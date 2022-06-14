Sportscaster/author Jim Gray, Bruno Mars, Tilman Fertitta at the opening of Catch Steak in West Hollywood.
CATCH Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum.
CATCH Steak LA Opening With SelvaRey Rum
2022_05_27_Catch_Steak_085
2022_05_27_Catch_Steak_066
01
05

Sportscaster/author Jim Gray, Bruno Mars, Tilman Fertitta at the opening of Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

02
05

Lauren & Tilman Fertitta, Eugene & Valerie Golden Remm, Mark Birnbaum & Tori Praver at the Catch Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum.( Photo by Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

03
05

The glamorous scene at the Catch Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum. (Photo by Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

04
05

The outdoor/indoor look of Catch Steak LA

05
05

The outdoor/indoor look of Catch Steak LA

Sportscaster/author Jim Gray, Bruno Mars, Tilman Fertitta at the opening of Catch Steak in West Hollywood.
CATCH Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum.
CATCH Steak LA Opening With SelvaRey Rum
2022_05_27_Catch_Steak_085
2022_05_27_Catch_Steak_066
Restaurants / Openings

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s New Catch Steak LA Restaurant Draws Bruno Mars, Gabrielle Union, Chris Paul and More Major Celebs

The Houston Restaurant Tycoon Shows His Reach Extends Across the Map

BY // 06.13.22
Sportscaster/author Jim Gray, Bruno Mars, Tilman Fertitta at the opening of Catch Steak in West Hollywood.
Lauren & Tilman Fertitta, Eugene & Valerie Golden Remm, Mark Birnbaum & Tori Praver at the Catch Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum.( Photo by Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)
The glamorous scene at the Catch Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum. (Photo by Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)
The outdoor/indoor look of Catch Steak LA
The outdoor/indoor look of Catch Steak LA
1
5

Sportscaster/author Jim Gray, Bruno Mars, Tilman Fertitta at the opening of Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

2
5

Lauren & Tilman Fertitta, Eugene & Valerie Golden Remm, Mark Birnbaum & Tori Praver at the Catch Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum.( Photo by Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

3
5

The glamorous scene at the Catch Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum. (Photo by Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

4
5

The outdoor/indoor look of Catch Steak LA

5
5

The outdoor/indoor look of Catch Steak LA

Recent weeks have been headliners for Tilman Fertitta — the family’s $50 million gift to the University of Houston Medical School, his major assist in UH football entering the Big 12 conference, the upcoming NBA draft where his Houston Rockets hold the third overall pick and the opening of Catch Steak LA, a star-studded grand restaurant event that drew such talents as Bruno Mars and The Chainsmokers. Along with a host of other major celebs, including the Rockets’ former point guard.

At the moment, Fertitta is basking in the warmth of the steak house opening where guests included actress Gabrielle Union; rapper, singer and songwriter Anderson .Paak; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis; former Rocket Chris Paul; rapper will.i am; actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld; Ashlee Simpson, sister of Heather Simpson; multi-millionaire actor and musician Evan Ross; Cedric the Entertainer; Marlon Wayans; and Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, who performed at Fertitta’s San Luis Salute in 2020.

Having opened only a week ago, the steak house on Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue is already earning positive review as The Robb Report notes “the quality of food remains high even though the room might be a total scene with celebrities, taste making influencers and big groups of party-hearty guests.”

Likewise, LA Eater For those who like their steaks with a side of celebrity, Catch Steak,” calling Fertitta’s new restaurant “the glitziest spot in West Hollywood.”

“This is our sixth Catch Restaurant in the nation and second location in Los Angeles,” Catch Hospitality Group partner Tilman Fertitta says in a statement. “The support has been tremendous in LA and I know Californians will enjoy this new steakhouse experience and menu.

“The indoor-outdoor dining element is unlike any other and we look forward to having locals and tourists experience this new concept.”

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
  • Bering's Essential
CATCH Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum.
Lauren & Tilman Fertitta, Eugene & Valerie Golden Remm, Mark Birnbaum & Tori Praver at the Catch Steak LA opening with SelvaRey Rum.( Photo by Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

Quite the fête, guests taste buds were tempted with Truffle Butter Filet Skewers, Specialty Sushi, Roasted Langoustines, Caviar Croquettes and Strawberry Tomato Burrata Cups followed by Baked Alaska Pops and a custom Catch Steak SelvaRay Rum affogato-style ice cream treat.

The kitchen is overseen by executive chef Erik Piedrahita, under the direction of corporate chef Michael Vignola and culinary director John Beatty.

The team behind the Catch Hospitality Group ownership includes Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm, who also attended the opening bash. Catch also has restaurants in New York, Aspen and Las Vegas.

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
4126 Villanova
West University
FOR SALE

4126 Villanova
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4126 Villanova
5907 Bayou Glen Rd
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5907 Bayou Glen Rd
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
5907 Bayou Glen Rd
2701 Westheimer #12G/H
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer #12G/H
Houston, TX

$780,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer #12G/H
3661 Glen Haven Blvd
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3661 Glen Haven Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Elissa Kirkham
This property is listed by: Elissa Kirkham (832) 443-1500 Email Realtor
3661 Glen Haven Blvd
2346 Underwood St
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2346 Underwood St
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2346 Underwood St
11842 Bayhurst Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11842 Bayhurst Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$2,799,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Andress
This property is listed by: Becky Andress (832) 443-4418 Email Realtor
11842 Bayhurst Dr
3427 Lanyard Place
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3427 Lanyard Place
Galveston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3427 Lanyard Place
1132 Gray Moss Ln
Hilshire Village
FOR SALE

1132 Gray Moss Ln
Houston, TX

$1,689,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
1132 Gray Moss Ln
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
344 W 24th St
Heights
FOR SALE

344 W 24th St
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
344 W 24th St
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
6120 Community Dr
West University
FOR SALE

6120 Community Dr
West University Place, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6120 Community Dr
9909 Pine Lake Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

9909 Pine Lake Dr
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
9909 Pine Lake Dr
2041 Claremont Ln
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2041 Claremont Ln
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2041 Claremont Ln
2221 Welch St #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch St #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch St #502
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X