Aspen and Las Vegas.